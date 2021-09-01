Pigskin '21: Section 1AAA Preview: Cannon Falls has sights on different section title

CANNON FALLS

Cannon Falls has been the class of Section 4, Class AAA, having reached the section championship game each of the past four seasons and won the past three. This fall, the Bombers return to Section 1AAA for the first time since 2016, when they also advanced to the section final, only to fall to Rochester Lourdes. “Section 1 is highly competitive with lots of great teams,” coach Dan Meyers said. “It should be some great football!” Though just one starter returns on the offensive line (6-1, 260-pound senior Kendrick Otto), the Bombers will continue to operate on the back of a punishing ground attack. Seniors Colton Loeschke (8.3 yards/carry, 2 TDs) and Riley Keenan will lead the way carrying the ball, as will Carson Hammel (8.7 yards/carry, 5 TDs). Jon Banks and quarterback Colton Otto will also be involved in the run game. Seniors Beau Zimmerman and Ashton Beyer are like linemen, as tough tight ends/defensive ends. Young players such as Isaac Fehling, Drew Stachowski, and Conner Kronenberger will help along the line this season.

LA CRESCENT-HOKAH

The Lancers haven’t played a varsity football game since 2018, having spent the past two falls building up a program that was low on varsity players. Now, the Lancers will be led by a strong group of seniors: Quarterback Cam Manske, receiver/defensive back Tony Haack, running back Carson Reider and receiver/defensive back Jameson Elsen. They’ll be complemented by juniors Carter Todd (RB/LB), Mason Einerwold (WR/DB), Lane Kountkofsky (OL/DL) and Logan DeBoer (RB/LB). “All of the credit goes to those guys,” head coach Ryan Vinzant said. “They did an excellent job of trusting the process, as well as recruiting others to join the program. Getting the opportunity to play again, given all of the uncertainty in our world over the last 18 months, we are excited to be together and get the opportunity to play football.”

LAKE CITY

Like Cannon Falls, Lake City is shuffling from Section 4 to Section 1. Tigers coach Trevor Narum said he likes the speed and athleticism of this year’s team, which also has great size. It is led by a talented crew of seniors: QB/DB Justin Wohlers, who goes a sturdy 6-5, 210; WR/DB Carson Matzke (6-3, 175); TE/LB Zach Dather (6-2, 185); OL/LB Max Balow (6-1, 215); WR/DB Matt Demars (6-6, 200); OL/DL Sam Nutt (6-0, 185); and OL/DL Jaxen Fick (6-1, 200). “...It's exciting for us to be back in Section 1,” Narum said. “Football in Section 1 is the best in the state, in my opinion, and it's fun to be a part of that. I know our parents and fans appreciate being able to stay closer to home and the natural rivalries definitely add something special to the playoff experience.”

PINE ISLAND

The Panthers are coming off a solid 3-2 pandemic-shortened 2020 season and are confident they’ll build on that in 2021, behind 10 starters returning and a more players who saw significant playing time. Pine Island has six All-District players back: seniors Jarod White (RB/LB, 5-8, 160); Nick Grande (QB/DB, 5-11, 160); Matt Horkey (WR/DB, 6-1, 160); Riley Kuehl (OL/DL, 6-2, 200); Jaxson Klusmann (OL/DL, 6-2, 235); and Connor Williamson (OL/DL, 5-10, 210). Another big, strong senior, Jake Gerhart (6-4, 240), returns along the offensive and defensive lines. “We expect to be able to compete with every team on our schedule this year,” coach John Stapleton said. “We look forward to being able to field a very competitive team and compete against everyone on our schedule.”

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

The Bulldogs were 5-3 in 2020, losing only to powerhouses Cannon Falls, Caledonia and Waseca. P-E-M needs to replace a talented senior class, but coach Kevin Lamb is confident the Bulldogs will be able to build on their 2020 campaign. New quarterback Connor McGuire is lightning fast and has a big arm. Martin Prieto and Cody Schneider are a pair of two-way linemen who can be game changers. Peyton Schumacher, Johnny Evers and Jason Feils will headline an intimidating back-seven defensively. “The inexperience in the leadership roles is my biggest fear,” Lamb said, “... are we going to be able to get kids to lead and look their teammates in the eye and tell them to forget about a bad play and get the next one? And when the going gets tough, what happens? This group will have to find that leader or leaders who can get them through those hard times. It’s been fun watching different kids step up."

ROCHESTER LOURDES

Aside from a loss to state power Cannon Falls, Lourdes was perfect in its abbreviated 2020 schedule, going 4-1 in the regular season before being shut down due to COVID concerns prior to the playoffs. The Eagles will not only carry that momentum from a great season into 2021, but they’ll do it while loaded with experienced players. As of the first week of fall camp, all 22 of Lourdes’ starters were seniors. That group is led along the lines by three-year starter Matt Mahoney, Hunter Einertson, AJ Birdseye and tight end Brendan Davick. Senior Braden Mlenar will step in for multi-year starter Nolan Jurgenson at QB, while standouts Abe Gapinski and Seth Haight return in the backfield, along with sophomore Trevor Heindel. Sam Stanley, another veteran senior, is the team’s top returning receiver.

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA

More than anything, head coach Darin Raasch and the Cougars are looking forward to being able to bond as a team this fall after a tough pandemic-shortened 2020 season. “To be honest, everything that you need to come together and make your program unified and supportive was virtually (against the rules) a year ago,” Raasch said. “We can hang out together across all grades before, during and after practice. We can practice as a program and not as specific teams that cannot interact with anyone else. The opportunity to be a team again has been refreshing.” Z-M has eight outstanding returners this fall: Seniors RB/LB Tre Hamilton (Z-M’s second-leading rusher); WR/CB Mason Goodman; OG/DT Dalton Hall (3-year starter); TE/LB Luke Janssen (team’s leading tackler); and RB/DT Gabe Tupper; and juniors WR/S Connor Preston (second in receiving yards); OT/DE Cody Anderson; and WR/LB Hayden Burdick.

SECTION 1AAA SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 — Goodhue at Pine Island, Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Lewiston-Altura.

Sept. 3 — Cannon Falls at St. Charles, La Crescent at Dover-Eyota, Caledonia at Lake City, P-E-M at Chatfield, Triton at Lourdes.

Sept. 10 — Lake City at La Crescent, Lourdes at Cannon Falls, Dover-Eyota at P-E-M, Pine Island at Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Sept. 17 — Cannon Falls at Pine Island, P-E-M at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lewiston-Altura at La Crescent, Lourdes at Lake City.

Sept. 24 — Lake City at P-E-M, Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Cannon Falls, La Crescent at Lourdes, Pine Island at Triton.

Sept. 30 — P-E-M at Lourdes.

Oct. 1 — La Crescent at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lake City at Pine Island.

Oct. 2 — Chatfield at Cannon Falls.

Oct. 8 — Lourdes at Caledonia, Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Lake City, Cannon Falls at La Crescent, Pine Island at P-E-M.

Oct. 14 — Pine Island at La Crescent, Lake City at Goodhue.

Oct. 15 — P-E-M at Cannon Falls, Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Lourdes, Pine Island at La Crescent.

Oct. 20 — St. Charles at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Cannon Falls at Lake City, Lourdes at Pine Island, La Crescent at P-E-M.