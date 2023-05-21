99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Pine Island's White wins pole vault title at Class AA State True Team Meet

The Byron girls also had a solid day overall in Stillwater.

Track and Field Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 7:50 PM

STILLWATER — With a leap of 15 feet and three inches, Pine Island senior Jarod White won the pole vault on Saturday at the Class AA State True Team Meet at Stillwater High School.

As a team, Pine Island placed ninth with 409 points. Mankato East won the title with 528.5 points, followed by Jordan (513) and St. Thomas Academy (509.5).

Pine Island senior Mark Quintero placed second in the high jump at six feet as well to lead the Panthers.

On the girls side, Byron was impressive overall, finishing seventh (434). Rocori ran away with the title (601), followed by Rockford (546.5) and Mankato East (503.5)

Byron senior Olivia Amundson placed fourth in the 100 (12.96) and also placed fifth in the 200 (27.19).

Sophomore Paige Halder placed second 26.34 in the 200, Rockford senior Cassia Cady finished first 25.92. Halder also placed second in the 400 (1:00.53) — over three seconds behind Ellie Kuechle of Eden Valley-Watkins (57.17). Halder also placed third in the high jump (five feet).

The Byron 400- and 800-meter relay teams placed third (52.10, 1:49.39)

Byron sophomore Rylie Olive placed fourth in the discus 108-08.

Link to full results

