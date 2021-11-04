Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa knocks off Lourdes to place third at state

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa prevailed in what was an all-Hiawatha Valley League Class A boys soccer state third-place match as it capped off its memorable season with a 2-0 victory against Lourdes Thursday afternoon at West St. Paul Athletics Center.

After just narrowly missing some opportunities in a 1-0 loss to top-seeded Southwest Christian in Wednesday night's semifinal, PIZM's Dan Mikaeo scored not once, but twice to end his high school career on a high note.

The senior forward's first came unassisted in the 21st minute before he scored off a feed from Zackery Ihde in the 53rd minute to net his second goal and ice the game.

Goalkeepers Jason Ryan and Corey Peters combined for nine saves in goal for the Wildcats, who end their season with a remarkable 18-1-2 record and a third-place finish in the program's first state tournament.

Lourdes (10-10-1) had some chances but just couldn't find the back of the net. Goalkeepers Freddie Suhler and Evan Leeser made eight saves in net for the Eagles, who overcame injuries and adversity throughout the season.

Regardless of Thursday's outcome, Eagles' coach Sean Kane said the match was one to be proud of if your a soccer fan in Southeastern Minnesota.

"(PIZM coach) Rafal (Konik) and I talked about that even leading up to this tournament, how we could really have an opportunity to kind of get some respect for the Southeast Minnesota soccer scene," Kane said after the Eagles 1-0 loss on Wednesday. "It's always hard to come up and play the city teams but I feel like we definitely represented ourselves this year by having two teams in the final four and both upsetting teams in the first round. I think it speaks to the work everybody in the area has been doing. You look at the girls side and Cotter is still going, Byron made it on both sides. There's a lot of great teams in Southeastern Minnesota."