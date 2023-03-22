99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Plainview-Elgin-Millville drops heartbreaker in Class AA state quarterfinals

No. 3 seed P-E-M dropped a 63-61 decision to unseeded Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the Class AAA state quarterfinals. The Bulldogs will play in the consolation semifinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

high school boys play basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville guard Kaiden Peters (23) dives after the ball against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton guard Austin Anderson (15) during the Class AA state quarterfinal at Williams Arena on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Minneapolis. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton hung on to win 63-61.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 10:46 PM

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

MINNEAPOLIS — This time there was no late-game magic.

In the Section 1AA championship game, Plainview-Elgin-Millville received a game-winning shot at the buzzer from senior Kaiden Peters.

But the Bulldogs didn't have the same fortune in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Tuesday as the No. 3 seed suffered a heartbreaking 63-61 loss to unseeded Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

“That’s as tough as they come to lose a game like that,” P-E-M coach Jason Herber said.

The game was tight the entire second half and decided in the closing seconds.

high school boys play basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville forward Aeron Stevens (12) takes a shot against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton during the Class AA state quarterfinal at Williams Arena on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Peters got a measure of revenge for missing two free throws with 37 seconds left and P-E-M down one. The guard then had a steal and fed Aeron Stevens, who hit a driving bucket to put the Bulldogs up 60-59 with 21 seconds to play.

Owen Leach, who led D-G-F with 28 points, was fouled with 8.8 seconds and he made two free throws to but the Rebels up 61-60.

high school boys play basketball
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton faces Plainview-Elgin-Millville in state Class AA quarterfinal
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton goes on late 5-0 run to secure trip to state semifinals
March 21, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Clint Austin

After P-E-M turned the ball over, Drew Sheeley made two free throws to give the Rebels a 63-60 lead with 4.4 seconds left.

Nick Wozney made a free throw for P-E-M with 3.4 seconds left to make the score 63-61. The Bulldogs had a chance to win when Thomas Rehder missed two free throws with 2.2 seconds left but Stevens' desperation heave from halfcourt at the buzzer was well of the mark.

P-E-M led by eight points in the first half, but the Bulldogs could never build a lead of more than a possession or two in the second half.

“We just couldn’t get a big stop,” Herber said. “I tip my hat to D-G-F on that. They made big shot after big shot, big play after big play. They kept their cool, kept their composure and kept fighting no matter how big a lead we got.”

Peters led P-E-M with 16 points while Stevens had 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Liam Powers hit three 3-pointers off the bench for nine points.

The Bullodgs (26-5) will face Pequot Lakes in the consolation semifinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday as Concordia College.

Dilworth-Glydon-Felton 63, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 61
DILWORTH-GLYDON-FELTON (63)
Karson Stiechen 5 P, 1 3-PT; Drew Sheeley 10 P, 1 3-PT; Owen Leach 28 P, 10 R, 4 3-PT; Austin Anderson 4 P; Grant Anderson 5 P; Brody Friend 3 P, 1 3-PT; Peyton Aas 2 P; Caysn Bergee 6 P, 2 3-PT.
No. 3 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (61)
Brady Herber 8 P, 4 R; Aeron Stevens 14 P, 5 R, 5 A, 5 S, 1 3-PT; Nick Wozney 4 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Chase Fogelson 2 P; Kaiden Peters 16 P, 4 A; Jameson Brinkman 4 P; Liam Powers 9 P, 3 3-PT; Parker Matti 4 P.
Halftime: PEM 25, DGF 24.
Free throws: DGF 16-22, PEM 13-23.
Three-point goals: DGF 9-14, PEM 8-21. Field goals: DFG 19-39, PEM 20-43.
Rebounds: DGF 23, PEM 23. Turnovers: DGF 17, PEM 10.

Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
