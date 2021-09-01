Pigskin '21: Section 1AAAA Preview: Donovan-led KoMets have plenty to work with

KASSON-MANTORVILLE

Kasson-Mantorville is coming off a strong 2020 season where it won the Section 1AAAA title, and it’ll have its captain back in senior quarterback Matt Donovan. Running back Anthony Moe-Tucker is due for a big senior season, too. The K-M offensive line has a chance to be dominant this fall. Kellen Wilke is back from an injury that forced him to miss the entire season a year ago. Owen Bradford, Gavin Giesler, Brock Swanson and Ben Nelson will form maybe the best offensive line in southeastern Minnesota. The defense will have major questions early as they will have to replace some star defenders like Jakob Aarsvold, Jackson Kennedy and Jace Bigelow. KoMets’ coach Joel Swanson is moving pieces around on the defensive side of the ball but he thinks they’ll be ready to compete at a high level. And when you have a quarterback like Donovan, you always have a chance to be great. “I think Matt Donovan is the only guy playing the same position as in seventh grade,” Swanson said. “He just competes and understands the game.”

STEWARTVILLE

After a 2020 filled with two of their best players transferring, COVID pauses and a multitude of injuries, Stewartville is just hoping for some semblance of a normal season. Because when Garrett Mueller has a healthy team, he usually wins. Alex Wood can be one of the best tailbacks in southeastern Minnesota when he’s healthy and he’s poised for a monster senior season. Eli Klavetter will take over for Will Tschetter at quarterback, which should be a big problem because Klavetter went up against the Tigers’ starting varsity defense for the last three years in practice. The defense will have plenty of returning starters but it’ll be without First-Team All-Area linebacker Riley Eickhoff who sustained a season-ending knee injury on the baseball diamond. That means Parker Klavetter will have to step up to fill the void at linebacker. Wood, Alex Larson and Cole Jannsen will lead the secondary, and Mueller believes the defensive line is going to be a major strength thanks to Caden King’s experience and a rising star in Jacob Weightman.

BYRON

Byron had a breakout 2020 season where it went 4-3 against some of the toughest competition in southeastern Minnesota before falling to Kasson-Mantorville 7-0 in the Section 1AAAA championship game. All-State running back Austin Freerksen and superstar defensive end Colton Douglas have both graduated, but coach Ben Halder believes the Bears broke through the barrier last year and that his 2021 roster is more than capable of keeping the good times rolling. Another Freerksen isn’t walking through the door but a combination of Eddie Lopez, Jake Thompson and Tyler Fox can get the job done at running back. Byron still has a major quarterback battle on its hands between Nick Netzke, Tyler Connelly and Kale Robinson. But the defense has a chance to be really stout. Defensive linemen James Durst and Christian Connelly are monsters, while Trent DeCook is a standout defensive back. “We’ve been to a section championship game so our expectation is to make it back,” Halder said. “Losses like that can push you through the offseason so that when you get back there again, it doesn’t end that way (again).”

WINONA

After winning four consecutive Section 1AAAA titles from 2016-19, Winona took a little step back last season, when the Winhawks battled a multitude of COVID issues and finished 2-4. But coach John Cassellius is looking to rebound with numerous key contributors on both sides of the ball. Linebackers Tommy Modjewski and Bryan Cassellius, defensive lineman Wesley Wollan and free safety Mason Langowski are all multiple-year starters on defense. Quarterback Jacob Heftman and running back Dominic Davis also return and Heftman will have his favorite targets back too in Modjewski, Bryan Cassellius and Ben Rustad. The offensive line should also be a strength due to the return of starters like Wollan and Brayden McDevitt. Plus, Mason Krage is another lineman who could be poised for a big season. “Those guys have put some time in,” John Cassellius said. “We’re going to have some guys that can make some plays. Our guys actually being able to have a real summer has been huge.”

RED WING

The bad news for the Wingers is that they’re coming off an 0-7 season. The good news is this season’s edition will be more experienced and with some talent at nearly every position. Near the top of that group is Antonio Finley, the team’s returning starting running back. The Wingers also have a couple of quarterbacks to choose from with experience, Cooper Chandler and Abe Reinitz. Coach Nate Frier considers both to be smart and with good arms. Red Wing also returns tight end Reese Tripp and has a solid group of linemen led by Vince Brandt. Brandt, a two-time all-league performer at linebacker, has been moved from fullback to center.

ALBERT LEA

Paul Dunn was in his first year as the Albert Lea head football coach last season. It was tough to get much done as the Tigers were only allowed three games due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Still, he hopes things go much better this season as his team was outscored 51-2 in that three-game stretch. He does have some talented players returning in tight end/linebacker Cole Janssen (6-1, 180), two-way lineman Wes Dahl (6-2, 195), halfback/cornerback Cameron Davis (5-10, 160), quarterback/flanker/free safety Garrett Giles (6-3, 190) and offensive lineman Dakota Jahnke (6-1, 205). All are seniors except for Jahnke, who’s a junior.

SECTION 1AAAA SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 — Mankato East at Stewartville; Albert Lea at Faribault; Winona at Red Wing; Byron at Kasson-Mantorville.

Sept. 10 — Kasson-Mantorville at Winona; Faribault at Byron.

Sept. 11 — Red Wing at Mankato East; Stewartville at Albert Lea.

Sept. 17 — Faribault at Stewartville; Albert Lea at Red Wing.

Sept. 18 — Byron at Winona; Mankato East at Kasson-Mantorville.

Sept. 24 — Kasson-Mantorville at Albert Lea; Winona at Mankato East; Red Wing at Faribault; Stewartville at Byron.

Oct. 1 — Faribault at Kasson-Mantorville; Mankato East at Byron; Stewartville at Red Wing; Albert Lea at Winona.

Oct. 8 — Mankato East at Albert Lea; Winona at Faribault; Kasson-Mantorville at Stewartville.

Oct. 9 — Byron at Red Wing. Oct. 15 — Stewartville at Winona; Red Wing at Kasson-Mantorville; Albert Lea at Byron; Faribault at Mankato East.

Oct. 20 — Winona at Century; Kasson-Mantorville at Owatonna; Byron at Mayo; Red Wing at New Prague; John Marshall at Stewartville; Austin at Albert Lea; Northfield at Faribault.