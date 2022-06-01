SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
Pine Island's White soars state-record 16-feet-2 in the pole vault

Pine Island's Jarod White, who set the state-meet record in the pole vault a year ago, set the all-time state record on Tuesday in the Section 1A meet, going 16-feet-2.

060321.JAROD.WHITE.section.2.jpg
Pine Island's Jarod White, who set a state meet record in winning the pole vault last spring, set the all-time record in the event on Tuesday at Triton High School, sailing 16-feet-2 in the Section 1A meet.
Jerry Olson / Special to the Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
May 31, 2022
DODGE CENTER — Jarod White had made it his goal when the season started to pole vault 16-feet-5.

It seemed as if the Pine Island senior was reaching for the sky with that hope.

At least it did then. It doesn’t seem at all out of the realm anymore. Not after what White accomplished on Tuesday in the first day of the Section 1A meet at Triton High School.

White set the all-time state record in the pole vault, sailing 16-2. That bettered the previous state mark of 16-1 3/4, set in 2018 by Mounds View’s Calvin Ciganik.

The 5-9, speedy White had come into the night with a season best of 15-5, as he gradually began to get in a rhythm late in the season after having gone a state-meet record 15-9 last year, and 16 feet in last year’s section meet.

Now, with the all-time record and the all-time state meet record both his own, all that’s left for White to accomplish is that season-starting wish of his — 16-5. He’ll have one more crack at it in just over a week when competes in the state meet at St. Michael/Albertville.

• The 3,200 was the only running event to be conducted as a final on Tuesday. All other races were preliminaries to Thursday's finals.

Lourdes' Kevin Turlington won the boys 3,200 in 9:47.33, with Rushford-Peterson/Houston's Tyler Rislov second in 9:52.58.

The girls 3,200 was won — as expected — by Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Natasha Sortland. The junior star was timed in 11:36.98. Winona Cotter's Sonja Semling was second in 11:56.68.

Three boys field events and three girls field events were finals on Tuesday. Lewiston-Altura's Garrett Bonow won the boys shot put with a 50-6 1/2 heave. GMLOKS' Riley Paul was second (49-7 1/2). Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue jumping star Laden Nerison easily won the triple jump, going 44-9 1/2.

Blooming Prairie's Annaka Forsberg continued her stellar season in the high jump. She won with an excellent height of 5-5. Medford's Jackie Cole, another star jumper, won the long jump with a 17-6 3/4 leap. Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue's Hayley Lentsch was just off her stellar pace, with a 17-5 clearance.

GMLOKS' Lexy Foster won the discus (116-0).

BOYS SECTION 1A MEET

(Finals events; all events on Thursday will be finals)

Running event

3,200 — 1. Kevin Turlington (Lourdes) 9:47.33; 2. Tyler Rislove (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 9:52.58; 3. Brandt Konik (Pine Island) 10:06.95; 4. Garrison Hubka (GMLOK) 10:13.06; 5. Carson Ruen (LFCMC) 10:13.31.

Field events

Shot put — 1. Garrett Bonow (Lewiston-Altura) 50-6 1/2; 2. Riley Paul (GMLOKS) 49-7 1/2; 3. Drew Kittelson (Blooming Prairie) 46-3 1/2; 4. Christian Luthe (GMLOKS) 44-4 1/2; 5. Jackson Bergan (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 43-7 1/4. Shot put wheelchair — 1. Tyler Gunnarson (St. Charles) 14-6 1/4. Pole vault — 1. Jarod White (Pine Island) 16-2; 2. (tie) Jett Thoreson (St. Charles) 12-9; Aaron Prinsen (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 12-9; Tanner Finstuen (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 12-9; 5. Boston Wright (LFCMC) 12-3. Triple jump — 1. Laden Nerison (Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue) 44-9 1/2; 2. Kris Ryan (Lake City) 42-2; 3. Chris Hilton (St. Charles) 41-5; 4. Gregg Gile (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 41-4 1/2; 5. Josh Schmidt (Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue) 41-1 1/2.

GIRLS SECTION 1A

(Finals events; all events on Thursday will be finals)

Running event

3,200 — 1. Natasha Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 11:36.98; 2. Sonja Semling (Cotter) 11:56.68; 3. Olivia Yotter (Lake City) 12:09.89; 4. Hazel Freyre (Cotter) 12:10.98; 5. Lillyan Kiehne (LFCMC) 12:12.80.

Field events

Discus — 1. Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) 116-0; 2. Zayda Priebe (Chatfield) 115-5; 3. Abby Fitgerald (Medford) 114-5; 4. Kammry Broadwater (LFCMC) 103-10; 5. Mackenzie Kellen (Medford) 99-10. High jump — 1. Annaka Forsberg (Blooming Prairie) 5-5; 2. Anna Hennessy (Lewiston-Altura) 4-11; 3. (tie) Piper Wobbe (Wabasha-Kellogg) 4-11; Maddie Seymour (Zumbrorta-Mazeppa) 4-11; 5. Nevaeh Shaw (GMLOKS) 4-11. Long jump — 1. Jackie Cole (Medford) 17-6 3/4; 2. Hayle Lentsch (Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue) 17-5; 3. Reese Koenen (Pine Island) 16-11 3/4; 4. Natalie Bremer (Lake City) 16-10 1/2; 5. Breanna Subbert (Hayfield) 16-6 1/2.

By Staff reports
