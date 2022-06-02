PIZM rallies to defend title, Lourdes' freshman Rich earns Section 1AA medalist honors

ROCHESTER — The van ride from Pine Island to Rochester was a quiet one on Wednesday morning.

The defending Section 1AA boys golf championship team from Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa was in a tight battle with rival Stewartville after the first round of the section meet at Northern Hills Golf Course.

Stewartville shot a first-round 324 on Tuesday, while PIZM came in at 326. The deficit was far from insurmountable, but it was a deficit nonetheless.

“One-hundred percent, we just threw all expectations out the window,” PIZM senior Anders Larson said. “The ride here was extremely quiet. We didn’t talk much, we just focused on hitting good golf shots. If you hit good shots, you’ll score well.

“As all golfers do, the more you think about your score, the worse you’ll play. So we threw all expectations out and were just hoping to hit good shots.”

PIZM did exactly that, getting excellent scores from its top three players, led by Larson’s tournament-best round of 4-under par 68. Michael Scripture shot a 75 Wednesday for a meet total of 153, tying him for fourth place; and Cameron Bruns fired a final-round 77 for a two-round score of 162 and a ninth-place finish. That helped turn a two-shot deficit into a seven-stroke victory and it gave PIZM its second consecutive section championship.

It shot a 36-hole total of 628, while Stewartville finished at 635. The victory lifts PIZM into the Class AA state meet — set for June 14 and 15 at The Ridges at Sand Creek, in Jordan — for a second straight spring.

“I always tell the guys, going to state, it’s like a first-time pro going to play Augusta National,” Larson said of the site of the annual Masters tournament. “They look around and think ‘oh my gosh, I’m at Augusta National.’ That’s like us at state. Now that we’ve been there, we know how to focus and what to do — how to focus on just playing golf.”

Larson, who is committed to play at NCAA Division I Tennessee Tech beginning next school year, was the final PIZM player on the course Wednesday. After teeing off on the 18th hole, he asked coach Mark Moran to give him an update on the team standings.

“I was walking up the fairway and I asked coach about it,” Larson said. “He said ‘I don’t want to know.’ I said, ‘but I do!’ and he told me, with my score we’d have (the title) by a couple shots. So I just wanted to get the ball in the cup however I could.”

Larson’s focus on the team’s success meant he ignored an opportunity for individual success. He knew a bogey would be good enough to give PIZM a somewhat comfortable victory, so he passed up the chance to be aggressive and play for a birdie, which would’ve given him the individual championship. As it was, he finished in a tie for second with La Crescent-Hokah’s Ryan Nutter, both one shot back of Lourdes freshman Colton Rich (73-72—145).

“I just didn’t want to make a really big number and put the team in any jeopardy,” Larson said. “Colton played absolutely flawlessly today. He really turned it on on the back nine. … I was thinking, an individual title would’ve been a bonus, but I just didn’t want to make a big number coming in on 18.”

Rich, in his second season on Lourdes’ varsity, not only earned his first section championship, but also his first trip to the state meet. He was the only golfer in the field to shoot better than 75 in both rounds, recording three birdies and 12 pars on Wednesday.

“I was a little nervous going to first tee. I was like ‘I don’t even know what to do here,’” Rich said with a laugh. “I was just hoping my tee shot would go in the fairway, and it did. It was a good start for this round; that calmed me down for the whole round.”

Stewartville's Caleb Jannsen watches his ball during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

In addition to Rich, four other golfers earned trips to state as individuals: Nutter, Stewartville’s Caleb Jannsen and Cole Jannsen, and Lourdes’ Alex Olson.

Olson won a two-hole playoff against Lake City’s Andru Kohrs for the final spot in the state-meet field out of Section 1AA.

SECTION 1AA BOYS GOLF

At Northern Hills G.C., par 72

TEAM TOTALS

(* — state-meet qualifier)

*1. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 326-302—628, 2. Stewartville 324-311—635, 3t. Lourdes 330-315—645, 3t. La Crescent-Hokah 334-311—645.

INDIVIDUALS

Top 25

(* — state-meet individual qualifier)

*1. Colton Rich (Lourdes) 73-72—145, 2t. Anders Larson (PIZM) 78-68—146, *2t. Ryan Nutter (L-H) 77-69—146, 4t. Michael Scripture (PIZM) 78-75—153, *4t. Caleb Jannsen (Stew) 79-74—153, *6. Cole Jannsen (Stew) 78-78—156, *7t. Alex Olson (Lourdes) 83-78—161, 7t. Andru Kohrs (Lake City) 80-81—161, 9. Cameron Bruns (PIZM) 85-77—162, 10t. Noah Wallerich (LC) 85-78—163, 10t. Parker Wangen (Stew) 81-82—163, 12t. John Ahrens (RW) 83-81—164, 12t. Denval Atkinson (RW) 81-83—164,

14. Thomas Benner (Lourdes) 84-81—165, 15t. Landon Hadrath (K-M) 84-82—166, 15t. Wyatt Farrell (L-H) 82-84—166, 15t. Carson Reider (L-H) 87-79—166, 15t. Carson Harstad (Chat) 84-82—166, 15t. Braxton Berlin (LC) 84-82—166, 20t. Bravin Myrvold (CF) 83-84—167, 20t. Austin Walker (Stew) 86-81—167, 20t. Collin Fogarty (PIZM) 85-82—167, 20t. John Becker (Stew) 89-78—167, 20t. Ben Kerska (L-H) 88-79—167, 25. Joseph Scripture (PIZM) 86-83—169.