PIZM's Brandt Konik headlines list of 10 boys soccer players to watch this season

Brandt Konik, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

The son of coach Rafal Konik, Brandt has a great soccer IQ. He combines that with great ball skills and a strong left foot, which leads to great chances for his teammates — evident by his nine assists last season. The senior midfielder also scored five goals and was named first-team Class A All-State after helping the Wildcats reach the program’s first state tournament where PIZM placed third.

Prep A family affair: Schotzko hoping to leave Lourdes with bragging rights over brothers The youngest of three brothers, McKaid Schotzko has followed in the footsteps of older brothers Gavan and Kilian by becoming a captain for the Lourdes boys soccer program. Now, he's hoping to do something his older brothers couldn't do, reach the state tournament multiple times.

McKaid Schotzko, Lourdes

Schotzko was described by coach Sean Kane as the rock for an Eagles team that once again has high expectations after placing fourth at the Class A state tournament a season ago. Schotzko was named to the Class A All-State second team after he became the first defender in program history to lead the team in scoring with nine goals by utilizing a great blend of size (6-foot-4) and athleticism. He’s expected to see an uptick in scoring and creating even more offensive chances as he makes the switch from center back to center midfielder.

Brady Pickett, Stewartville

The senior forward led the Tigers with nine goals despite facing constant double and triple teams. But more importantly, Pickett was a great leader for a Tigers squad that had seven underclassmen start.

Alec McBane, Mayo

McBane was an integral part of Mayo reaching its first state tournament since 2015. He played every single minute of the postseason and teamed up with his linemates to allow just four goals in their first four postseason contests with shutouts of high-powered Lakeville South and Minneapolis Southwest. McBane also tallied a goal and finished with four assists and was named to the Class AAA state All-Tournament team.

Brodie Kellan, Dover-Eyota

Often known for his work on the wrestling mat, Kellan finished with 16 goals and four assists in just 11 games for the Eagles. The forward is expected to deliver a big senior season in both sports for teams that both have expectations. But first comes soccer as the Eagles look to break through after winning the Three Rivers Conference, before falling to Lourdes in the Section 1A championship.

Jon McBroom, John Marshall

McBroom is a great attacking midfielder for a Rockets team that made great progress a season ago. The senior recorded three goals and five assists en route to being named Big Nine All-Conference. A captain for the second consecutive season, McBroom is one of 12 seniors that aim to build off of last season.

Maverick Sobczak, Dover-Eyota

Another standout senior for Dover-Eyota, Sobczak scored five goals and tallied four assists at center defender a year ago. As the leader of that back line, Sobzack helped the Eagles record seven shutouts in 19 games. D-E led Section 1A in average goals allowed with an average of a goal a game.

Aidan Martinez, Austin

The sophomore has a terrific shot with a powerful right leg that is deadly from 25-30 yards. He showed it off often in a freshman campaign where he scored a team-best 13 goals for a Packers team that reached the Section 1AA championship. His game should reach another level in 2022.

Teis Larsen, Winona

The junior forward enjoyed a terrific offensive sophomore season. A talented hockey player, Larsen’s game on the ice translates to the pitch with his quick feet and shiftiness. He’s tough and was a key reason why the Winhawks enjoyed their best season in recent memory with 14 goals, eight assists in an All-Big Nine season. He will be leaned on often for first-year coach Oscar Uribe as the Winhawks look to replace 20-goal scorer Owen Ping.

Bryan Islas Aguirre, Mayo

Another talented Spartan that will be instrumental if Mayo is to once again compete for a conference title. The senior attacker has been All-Big Nine the last two seasons and registered seven goals with four assists. His ability to play in space as well in tight quarters within the Spartans attack is what makes him so good and such a threat.

Compiled by Alex VandenHouten