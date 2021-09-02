Pigskin '21: Section 1AA/2AA Preview: Caledonia still the team to beat

CALEDONIA WARRIORS

The Caledonia Warriors enter the season with a national-best 72-game winning streak, but only played three games a year ago due to COVID-19. They’ve won the last five Class AA state title games, from 2015-19. "We're going to be young, inexperienced," coach Carl Fruechte said. "I'm happy with their work ethic and they're working hard." Standout senior Eli King, who was the starting QB a year ago, chose not to paly this season. He will play D-I basketball at Iowa State. "We have to replace a lot of guys," Fruechte said. "...We're just going to do the best we can and see where we sit." Key returners are seniors Logan Banse (DL/WR), Chris Pipper (WR/LB), Jeremiah Jacobson (DL/OL) and Blake Morrow (OL/DL). Sophomore Lewis Doyle is expected to start at QB. "He's very smart and competitive; we're excited to see what Lewis can do," Frutechte said.

CHATFIELD

For the Gophers it all starts with junior RB/S Sam Backer (782 yards rushing, 10 TDs in five 2020 games ), but they have to find a replacement for three-year QB Reid Johnson. Jacob Erickson has the inside track for the starting job, but Backer might also play QB in certain situations. Coach Jeff Johnson calls the offensive line the “most important position group” and he has some road-graders in Caden Nolte, Ethan Ruskell, Mason Clemens, Isaac Stevens, Sean Koenigs, Michael Greiner and Campbell Berge. Grady Schott and Berge will be tough at linebacker. Ruskell should anchor the defensive line. The Gophers have their sights set on a deep postseason run. “These guys have a lot of potential, and they’ve put in more time in the offseason than any team I’ve had,” Johnson said. “A big group has been lifting every morning at 6 a.m. since November."

DOVER-EYOTA

The Eagles will try to rebound from two straight down seasons. They’ve gone winless the past two years after reaching the Section 1AA championship game in 2018. In a shortened 2020 season, the Eagles went 0-4 and averaged just 5.8 points per game. "We are still pretty young, but (have) a great group of guys that have worked extremely hard for the past two years," coach Brett Vesel said. D-E does have great experience returning with 13 players who started games a year ago. The starters back include seniors Braden Brauer (DB), Addison Honsey (OT), Landen Klassen (WR), Treyton Thesing (LB) and Mitchell Wallace (WR/DB); juniors Jackson Duellman (OG/DL), Gavin Gust (LB/RB), Tyler Mix (OL/DL), Brayden Swee (LB/WR), Nolan Thompson (WR/DB) and Karsen Behnken (DL/OL); and sophomores Levi Williams (QB) and Landon Lehnertz (LB/RB).

GOODHUE

Goodhue is making the move up to Class AA this fall. "It’ll be fun because I think there are some more natural rivals on our schedule, playing like Pine Island, Lake City and some neighboring schools,” coach Tony Poncelet said. “The bad thing is that we haven’t played them for a long time. I guess it’s good and bad. It’s going to feel like a Blooming Prairie game every game. They don’t know us and we don’t know them.” Senior OL Blake Carlson is a two-time All-District selection and he’ll have some help from fellow OL Cody Lohman (three-year starter). Junior 6-foot-5 QB Will Opsahl returns, and he’s got some major receiver weapons in Adam Poncelet (405 yards, 4 TDs) and Tysen Christensen. RB Malakye Parker is also back, and the junior really came on strong to close the 2020 campaign. Three-year starter LB Maddox O’Reilly anchors the defense.

ST. CHARLES

The Saints had a winless season in 2020 and were limited to just four games due to the pandemic. Coach Matt Reinhardt said he is "looking forward to Friday nights" after last year's shortened season. The Saints have a handful of players back, but don't feature a lot of overall experience. "Team quickness is a strength," Reinhardt said. "Lack of varsity experience could be considered a weakness." Brady Koeppel returns as the team's starting quarterback, while RB/LB Jett Thorseson led the team in rushing a year ago. Other top players back include RB/DB Noah Disbrow, RB/DB Carter Mathison and LB Tytan Small.

LEWISTON-ALTURA

The Cardinals only got to play three games in 2020 before their season was shut down due to COVID-19. Anything resembling a normal season will be celebrated. It all starts with senior RB/LB Collin Bonow, who excels on both sides of the ball. Fullbacks Jackson Koverman and Collin’s younger brother, Garrett, will also be big pieces, and senior QB Caleb Mueller is primed for a huge year. The Cardinals’ run-heavy scheme starts up front and coach Brent Olson has some dominant offensive linemen like Jaydon Boynton, Matt Schell, Tyler Payne and Brock Fisch. “I think we’ll be very competitive, but it’ll be a battle for us each week,” Olson said. "We don’t have any games on the calendar where you look at it and go, ‘Oh, we’ll be able to win this game, this will be a recovery week for us.’ We just don’t have that this year.”

