Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

PIZM's Brandt Konik headlines list of 10 boys soccer players to watch this season

Brandt Konik helped the PIZM Wildcats reach the program's first state tournament and is one of many returning all-state players in the area.

102121-PINE-ISLAND-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-BOYS-SOCCER-566.JPG
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Brandt Konik (3) is introduced during a Section 2A boys soccer championship match against Fairmont Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Wescott Field in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
August 26, 2022 11:05 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Brandt Konik, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

The son of coach Rafal Konik, Brandt has a great soccer IQ. He combines that with great ball skills and a strong left foot, which leads to great chances for his teammates — evident by his nine assists last season. The senior midfielder also scored five goals and was named first-team Class A All-State after helping the Wildcats reach the program’s first state tournament where PIZM placed third. 

101921-LOURDES-DOVER-EYOTA-CHAMPIONSHIP-SOCCER-0570.jpg
Prep
A family affair: Schotzko hoping to leave Lourdes with bragging rights over brothers
The youngest of three brothers, McKaid Schotzko has followed in the footsteps of older brothers Gavan and Kilian by becoming a captain for the Lourdes boys soccer program. Now, he's hoping to do something his older brothers couldn't do, reach the state tournament multiple times.
August 26, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

McKaid Schotzko, Lourdes

Schotzko was described by coach Sean Kane as the rock for an Eagles team that once again has high expectations after placing fourth at the Class A state tournament a season ago. Schotzko was named to the Class A All-State second team after he became the first defender in program history to lead the team in scoring with nine goals by utilizing a great blend of size (6-foot-4) and athleticism. He’s expected to see an uptick in scoring and creating even more offensive chances as he makes the switch from center back to center midfielder.

Brady Pickett, Stewartville

The senior forward led the Tigers with nine goals despite facing constant double and triple teams. But more importantly, Pickett was a great leader for a Tigers squad that had seven underclassmen start.

Alec McBane, Mayo

McBane was an integral part of Mayo reaching its first state tournament since 2015. He played every single minute of the postseason and teamed up with his linemates to allow just four goals in their first four postseason contests with shutouts of high-powered Lakeville South and Minneapolis Southwest. McBane also tallied a goal and finished with four assists and was named to the Class AAA state All-Tournament team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brodie Kellan, Dover-Eyota

Often known for his work on the wrestling mat, Kellan finished with 16 goals and four assists in just 11 games for the Eagles. The forward is expected to deliver a big senior season in both sports for teams that both have expectations. But first comes soccer as the Eagles look to break through after winning the Three Rivers Conference, before falling to Lourdes in the Section 1A championship.

Jon McBroom, John Marshall

McBroom is a great attacking midfielder for a Rockets team that made great progress a season ago. The senior recorded three goals and five assists en route to being named Big Nine All-Conference. A captain for the second consecutive season, McBroom is one of 12 seniors that aim to build off of last season.

Maverick Sobczak, Dover-Eyota

Another standout senior for Dover-Eyota, Sobczak scored five goals and tallied four assists at center defender a year ago. As the leader of that back line, Sobzack helped the Eagles record seven shutouts in 19 games. D-E led Section 1A in average goals allowed with an average of a goal a game.

Aidan Martinez, Austin

The sophomore has a terrific shot with a powerful right leg that is deadly from 25-30 yards. He showed it off often in a freshman campaign where he scored a team-best 13 goals for a Packers team that reached the Section 1AA championship. His game should reach another level in 2022. 

Teis Larsen, Winona

The junior forward enjoyed a terrific offensive sophomore season. A talented hockey player, Larsen’s game on the ice translates to the pitch with his quick feet and shiftiness. He’s tough and was a key reason why the Winhawks enjoyed their best season in recent memory with 14 goals, eight assists in an All-Big Nine season. He will be leaned on often for first-year coach Oscar Uribe as the Winhawks look to replace 20-goal scorer Owen Ping. 

Bryan Islas Aguirre, Mayo

Another talented Spartan that will be instrumental if Mayo is to once again compete for a conference title. The senior attacker has been All-Big Nine the last two seasons and registered seven goals with four assists. His ability to play in space as well in tight quarters within the Spartans attack is what makes him so good and such a threat.

— Compiled by Alex VandenHouten • Post Bulletin

Related Topics: BOYS SOCCERLOURDES HIGH SCHOOLMAYO HIGH SCHOOLJOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOLROCHESTERDOVER-EYOTAPINE ISLANDZUMBROTA-MAZEPPASTEWARTVILLE-RACINE
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
101921-LOURDES-DOVER-EYOTA-CHAMPIONSHIP-SOCCER-0570.jpg
Prep
A family affair: Schotzko hoping to leave Lourdes with bragging rights over brothers
The youngest of three brothers, McKaid Schotzko has followed in the footsteps of older brothers Gavan and Kilian by becoming a captain for the Lourdes boys soccer program. Now, he's hoping to do something his older brothers couldn't do, reach the state tournament multiple times.
August 26, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
101921-LOURDES-DOVER-EYOTA-CHAMPIONSHIP-SOCCER-1035.jpg
Prep
Lourdes, Mayo aim to build on boys soccer state tournament runs
Rochester Mayo and Rochester Lourdes appear to be boys soccer section title contenders, while Century looks to rebuild after the graduation of a big, talented class. John Marshall and Schaeffer Academy are both eager to continue to build in the right direction.
August 26, 2022 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
091121-PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE-KASSON-MANTORVILLE-GIRLS-SOCCER-724.JPG
Prep
Cotter's Williams tops 10 southeastern Minnesota girls soccer players to watch
The senior forward led the KoMets in scoring with 19 goals and also added six assists. Narveson scored all five of K-M’s playoff goals and led it to the Section 1AA final. Narveson is a natural goal scorer with speed and strength.
August 26, 2022 05:55 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura Girls Soccer - Makadyn Gust
Prep
Scary soccer thought: St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura's Gust is back to 100 percent
Makadyn Gust, a St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura junior soccer goalie, has healed from a torn labrum injury. That means the All-State player might be at an entirely new level this season.
August 26, 2022 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff