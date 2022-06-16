PIZM undeterred by heat, rain and Fire en route to first boys golf state championship

(This story will be updated later with comments from coaches and golfers)

JORDAN — Neither rain nor heat nor the Fire could get between the Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys golf team and its ultimate goal.

The Wildcats had waited a year for this opportunity.

So they didn't allow near-100 degree weather on Tuesday, nor a rain delay on Wednesday, nor a strong charge from the Holy Family Catholic Fire on Wednesday to deter them.

PIZM built a double-digit lead after one round of the Class AA boys golf state meet, then used that to their advantage on a wet course Wednesday to hold off the rest of the field and win the program’s first-ever state championship.

The Wildcats followed their opening-round 309 on Tuesday with a 307 in Wednesday’s final round to finish at 616, four shots ahead of runner-up Holy Family Catholic.

Much like the Wildcats were when they won the Section 1AA meet two weeks ago — rallying from two shots back after one round to beat Stewartville by seven strokes — PIZM head coach Mark Moran said the team was quiet on the way to the course this week, though perhaps Wednesday’s quiet was more nerves than focus.

PIZM was the hunted on Wednesday instead of the hunter, but the Wildcats shook the nerves out over the first nine holes — when Holy Family Catholic shot a sub-par score as a team — and calmed down after a rain and lightning delay that lasted approximately an hour and a half.

The Wildcats were led by senior standout Anders Larson, who finished the 36-hole meet at 1-over-par 145.

The scores aren’t official yet but PIZM senior Anders Larson puts his chip to within inches of the hole, taps in and the Wildcats are the Class AA boys golf state champions pic.twitter.com/E8RX9Y5uHk — Jason Feldman (@PBFeldy) June 15, 2022

PIZM also received strong play from juniors Joseph Scripture (151) and Michael Scripture (160), sophomore Cameron Bruns (162), freshman Collin Fogarty (167) and eighth-grader Jag Foster (173).

Larson placed third individually, three shots back of medalist Sam Udovich of St. Croix Lutheran.

Joseph Scripture tied for ninth, while La Crescent-Hokah’s Ryan Nutter tied for 12th (153).

Two other Section 1 golfers placed in the top 30: Stewartville’s Cole Jannsen (23rd, 157) and Lourdes’ Colton Rich (26th, 158).

For the Wildcats, lifting the state title trophy felt like a long time coming. They returned five of their six players from last year’s team that placed fifth at state.

As trophies and medals were being presented to the top three teams last spring, the PIZM players stood and watched intently, realizing what it takes to succeed on the state level.

They carried those lessons into and through this season, and played their best while carrying pressure on their shoulders.

They won the HVL championship by two shots over Stewartville on May 26, shooting a 312 team score.

They opened the Section 1AA meet with a 326, to sit two shots back of Stewartville. PIZM then fired a sizzling final-round 302 as a team — led by Larson’s meet-best round of 4-under par 68 — to rally past Stewartville and return to state.

To cap the season — and a sterling high school career for Larson — the Wildcats played the best of any of the eight teams at state.

And, this time, they were able to stand and receive their first-place medals and state championship trophy while the rest of the state watched.

Mayo’s Ahn 10th in AAA

COON RAPIDS — Isaac Ahn once again showed he embraces playing in pressure situations.

Just a freshman, Ahn showed this week that he is one of the state’s top boys golfers. The Mayo High School standout shot an opening-round 71 on Tuesday at the Class AAA boys golf state meet, then followed with a 76 in Wednesday’s final round.

Isaac Ahn

His 36-hole score of 147 (3-over par) landed him in a tie for 10th place overall. Ahn was just three strokes outside of a top-five finish in the 88-golfer field.

Ahn recorded three birdies and 10 pars in Wednesday’s round, and shot a 35 on the back nine at Bunker Hills Golf Course.

He finished second among Section 1 golfers at state, as Northfield senior Nate Stevens repeated as Class AAA state medalist. Stevens, a Notre Dame commit who was named Minnesota’s Mr. Golf on Monday, shot back-to-back rounds of 70 this week to finish the meet at 4-under par 140. Two other seniors — Rosemount’s Owen Rexing and Edina’s Jack Wetzel, tied Stevens at 140.

Edina breezed to the team title, shooting a lights-out two-round total of 589, including a 291 on Wednesday. Spring Lake Park finished second (603). Section 1AAA champ Lakeville North placed fifth (619).

Fishbaugher, Bronson in top 10

BECKER — Fillmore Central’s Jake Fishbaugher will have one more shot at a state title.

Hayfield’s Keegan Bronson won’t.

But the standout golfers from Section 1A closed their 2022 season in style here Wednesday, finishing in the top 10 of the Class A state meet at Pebble Creek Golf Course.

