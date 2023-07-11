Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Pine Island the top seed in American Legion Southeast Sub-State tournament

Pine Island is the No. 1 seed in the Southeast Sub-State baseball tournament while La Crescent is No. 2.

Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Pine Island’s Nick Bauer (2) throws a pitch during a baseball game against Stewartville on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 11:27 AM

Pine Island has earned the No. 1 seed in the Division II Southeast Sub-State American Legion baseball tournament which begins Thursday.

Pine Island, which features standout pitcher Nick Bauer, will host the winner between No. 4 Lanesboro and No. 5 St. Charles at noon on Saturday.

The No. 2 seed is La Crescent. It hosts the Adams/Dodge Center winner on Saturday (time to be announced).

The tournament concludes at 1 p.m. July 23 at Lake City with the championship game.

Tournament brackets: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1b5Q9TWHpGRobG5VcLtM3GWnyj1gfDi_bE2El2kwjWpo/edit#gid=0

