Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Lake City have guards step up big in Section 1AA victories

A pair of guards took over in the second half on Wednesday as Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Lake City posted Section 1AA victories in boys basketball quarterfinal play.

Both of the higher seeds were in a battle in the second half, but each ended up pulling away.

No. 2 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (27-1) used a 33-10 run to close the game to defeat No. 7 Chatfield (17-11) 66-44.

No. 3 Lake City overcame an injury to its star player and held No. 6 Pine Island (14-14) in check in the second half to record a 50-35 victory.

Kaiden Peters scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half to spark P-E-M.

The Bulldogs had led 33-28 in the second half before the Gophers rallied for a 34-33 lead with 11:42 remaining. Peters and 6-foot-6 Aeron Stevens then took control as they combined to score the next 17 points as the Bulldogs went up 50-39. Peters had 11 points in the stretch, including a trio of 3-pointers. When he hit back-to-back triples, P-E-M led 50-39 with 6:25 left and had the game in control.

P-E-M has won 13 in a row.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville will face Lake City at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium in the section semifinals. The first semifinal game is No. 1 Caledonia (25-1) vs. No. 5 Lewiston-Altura (20-8) at 11 a.m.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 66, Chatfield 44

No. 7 CHATFIELD (44)

Cole Johnson 16 P; Drew Schindler 8 P, 2 3-PT; Isaac Stevens 4 P, 4 R; Connor Jax 4 P; Sam Backer 4 P; Drew O’Connor 8 P, 5 R.

No. 2 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (66)

Baylor Hagen 2 P; Baden Fenton 2 P, 4 R; Connor McGuire 6 P, 5 R; Aeron Stevens 19 P, 8 R; Peyton Schumacher 6 P, 5 R; Kaiden Peters 29 P, 6 R, 5 3-PT; John Evers 2 P, 4 R.

Halftime: PEM 26, CHAT 22.

Free throws: CHAT 4-5, PEM 7-9. Field goals: CHAT 19-46, PEM 27-52.

Three-point goals: CHAT 2, PEM 5. Rebounds: CHAT 18, PEM 38. Turnovers: CHAT 9, PEM 9.

Lake City 50, Pine Island 35

Lake City standout Justin Wohlers suffered an ACL knee injury during the first round of section play last week and was lost for the season.

With the 6-6 standout sidelined, sophomore Hunter Lorenson stepped up in a big way in the quarterfinals.

Lake City took a while to adjust to playing without Wohlers as Pine Island led 20-18 at the half. The 5-10 Lorenson then took control over the final 18 minutes.

Lorenson scored the first nine points of the second half as the Tigers jumped to a 27-20 lead and never trailed again. Lorenson went on to score 21 of Lake City's 32 points in the second half to finish with a career-high 28 points.

Sophomore Jaden Shones added 12 points and nine rebounds for Lake City (22-4).

Matt Horkey scored 12 points for Pine Island, which closes the season 14-14.

Lake City 50, Pine Island 35

No. 6 PINE ISLAND (35)

Will Bulau 5 P; Matt Horkey 12 P, 2 3-PT; Nick Bauer 3 P; Jared Organ 2 P; Johnny Bauer 8 P, 8 R; Riley Kuehl 2 P, 6 R; Gabe Northrop 3 P, 1 3-PT.

No. 3 LAKE CITY (50)

Hunter Lorenson 28 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Carson Matzke 2 P; Keegan Ryan 4 P, 6 R; Zach Dather 2 P, 6 R; Jaden Shones 12 P, 9 R; Ryan Heise 2 P, 4 R.

Halftime: PI 20, LC 18.

Free throws: PI 10-15, LC 17-22. Field goals: PI 10-46, LC 16-39.

Three-point goals: PI 3, LC 1. Rebounds: PI 30, LC 37. Turnovers: PI 14, LC 13.