Pine Island's Elsmore continues to defy the doubters, including her dad

PINE ISLAND — Jason Elsmore will be the first to say he was one of many who didn’t think girls should be wrestling.

He admits now, he couldn’t have been more wrong, but it took time for the former standout Lake City wrestler and three-time state medalist to come to grips with the sport.

“What I grew up with was just — girls didn’t wrestle,” he said. “That’s why I was the way I was until I started learning about it. It’s the old-school mindset, and it’s just having to change that thought process.”

Still, he had an extra singlet with him when he brought his second-grade daughter Lauren to her younger brother’s wrestling tournament. Never one to back down from any challenge, he had a hunch Lauren would want to give it a go, but was hoping she would say no.

Yet, it wasn’t too long after checking in her brother that Lauren was tugging at her dad’s shirt, begging to put her out there.

She was persistent.

When someone said 'why not let her wrestle,' Jason found himself walking back to the car to grab that extra singlet.

Despite competing in her socks, the little but feisty Lauren held her own among the boys that day in Stewartville.

“I didn’t know what I was doing,” Lauren Elsmore said with a laugh. "But it was fun. I was just trying to throw him around."

She wanted to keep going, but her dad wasn’t exactly sold. But they went to another tournament with tougher competition. Once again, Lauren’s father held out hope she would say wrestling wasn’t for her.

“I threw her out against the wolves,” he said. “And she held her own."

The third tournament was even tougher. This time Lauren had shoes, but the beating she took was the worst one yet. Once again, her dad asked her the question: "Are you done yet?"

She wasn't. Lauren was hooked.

She loved the challenge it brought, she loved the competitive nature of the sport and she loved proving people wrong.

That summer, as Lauren went to wrestling camps, she and her family discovered the popularity of girls wrestling. Somewhat to Jason’s surprise, there were programs and opportunities for Lauren and other girls to enjoy the same sport he once did.

“That’s when it really took off,” he said.

By the next winter, Lauren was not only competing once again with the boys, but she began to win.

“That's when I was like, ‘Oh, this really is my sport,’” she said. “I love it and I've been in it ever since.”

Madilyn Grabau, 8, back, wrestles Lauren Elsmore, 10, both of Pine Island Youth Wrestling, train back in 2018. Post Bulletin file photo

From Texas to Colorado to Oklahoma, the sport has now taken Lauren and Jason across the country as they look to continue to give Lauren the best opportunity to compete against as many girls as possible.

"Now it gives us something to do as a father and daughter," he said.

Jason has been a big booster of the sport, too; he played a big role in pushing to get girls wrestling sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League.

After years of work, the MSHSL held its first sanctioned girls wrestling state tournament last spring. That’s when, as an eighth-grader, Elsmore made history, wrestling in the first-ever girls state championship match, the 100-pound final. She fell to Simley seventh-grader Charli Raymond by a 10-0 major decision, but Elsmore's name was officially etched into the history book in a number of ways.

Not only did Lauren became the first ever girls wrestling state runner-up, but her and Jason became the father-daughter combination to each take second at the state wrestling tournament.

"It's pretty cool," Jason said.

Lauren was also one of the first girls to win a state-meet match when she won via pin in her semifinal.

Still, despite etching her name into the history books, last year was tough for Lauren.

The MSHSL was and still is learning the best way to immerse girls in wrestling. Last year, there simply weren’t many opportunities for girls to wrestle against girls, as any girls-only tournament also counted towards an event for the boys team. Oftentimes, Lauren found herself as the only girl at these tournaments.

“It's different,” Lauren said when asked what it’s like being one of the few females in a male-dominated sport. “Like at the tournaments, I'd be the only girl there and people would be talking to their friends like 'I'm gonna beat this girl,' but no, I’m dominating. So last year, I get to these tournaments and boys would forfeit because they didn't want to wrestle me. So now this year, I might actually be able to get as many matches as I can get in instead of just winning by forfeit.”

Lauren is confident this year will be different because she continues to see more and more girls out for the sport in southeastern Minnesota. She has a female teammate in the wrestling room in Pine Island this year and overall, girls wrestling numbers are up across the area, with Byron seeing a plethora of girls out for the sport.

"It's the No. 1 growing sport in the U.S. right now," Lauren said. "It's really cool because now I can wrestle more and more girls."

Her next step is to make it back to the state tournament.

Pine Island eighth-grader Lauren Elsmore (red headgear) wrestles Wayzata junior Maddie Alexander in a 100-pound semifinal in the first-ever MSHSL girls state wrestling tournament on March 5, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

She enters the season ranked No. 2 in the state at 100 pounds by the Guillotine and had a great offseason, training at the well-respected Pinnacle Wrestling Club.

But Lauren really opened eyes by winning the U14, 97-pound,16-wrestler division at the 2022 United States Marine Corps Women’s Nationals in May, in Texas.

It's a victory she still finds surprising.

"I didn't think I was going to win it," Lauren said. "It's a really tough tournament with people from all over the nation. The first girl I wrestled was from Alaska. I was like 'oh my goodness, they traveled a long way.'"

It brings forth a confident Lauren into a high school season she is very much looking forward to.

After that? She has another glass ceiling to break through. Another one that will take some convincing of her father.

“I want to do football, but my dad says no,” Lauren said. “I was like, ‘Remember when you didn’t want me to wrestle?’ I’ll convince him.”