Pine Island pole-vaulting star White ready for whatever

Jarod White says he’s “not expecting too much” from this, his final high school track-and-field season.

That said, the soft-spoken Pine Island senior would be remiss not to mention a little something. It’s that he would like to set the world on fire, and that he’s got the goods to do it.

Here’s his admission: “I’d like to get the all-time state record in the pole vault,” White said. “And my personal goal is 16-feet-5.”

Sixteen feet, 5 inches would put White 3 1/4 inches above the state record of 16-1 3/4, set by Mounds View’s Calvin Ciganik in 2018.

White already has the all-time (Class AA and A) state meet record. He got that done last June, when he sailed 15-9, breaking the previous meet mark of 15-6, set in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that wasn’t even his best effort of the year. White cleared 15-10 in the Subsection 4A meet, then upped that one week later in the Section 1A meet, sailing 16 feet.

So yes, this 5-foot-9 pack of quick-twitch muscle fiber and agility is special. As soft-spoken and unassuming as he is, he dwarfs that with his guts, knowledge and ability in this high-wire act of pole vaulting.

Southeastern Minnesota has never seen one as good as him. Soon, that might be said of the entire state.

“Jarod is an incredibly hard worker, and he loves to hone his craft,” Pine Island track and field coach Matt Northrop said. “He’s incredibly driven but also incredibly humble. The way he carries himself, he leads by example and kids want to be like him.”

Pole vaulters especially want to be like him. And if he pulls off what he hopes to later this season and starts clearing in the 16-5 range, he’ll be all the rage among vaulters not just in the state, but the Midwest.

From left, Chatfield's Sam Backer, Pine Island's Jarod White and Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Kyler Bade run in the 200-meter dash during the state Class A boys track and field meet Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Still, White refuses to get ahead of himself. His intent is to just accept whatever success or lack thereof that is waiting for him this season. He’s taking nothing for granted, all while doing everything he can to get the most out of himself.

Putting in the work

That includes the two-sport star (also a standout running back in football) having spent five days per week in the weight room this winter, preparing for his senior track-and-field season. It’s also included him regularly trekking to St. Paul and Irondale for additional pole vault training with experts Matt and Esther Fleigle, something he’s done for years.

And this past March 12, his desire to take things to the next level had him taking part in a national event in New York. White didn’t get off the ground as he’d hoped there, a hamstring injury holding him back.

ADVERTISEMENT

White’s rise has been a gradual one. Also forever the fastest kid in his class (he qualified for state in the 100 and 200 meters last season), and with some gymnastics background, he was introduced to the pole vault as a sixth grader.

It was Northrop’s wife, Pine Island girls track and field coach Amy Northrop, who did the introducing. She was White’s sixth-grade home-room adviser at the time. Amy had seen enough of White that year, taking note of his can’t-miss athleticism, strength and balance that she posed the question: “How about you give the pole vault a try?”

He did, and quickly it became White’s signature event. He went 11 feet as a seventh-grader, 13-3 and finished fourth at state as an eighth-grader and 14 feet and was eighth at state as a freshman. The 2019 track-and-field season was wiped out by COVID-19, but White followed that by stealing the pole vault show at state last year with that record-setting 15-9 clearance.

It was a different experience at state that time. Suddenly, White, who in November committed to North Dakota State University, had become a pole-vaulting celebrity, especially to fellow vaulters at the meet.

“It was kind of weird, because people would come up to me and say, “Hey, aren’t you the guy who went 16 feet (at the section meet)?’ ” White said.

There is sure to be a bunch more of that this season for Minnesota’s new state-meet record holder.

But White is sure he’s going to be able to handle it. As usual, it’ll help that the pole vault won’t be his only concentration. White has sprinting goals, too, with a desire to go sub-11 seconds in the 100, the low 22s in the 200 and possibly sub-50 in the 400.

It all seems attainable for White.

ADVERTISEMENT

But whatever happens, whatever the results, he says his approach and mood won’t change.

“I’m excited to have fun,” White said. “I’m not expecting too much.”

