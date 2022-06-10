Pine Island's White ends with another state record

ST. MICHAEL — It was a dramatic introduction by the state’s best pole vaulter ever, Pine Island senior Jarod White.

The defending state champion, state-meet record holder and all-time Minnesota record holder in the pole vault finally joined the competition at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Thursday with the bar lifted to 14 feet, 3 inches.

By then, all but one Class A vaulter had been bounced from the competition.

White had actually lobbied to begin at 14-6, but his Pine Island coaches talked him out of it.

White isn’t the least bit cocky, But he is confident, especially in his pole-vaulting skills. And he wanted to preserve enough energy to do something special in his final state meet.

Thus, the 14-3 start.

But White did have an admission. It’s that he’s human.

“I wasn’t super nervous coming into the meet, but as it got closer and closer to me having to make my first attempt, I was really getting nervous,” he said. “It’s always scary to make that first height. Plus, I really wanted to win.”

The nerves didn’t beat him. Not by a long shot. White cleared 14-3 on his first attempt, then just kept climbing, all by himself after Wadena-Deer Creek’s Brady Domier finally reached his end after clearing 14-6. Also now gone was St. Charles standout Jett Thoreson, who had cleared a personal-best 14 feet and finished third overall.

White set the state-meet record a year ago, winning the pole vault with a 15-9 clearance. Thursday, he made it his goal not only to repeat as state champion, but to update that state-meet record.

He got that done, clearing 16 feet, then bouncing up from that record-breaking vault with fists pumping in celebration.

That left him with one more thing to attempt. White started the season saying his goal was to sail 16-5.

So, the pole vault workers at St. Michael-Albertville reached about as far as they could, stretching enough to set the bar at 16-5.

White, in his three allowed attempts, never cleared it, though he seemed to still be ascending on his final vault when his leg clipped the bar and sent it crashing.

But there was no emotional crash for White. He was on top of the world.

So was everyone who’d ever worked with him.

“I’m just super proud of him,” Pine Island coach Matt Northrop said. “What a way to cap off his amazing legacy, as a state champion and then breaking his own record. He’s been able to accomplish so much, while also always being a team player. It was just super amazing to watch.”

Blossoms' Forsberg a state champ

There was pressure on Blooming Prairie’s Annaka Forsberg.

The sophomore was the top seed in the Class A girls high jump, coming in with her state-leading section jump of 5-feet-5. And that wasn’t even her best effort of the season. She also cleared 5-7 once.

That pressure hung with her Thursday until she’d sailed 5-3, the only one in the state meet to do it.

That meant the Class A state high jump title was hers. One year after taking up the event for the first time, then landing fourth at state that inaugural season with a 5-3 jump, Forsberg had done it. She was a state champion.

But she sure wasn’t done.

“I was super excited when I realized that I had won it,” Forsberg said. “But I wanted to keep jumping. I had wanted to prove to myself that I could do it, even with all of the pressure and stress (that came with being the No. 1 seed), Once I had won, all the stress went away.”

But her desire to keep jumping didn’t leave with it. She made it all the way to 5-6, which turned out to be her winning height. Three tries at 5-7 were misses, the final one just barely.

Then there was dinner out, followed by her being welcomed a few hours later into Blooming Prairie by a local fire truck. Forsberg had sheer joy in her voice as she talked about her big night.

She also had something else on her mind — next year and the year after that.

“I want to win state championships again,” Forsberg said.

Sortland, Turlington finish high

Thursday was mostly used for running preliminaries. But there was one final done on the track, the 3,200.

Rochester-area runners fared well there. Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior Natasha Sortland finished her race in 11:05.75, good for third place overall. Winning time belonged to Nevis’ Jade Rypkema (10:36.99).

Winona Cotter’s Sonja Semling was ninth, in 11:29.66.

In the 3,200 boys race, Lourdes senior Kevin Turlington came through with a 9:44.60 effort, which was good for fifth place. Tyler Rislov of Rushford-Peterson/Houston was 10th in 9:47.56.

Girls notables

• Chatfield's Zayda Priebe came up big in the discus. The senior had a throw of 131 which was good for second overall. Priebe had entered the day with her season best having been 119-4. Concordia Academy-Roseville’s Nora Wilhelm was the winner (134-5).

• Haylie Lentsch of Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue landed third in the long jump. Lentsch finished with an outstanding distance of 17-8. The winner was Eden Valley-Watkins’ Brielle Kuechle, with an 18-4 3/4 clearance. Pine Island’s Reese Koenen was sixth (16-8 1/2).

Boys notables

• Lewiston-Altura’s Garrett Bonow had an excellent showing in the shot put. The sophomore let if fly 53-3/4, which was good for fourth. GMLOKS’ Riley Paul placed sixth (50-2 1/4).

• Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue’s Laden Nerison had triple jumped 45-5 1/2 this season. The senior went 43-6 1/2 on Thursday, placing him fifth.

• St. Charles' Tyler Gunnarson dominated the shot put wheelchair event. Gunnarson was good for a 15-7 3/4 throw. That far outdistanced second-place Toby Hagen of River Valley (12-2 1/4).

Complete meet results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/17032/events