Pigskin '21: ‘Stay tuned’: Moe-Tucker a force in two sports

Kasson-Mantorville head football coach Joel Swanson has the ultimate Swiss Army Knife.

He can play his star, Anthony Moe-Tucker, at every offensive and defensive position if needed. It’s a luxury made possible by the senior’s rare blend of size and speed, facets of his game that have make him one of the top high school football players in southeastern Minnesota this fall.

But Moe-Tucker has also found success on the football field because of his other sport: Wrestling.

“He’s way stronger than a lot of these guys … and he’s so quick,” Swanson said. “It gives you a lot of flexibility.”

Moe-Tucker has played football for most of his life and only began taking wrestling seriously in middle school. Though his primary home remains the gridiron, he’s become a star on the mat, too.

He finished fourth in Class AA at his weight class last season and was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team at 220 pounds. He was an honorable mention selection at 285 pounds the year prior.

“He wasn’t as tall as some of the other guys … but he was very powerful and quick,” Swanson said. “He started working on dropping his weight and improving his speed even though he was very fast for a guy his size.”

Moe-Tucker’s wrestling training has helped him slim down and build muscle mass. The hard-nosed defensive lineman and running back now runs a 4.7-second 40-yard dash, too.

And his wrestling maneuvers are transferable to football. Techniques like the underhook help him shed offensive linemen when he’s playing defense, for instance.

Those skills go the other way, too.

“When you’re trying to make a tackle, you want to stay low. And in wrestling, if you want to get around someone’s legs, you have to be low and in slants,” Moe-Tucker said. “Some of the workouts that we do in football help with wrestling, and some of the wrestling workouts we have help with football.

“It helps that I do both. It teaches me a lot.”

Kasson-Mantorville’s Anthony Moe-Tucker, top, wrestles Waseca’s Jacob Hertzog in a Class AA state individual wrestling 285-pound match Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

That has helped Moe-Tucker become a versatile and dangerous weapon for Swanson and the KoMets.

Moe-Tucker is a bruising, powerful running back who’s as good at bowling over defenders with the ball as he is without it. If needed, he can fill in at tight end, as well. On defense, he can play anywhere, though he’s mainly used as a linebacker and lineman.

That’s where Moe-Tucker made his biggest impact a season ago, registering 35 tackles, including eight for a loss, earning an All-Area Second Team Defense selection on the Post Bulletin’s All-Area Team.

He was strong on offense too, rushing for 484 yards and four touchdowns.

“If coach tells me to go play safety, I’ll go play safety. If he tells me to go play O-line, I’ll play O-line,” Moe-Tucker said. “I’ve been blessed with my size, speed, quickness and strength.”

Though the 5-foot-11 Moe-Tucker split carries with Brooks Buchanan last season because he was starting on defense, the senior is likely to see a bigger workload in the backfield this season in the Komets’ triple-option attack.

“There’s just so many things that make him unique,” Swanson said. “It really opens the door for (creative schemes).”

And his versatility could soon lead to greater interest from colleges. While he holds one Division II offer from Minnesota State-Moorhead, Moe-Tucker has been attending workouts with bigger programs like Wisconsin and Minnesota and said he hopes to rack up some Division I offers.

Though he could secure a wrestling scholarship too, Moe-Tucker said he is eyeing to continue his football career at the next level. But be it on the field or the mat, the senior has one message for those watching.

“Stay tuned,” he said.