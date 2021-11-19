Plainview-Elgin-Millville ready for unique challenge against Annandale

Kevin Lamb is the first to say it’s been a bit of a hectic week.

With his Plainview-Elgin-Millville football team set to make its first-ever appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium — where it will face Annandale at 2 p.m. Saturday in a Class AAA state semifinal — there are a lot of little things that one might not think of as the Bulldogs prepare for the Cardinals.

“It’s just been crazy,” Lamb said. “With all the media requests, all the stuff you have to do with ‘The Bank’ and all you have to do for the announcers. Try and plan practice and deal with the wind, then try and find indoor space with girls sports basketball and dance team going on now, it’s been absolutely crazy.”

With it being unfamiliar territory, Lamb has made use of his limited free time this week by calling other area coaches, specifically Lourdes coach Mike Kesler and Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte, on what to expect when it comes to playing at the Minnesota Vikings home stadium.

The two biggest takeaways from those conversations? Drink plenty of fluids and do your best to get accustomed to the dome.

“Hydration is huge,” Lamb said. “Then trying to acclimate to warm, dry air is nearly impossible. But to do the best you can with that stuff, you try to get some running in inside. (Also) preparing to catch footballs inside the dome. Inside U.S. Bank it’s so different with a different background, a different depth perception. We need to make sure we have a good plan for warmups. We only get 20 minutes to warm up and we usually use an hour. Most of our pregame stuff is going to happen underneath and in the tunnels so that when we get our chance on the field we can have our kickers kicking, our return men catching balls and our receivers catching passes.

“Those are valuable pieces of advice.”

The Bulldogs (10-2) find themselves two wins away from a state title after they dismantled Breck 37-14 in the state quarterfinals behind a defensive performance that saw them record an eye-popping four interceptions plus four sacks. It’s been that unit that has been consistently stout throughout the season, allowing an average of just a little more than 13 points per contest. Yet, their play over the last three games has been impressive.

The Bulldogs slowed down the high-powered offenses of Lake City and Cannon Falls, before shutting down another explosive attack in Breck.

But the Cardinals (9-2) will offer a unique challenge.

They average more than 34 points per game with a powerful offensive line that is the driving force behind an offense that will run the Wing-T one minute and then run a spread formation with four receivers the next.

“It’s almost like taking Cannon Falls and Lake City and putting them together,” Lamb said. “Luckily we are experienced with both of those teams but not on the same night. It’s definitely going to be a challenge and they do have some big, strong linemen that move bodies. We really need to slow that run offense down and then convince them that offense isn’t going to work. I don’t want them grinding and wearing our guys out with that offense.”

Defensively, the Cardinals allow just a little more than 15 points per game. In fact, only three times this season have they allowed more than 20 points. Yet, they are taking on a Bulldogs’ offense that has found its rhythm the last month and a half of the season.

The offensive line is playing well, giving room for running back Hunter Tentis, who had 101 yards rushing against Breck and continues to see his confidence grow with each game.

“It’s been a really transformative month or so,” Lamb said. “Our offensive line is run-blocking better than we have all year and our run game has come along. Hunter Tentis is really running the ball well, attacking the holes and being aggressive. As the offensive line has gotten better, and their confidence has grown, so has Hunter’s confidence. One thing I think we are hopeful for is that we have a diverse enough offense that we can take what the defense gives us.”

Quarterback Connor McGuire has also benefited from better O-line play. Surrounded by talented pass-catchers in the forms of Peyton Schumacher, Jason Feils, John Evers and Kaiden Peters, McGuire has continued to be the perfect signal-caller for P-E-M.

“Connor has really improved and just matured a lot in his decision making, his composure in the pocket,” Lamb said. “We expect him to be able to make good decisions with the ball and throw it to safe places and give our receivers opportunities. We have so many good receivers out there that anytime they touch the ball, they are a pretty dangerous bunch.”

The combination of a talented defense with a surging offense and knowing who they have beaten has the Bulldogs confident heading into Saturday’s semifinal.

“They’re at such a unique point right now where they’re a confident bunch, but they’re also still very humble,” Lamb said. “They know when they come to practice, they are here to get better. They come to work every day with the attitude like let’s use this time to get better. But the confidence has allowed them to just kind of have a comfort level. Dealing with all the adversity and the challenges of Section 1AAA, they feel comfortable with where we are going to go and they just really believe in the process that this team has already gone through.”