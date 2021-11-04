Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa falls in state semis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Unlucky.

That was the best way Rafal Konik and the rest of the Pine Island/Zubmrota-Mazeppa boys soccer team could best describe the lone goal in Wednesday's Class A boys soccer state semifinal match.

And in soccer, an unfortunate bounce is sometimes all it takes.

This time it was enough to end the Wildcats unbeaten season as the officials ruled Southwest Christian's Jon Brain's shot in the 49th minute crossed the line right before Noah Wernau cleared it from harm's way for the game's only goal. And despite an onslaught from the Wildcats in the final 20 minutes, it wasn't enough as they fell 1-0 to the top-seeded Stars at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Wildcats (17-1-2) will now play in Thursday's third-place match against Lourdes, which fell to St. Paul Humboldt 1-0 in the semifinal after, at 1 p.m. at West St. Paul Athletic Center.

"It was just an unlucky goal, but we had multiple shots, multiple opportunities, that they just saved," Rafal Konik said. "That's just soccer right? Both teams were evenly matched up. I think it could have went either way. So I think that's the best soccer you can get."

The goal in question came in the ninth minute of the second half after a shot from the top of the box was saved by PIZM keeper Jason Ryan off the crossbar, before shooting down back towards the edge of the six-yard box where Brain was waiting. He didn't get much on the shot, instead it came off the side of the foot and just popped up into the air before bouncing towards the goal. That's when Wernau appeared to clear it before it went over the goal line but the side official, who had the best view down the line, ruled it had crossed the line for the goal.

It was a tough pill for the Wildcats to swallow.

"I didn't see it, but the goalie said it wasn't in but that is just bias from our side, yeah?" Konik said. "But the refs saw it and they were there. We worry about the things that we can control, but those things we cannot control unfortunately. When we need replay lik ethe Vikings have."

"I tapped it in and went across the line," Brain said after. "It was a goal."

The goal came on the heels of a first half that saw the Wildcats frustrate the top-seeded Stars. Ryan made a number of key stops early, but it was the PIZM strategy that gave the Stars in what their coach Brad Carlson said was a "very interesting puzzle."

It saw the Wildcats drop their outside midfielders back on Southwest's outside forwards, causing constant double teams on their wings. PIZM then dropped their defensive center midfielder to prevent balls from getting to Brain in the middle. It neutralized the Stars' attackers. With Southwest (15-3-3) having three different players that had scored 12 or more goals on the season, it was a tough task. They also had 23 goals in three postseason games entering Wednesday.

"It was a big switch from the recent games where we had man marked one guy mostly to these really amazing players that they had," Mark Quintero Bungert, who was all over the field on Wednesday from his defensive mid spot. "Just constant communication between me and my teammates, knowing where everyone was.

But in the second half, Southwest made it an effort to get the ball passed that backline by trying to utilize their speed with through balls. In the opening eight minutes of the second half, the Stars put tremendous pressure on PIZM before the one finally broke through.

But for the final 31 minutes, it was all PIZM as they searched for the equalizer.

They lived in Southwest's side of the field and it appeared a goal was coming, but Southwest keeper Adam Tebbs made a number of stellar saves, including a diving stop off a free kick with about 15 minutes left to preserve the lead. He finished with six saves as the Wildcats held a 6-5 shots on goal advantage.

"The last 20 minutes, because of the score, we were more aggressive and maybe that's where we needed to be," Konik said. "But the kids put everything on the field. We had nice chances, but unfortunately, the ball didn't go in and welcome to soccer."

This season was still one to remember for the Wildcats. They set a new standard, punching the program's first ticket to state where it was clear they thoroughly belonged. Now they hope to end it on a high note.

"It was a great game and we are looking forward to playing for third place," Konik said.