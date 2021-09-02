Pigskin '21: Southeastern Minnesota’s ‘Dangerous Dozen’ for ’21

As we learn every fall, there are far more than a dozen talented football players in southeastern Minnesota.

That is the case again this season, and there will be many players who are currently unknown to many fans outside of their schools who will jump onto the radar of area football followers.

For now, though, here are 12 of the best players in the area to watch this fall, the Post Bulletin’s annual “Dangerous Dozen.”

Sam Backer, RB, Chatfield

The Chatfield junior rushed for 782 yards and 10 touchdowns in only five games last season, and he'll be even tougher with another year of experience under his belt. Backer's vision is exceptional and he can catch the ball well out of the backfield. One glance at Backer shows he’s a standout in the weight room, too. He's the complete package for a Gophers team that looks to contend for a Section 1AA championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan Banse, DE, Caledonia

Much has been made this weekend offseason about who isn’t back for the Warriors this season. But, as always, Caledonia’s success is due to its depth of talent. Banse is at or near the top of that list this year. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is cut from the same mold as past Caledonia star linemen such as Zeke Ott and Casey Schultz and he’s getting looks from Division I programs. Banse will be a handful for opposing offensive lines.

Christian Connelly, DL, Byron

Another of the best linemen in southeastern Minnesota, Connelly is squarely on the radars and wish lists of some Division II and III college programs. With standout lineman Colton Douglas having graduated, Connelly could be the dominant force on Byron’s defense.

Matt Donovan, QB, K-M

The senior multi-sport standout at Kasson-Mantorville runs the KoMets’ option offense to near-perfection. He ran for nearly 600 yards and 10 touchdowns last season (with an abbreviated season due to COVID) and is drawing plenty of attention from college programs around the region. He makes the K-M offense — which features multiple playmakers — go.

Bennett Ellsworth, QB, Mayo

Ellsworth enters his second season as a starter after leading Mayo to the Section 1AAAAA championship game last fall. His numbers were terrific last year, and they reflected his strong play: 1,511 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, just 2 interceptions and 3 rushing touchdowns. With a year of varsity experience under his belt and some outstanding targets to throw to, Ellsworth looks poised for another stellar season.

Cayden Holcomb, WR/DB, Mayo

Versatile as a wide receiver, a nose for the ball on defense. Holcomb is perhaps the best offensive weapon in the Big Southeast District and Section 1AAAAA. He caught 34 passes for 533 yards and three touchdowns in a pandemic-shortened 2020. He also had an impressive five interceptions last year. His combination of size and speed make him an almost impossible one-on-one matchup.

Chase Johnson, QB, LeRoy-Ostrander

The diminutive Johnson plays much bigger than his size — he stands 5-foot-5 — but he’s as elusive as they come with the football in his hands. Johnson put up video-game numbers in a pandemic-shortened season in 2020, when the Cardinals went 5-2 and won a pair of Section 1, 9-Man playoff games. Johnson finished with 1,899 total yards of offense and 19 touchdowns last season.

Brendan Kennedy, RB/LB, Southland

The versatile Kennedy led a talented Rebels team last season in both tackles and rushing yards. Southland was limited to five games due to the pandemic, which could add some motivation to Kennedy’s fire this year. He’ll be relied upon even more heavily on both sides of the ball this fall. The standout linebacker tallied 60 tackles in just more than four games played, with 10 tackles for loss and an average of 13.3 tackles per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drew Kittelson, QB, Blooming Prairie

The latest in a long line of standout signal-callers at Blooming Prairie, Kittelson had a monstrous junior season that ended in the Blossoms capturing a second straight Section 1A championship. The Blossoms will be tested even more this fall, moving up to Class AA and into Section 2. They’ve lost just once since 2018 and Kittelson will play a major role in extending that winning streak. He passed for 1,318 yards and 22 touchdowns in just five games in 2020, an average of 263.6 yards and 4.4 touchdowns per game. He also threw just one interception in 128 attempts.

Anthony Moe-Tucker, RB/LB, K-M

Kasson-Mantorville lost just once in six games last season en route to a Section 1AAAA championship game victory against rival Byron, and Moe-Tucker was a big part of that success. Moe-Tucker, who placed fourth at 220 pounds in the Class AA state wrestling meet last winter, is as versatile as a big man can be. He is a bruising ball-carrier on offense and can move around anywhere on the KoMets’ front seven on defense. He’s a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive coordinators, who can’t be sure where he’ll line up on any given play.

Braxton Munnikhuysen, RB/LB, Triton

Munnikhuysen was a tough matchup on both sides of the ball last season and the Cobras expect their senior leader to be the same this fall. He helped the Cobras go 5-2 last season, their only losses coming against state-ranked opponents Cannon Falls and Chatfield. He rushed for 917 yards and four touchdowns, and made 44 tackles on defense.

Alex Wood, RB, Stewartville

Wood stepped right into the Tigers’ top running back spot last fall and dazzled in the few games he was able to play. Wood ran for 291 yards and three touchdowns in his first varsity start against Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the season opener. He finished with more than 400 yards rushing in four games and is expected to pick up where he left off a year ago. He battled some injuries, but showcased a great blend of power and speed when healthy.