Fishbaugher, a Fillmore Central junior, followed his opening-round 81 with a 2-over par 74 on Wednesday to finish the state meet at 155, and in a tie for eighth place overall. His 74 included a pair of birdies and 13 pars.

Bronson, a senior at Hayfield, capped his high school career with a 77 on Wednesday and a two-round total of 156, good for 10th place overall and All-State honors. He made a birdie and 12 pars in the final round.

Bronson’s Hayfield teammate, junior Sam Tucker, finished in a tie for 20th (79-85—164).

Rushford-Peterson senior Andrew Hoiness finished in a tie for 37th (90-82—172). R-P placed eighth in the team standings (391-366—757).

Fertile-Beltrami won the team title (323-309—632) and New Life Academy junior Cole Witherow won medalist honors (73-73—146).

Results

CLASS AAA

At Bunker Hills Golf Club, Coon Rapids (par 72)

Team Totals

1. Edina 298-291—589, 2. Spring Lake Park 301-302—603, 3. Alexandria 304-308—612, 4. Chanhassen 309-307—616, 5. Lakeville North 304-315—619, 5t. Eastview 313-306—619, 7. Stillwater 327-299—626, 8. Princeton 330-323—653.

Individuals

(Top 5 and area golfers)

1t. Nate Stevens (Northfield) 70-70—140, 1t. Owen Rexing (Rosemount) 71-69—140, 1t. Jack Wetzel (Edina) 70-70—140, 4. Brady Baynes (Eden Prairie) 73-70—143, 5. Ryan Stendahl (Maple Grove) 71-73—144, 10t. Isaac Ahn (Mayo) 71-76—147.

CLASS AA

At the Ridges at Sand Creek, Jordan (par 72)

Team Totals

1. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 309-307—616, 2. Holy Family Catholic 326-294—620, 3. Roseau 322-312—634, 4. Totino-Grace 320-320—640, 5. Cloquet 332-309—641, 6. New London-Spicer 331-312—643, 7. Pequot Lakes 330-316—646, 8. Blake 343-326—669.

Individuals

(Top 5, area golfers)

1. Sam Udovich (St. Croix Luth.) 71-71—142, 2. Jacob Ferrin (SW Christian) 71-73—144, 3t. Anders Larson (PIZM) 73-72—145, 3t. Marcus Belka (Perham) 75-70—145, 5. Luke Ashbrook (Kimball) 77-71—148,

9t. Joseph Scripture (PIZM) 77-74—151, 13t. Ryan Nutter (La Crescent-Hokah) 78-75—153, 23t. Cole Jannsen (Stewartville) 78-79—157, 26t. Colton Rich (Lourdes) 84-74—158, 33t. Michael Scripture (PIZM) 79-81—160, 41t. Cameron Bruns (PIZM) 80-82—162, 58t. Collin Fogarty (PIZM) 87-80—167, 62t. Caleb Jannsen (Stew) 84-84—168, 70t. Jag Foster (PIZM) 85-88—173, 74. Alex Olson (Lourdes) 85-89—174.

CLASS A

At Pebble Creek Golf Course, Becker (par 72)

Team Totals

1. Fertile-Beltrami 323-309—632, 2. Duluth Marshall 333-329—662, 3. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 339-341—680, 4. Lakeview 346-336-682, 5. United South Central 362-341—703, 6. Park Christian 355-347—702, 7. New Life Academy 360-354—714, 8. Rushford-Peterson 391-366-757.

Individuals

(Top 5, area golfers)

1. Cole Witherow (NLA) 73-73—146, 2. Rylin Petry (F-B) 75-72—147, 3. Noah Scullard-Bender (D.M.) 73-75—148, 4. Hunter Schmidt (Martin Co. West) 76-73—149, 5t. Tucker D'Allaird (D.M.) 79-75—154, 5t. Trevor Swonger (Underwood) 81-73—154, 5t. Tony Carlin (Fosston) 78-76—154,

8t. Jake Fishbaugher (Fillmore Central) 81-74—155, 10. Keegan Bronson (Hayfield) 79-77—156, 20t. Sam Tucker (Hayfield) 79-85—164, 37t. Andrew Hoiness (RP) 90-82—172, 60t. Grady Hengel (RP) 93-90—183, 64t. Clay Schwichtenberg (Lanesboro) 97-87—184, 72. Nicholas Edland (Southland) 98-91—189, 74. Carson Thompson (RP) 102-93—195, 83. Owen Fenske (RP) 106-106—212, 84t. Ethan Bedard (RP) 112-101—213, 86. Jackson Dvorak (RP) 111-103—214.