WINONA COTTER

The Ramblers are coming off a 1-4 season and did not get to play in the 2020 postseason due to COVID-19. Kyler Sieben takes over as the head coach after spending the last six seasons at Cotter, four as the defensive coordinator. The Ramblers have a trio of key seniors back. Tate Gilbertson has been the team's starting QB since Week 2 of his freshman year. He threw for 783 yards and 7 TDs last season. WR Payton Weifenbach (23 catches, 276 yards, 1 TD) and LB Ethan Hesch (52 tackles) also return. "We have a great mix of experienced seniors and talented underclassmen who showed a lot of promise last year," Sieben said. "Also, as a program, our numbers are up about eight or nine guys, which is always a plus." Depth will still be a concern, however, with about 27 players in grades 9-12.

TRITON

Triton is coming off a strong 5-2 campaign, and the Cobras think they can make some noise in 2021. They have the defensive toughness and an elite running back to keep them competitive. Braxton Munnikhuysen is one of the best players in southeastern Minnesota, and he’s coming off a junior season where he ran for 917 yards and four TDs. Owen Petersohn adds another big-play threat in the triple option who can give opposing defensive coordinators fits. Triton will have to replace four offensive linemen which could lead to some growing pains early, but the Cobras are strong on defense. Noah Thomas, Owen Garness and Brayden Rohwer anchor the defense. "This group appears to have a desire to be highly successful,” coach Mike Ellington said. “I see this group as defensive-minded individuals who will continue to grow offensively."

SECTION 2AA

BLOOMING PRAIRIE

The Blossoms, 5-0 last season, have been elevated to Class AA. Still, coach Chad Gimbel believes they have the core to make some major noise thanks to the presence of standout senior QB Drew Kittelson (1,318 passing yards, 22 TDs, 284 yards rushing in five games last year). Colin Jordison will be one of Kittelson’s favorite targets. Tyler Archer and Carson Brennecke will handle the bulk of the carries, and Blooming Prairie returns all but one offensive lineman. Defensively, third-year starting safety Bradley Simon will be the anchor, and Archer will also take the role at middle linebacker. Ezra Kiely, Payton Fristedt and Sam Pirkl are three defensive linemen who will wreak havoc. "The kids missed out on a lot last year,” Gimbel said. "I’m really looking forward to this season. It’s a lot of motivation for these kids."

SECTION 1AA SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 — Goodhue at Pine Island, Zumbrota-Mazeppa at LewistoDovern-Altura.

Sept. 3 — Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Winona Cotter, Cannon Falls at St. Charles, Caledonia at Lake City, La Crescent-Hokah at Dover-Eyota, Plainview-Elgin-Millville at Chatfield, Triton at Lourdes.

Sept. 10 — Chatfield at Triton, Dover-Eyota at Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Lewiston-Altura at Goodhue, Winona Cotter at Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Sept. 11 — St. Charles at Caledonia, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 — Chatfield at Caledonia, Triton at Dover-Eyota, Goodhue at St. Charles, Lewiston-Altura at La Crescent-Hokah, Wabasha-Kellogg at Winona Cotter.

Sept. 24 — Caledonia at Lewiston-Altura, Dover-Eyota at Goodhue, Pine Island at Triton, St. Charles at Chatfield.

Oct. 1 — Caledonia at Goodhue, St. Charles at Triton, Winona Cotter at Rushford-Peterson.

Oct. 2 — Chatfield at Cannon Falls, 1 p.m., Lewiston-Altura at Dover-Eyota.

Oct. 8 — Dover-Eyota at St. Charles, Goodhue at Chatfield, Hayfield at Winona Cotter, Lourdes at Caledonia, 6 p.m., Triton at Lewiston-Altura.

Oct. 14 — Lake City at Goodhue.

Oct. 15 — Bethlehem Academy at Winona Cotter, Dover-Eyota at Chatfield, Lewiston-Altura at St. Charles, Triton at Caledonia.

Oct. 20 — Caledonia at Dover-Eyota, Chatfield at Lewiston-Altura, Fillmore Central at Winona Cotter, Goodhue at Triton, Zumbrota-Mazeppa at St. Charles.