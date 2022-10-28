PIZM boys drop heartbreaker in double OT in state soccer quarterfinals

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

EDINA — In the end, there was nothing but heartache for the Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys soccer team.

The Wildcats, the No. 2 seed, had their hopes of a state title dashed with a 2-1 loss to unseeded St. Anthony Village in double overtime on Thursday at the Class A state quarterfinals.

"It's a tough loss, but they will be stronger for this," PIZM coach Rafal Konik said. "It's a life lesson."

That lesson may take a while to set in, however, as the PIZM players flopped to the ground in distraught when Alan Molina scored with 4:14 left in the second overtime to give the Huskies (11-6-1) the victory.

The goal came just seconds after PIZM had put heavy pressure on in the St. Anthony zone. The Wildcats thought a St. Anthony player had touched the ball with his hand in the box during the flurry, which would have meant a penalty kick for PIZM.

After trailing 1-0 at the half, Brandt Konik tied the game for the Wildcats with 24:49 to play.

St. Anthony Village was putting on solid pressure in the first half. The Husker went up 1-0 when Hans Asare scored with 18:22 left in the half.

St. Anthony had the advantage in controlling play in the half, but PIZM did have a couple of strong scoring chances. The Huskies goalie, Diego Benes, wander well out of the net with about 17:20 left in the half. The Wildcats attempted to get a shot off on the open net, but it was blocked.

PIZM overcame a slight case of nerves to play much better in the second half.

Wildcats goalie Jason Ryan finished with 10 saves. He allowed just nine goals in 20 games this season.

The Wildcats, who entered state play with a nine-game winning streak, close the season 16-3. They were playing in the state tournament for a second straight year and placed third a year ago.

St. Anthony faces unseeded Legacy Christian Academy (17-1-1) in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

