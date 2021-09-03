Pigskin '21: Wood, Tigers ready to take step up in ’21

Eli Klavetter has been patiently waiting.

For the last three seasons, the Stewartville High School quarterback, now a senior, has acquainted himself with the varsity lights at Schaefer Field largely from the sidelines. Being a year younger than a standout student-athlete like Will Tschetter can have that effect.

And that’s OK. Klavetter gets it. His opportunities at the varsity level have simply been too few and far between.

Until now.

With Tschetter now in Ann Arbor playing for the University of Michigan men’s basketball team, Klavetter — who, himself, was elevated to the junior-varsity level as a freshman — is finally ready to seize his opportunity as the Tigers’ varsity quarterback.

His time, at last, has come.

“He’s just been waiting for his opportunity. He’s one of the hardest workers that I know,” senior running back Alex Wood said. “He just does everything the right way. He’s a super good leader. He helps all of our teammates get better every day in practice.

“A lot of people have been talking about him having to replace Will, but I’m not worried about that at all. He’ll do a great job.”

In a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Klavetter played in just one game, completing all five of his passing attempts at the tail end of a blowout win against Red Wing. In all, Klavetter has taken varsity snaps in just six games since his freshman year.

But don’t let that be misleading. Klavetter has seen plenty of high-quality reps.

“These last three years I’ve been throwing in practice against the varsity defense, so coming in as a freshman I had the honor of being able to throw against some really good athletes,” Klavetter said. “Being put in that position in practice has really, really prepared me.”

“Eli probably could have started at a lot of area schools last year as a junior,” Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller said. “He ended up having to sit behind Will, but he still got a ton of reps with our varsity as the scout team quarterback the last several years. And so he’s definitely ready to step in and have his opportunity to be a starter in his senior year. He’s looked really good here in the first couple weeks of camp, so we’re excited for the year he’s going to have leading our offense.”

Stewartville’s Alex Wood (27) runs the ball for a touchdown during a game on Friday, October 9, 2020, in Zumbrota. Stewartville defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa 35-8. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

At tailback, Wood will be another leader of the Stewartville offense this season. Wood averaged 7.1 yards per carry last year, totaling 346 yards in five games, along with five touchdowns.

And with Klavetter under center, the Tigers will also continue to air it out, with a crop of senior pass catchers — including Jacob Weightman, Alex Larson and Cole Jannsen — hoping to provide balance to the Tigers’ offensive approach.

“We’re pretty solid all the way around,” Klavetter said.

Considering this season’s schedule, they’ll have to be.

On March 25, the Minnesota State High School League — which reclassifies its sections every two years — elevated Stewartville’s football program to Class AAAA for the second time in eight years. The spring announcement gave both players and coaches a few months of lead time to prepare for the change. And even then, the Tigers know how this works. Stewartville was similarly reclassified to AAAA in 2013 before moving back down to AAA four years later. This isn’t anything new for them.

Well, for the most part.

This year’s move does present a new challenge for Stewartville, and a significant one.

During that four-year period between 2013-16, the Tigers did indeed compete against AAAA competition during the postseason, but their regular-season schedule remained largely unchanged as they continued to compete against their traditional, and mostly AAA-level, Hiawatha Valley League rivals.

But this time around, Stewartville’s regular-season schedule very much reflects its newfound AAAA status, and as a result, the Tigers (520 students) will be the “smaller” school in every game they play this season, even against local rivals Byron (597) and Kasson-Mantorville (626).

“We’ve tried to make that kind of a part of our focus this year, focusing on what we can do in order to improve and put ourselves in a position to compete with those schools,” said Mueller, whose team will host two AAAAA schools this season in Mankato East (956) and John Marshall (1,463). “They’ve done that now for the last six months or so and really prepared that way. I think they’re excited to be able to line up against some of those bigger schools and show what they can do, and that we can compete with other schools in the area that are that size.”

It will certainly be a year of new challenges for Stewartville. New opponents, new personnel, new adversity.

To combat those obstacles, the Tigers are tackling this season with a singular mindset:

Keep it simple.

“One thing that our coach tells us is, ‘Don’t think about the outcomes of things happening. Just stay focused on the process.’ I think that’s really important,” Wood said. “With us moving up a class, we don’t really know what’s going to happen and we don’t really know what our competition is going to look like. But just coming to practice every day, focusing on doing our jobs right every single day and coming in with more energy than we did the last day, I think that’s going to be the most important thing. That’s how we’re looking at it.”

“I think we as a team are going to be more conscious about what we’re doing to prepare rather than the wins and losses on Friday night,” Klavetter said. “But obviously, we believe that if we play our game, the wins will come.”