Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Kadin Pries gets in his hits on the football field

PLAINVIEW — Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Kadin Pries has a simple reason for enjoying football as much as he does.

“Just basically, I enjoy hitting people,” he said. “That’s pretty fun.”

For Pries, he not only enjoys contact on the field, but he’s also very good at it. The offensive lineman/inside linebacker will be in his third year as a starter for the Bulldogs.

“He’s our silent leader,” first-year P-E-M coach Daren Wingert said. “He's a pretty quiet kid but he does everything right, on and off the field.”

Kevin Lamb had coached Pries during his first two varsity seasons before stepping down after the 2022 campaign.

“He’s an amazing young man and extremely hard working,” Lamb said. “And he’s in love with the game of football.”

Pries became a two-way starter for P-E-M during his sophomore season. He also showed his versatility and dedication to the team right before the start of the section playoffs. Due to an injury, he shifted from guard to center on offense. After just a couple of practices, he was playing in his first game at the new position.

“We moved him to center because he’s trustworthy; you know what you’re going to get out of him,” Lamb said. “He’s got a good head on his shoulders and he can take care of the football.”

The Bulldogs went on to place second in the state in Class AAA in the fall of 2021. Getting back to the Prep Bowl is a primary goal for Pries and the Bulldogs this fall. Last year, they fell a win short of reaching the state tournament with a loss in the Section 1, Class 2A title game.

“That’s always the goal to make it there,” Pries said. “I think we have a chance to make it there this year. We have quite a few returning starters and most of our O-line has played varsity reps, so I’m pretty excited to see how we can do this year.”

If the Bulldogs do have another stellar season, Pries figures to be a big reason for the success. He will help anchor the offensive line at guard and figures to again lead the team in tackles at linebacker.

While Pries enjoys being a two-way player, he likes the defensive side better.

“I just like playing linebacker a lot more,” he admitted. “I get to see what’s going on and how plays are developing through the offense. And I get to read (plays) and react. I just find it fun, and it’s pretty rewarding when you get to light up somebody (with a hard tackle).”

The mobile Pries is 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds. His ability to read plays, shed blockers and move sideline to sideline usually means he is around the ball. And when he finds the ball carrier, he seldom misses. He has a lofty goal of making 200 tackles this season.

“He’s a tackling machine,” Wingert said. “That’s the best way I can describe him. He gets everybody in the right spot. He does his job and is in the right spot and is a student of the game. He’s the whole package.”

Pries not only studies the game off the field, but he is also a workout warrior and a team leader when it comes to lifting weights. He also attended a couple of football camps this summer.

“I make sure I’m always at the weight room when I’m available,” he said. “I try my best to help a younger kid if they need it or if they’re doing something wrong with their form.”

He enjoys passing his knowledge of the game along, especially teaching linebackers and offensive lineman the subtle tricks that may help them improve. And if he ever feels like talking football, Pries always has a member of the family to lean on. His older brother, Jacob, is on the coaching staff at P-E-M. Jacob played defensive end for the Bulldogs.

Pries also plays basketball and competes in track and field at P-E-M. But he admits that football is his favorite sport “100 percent.”

“He’s almost addicted to strength and speed training,” Lamb said. “That needs to happen year round to play at an elite level. And he’s been that way since junior high.”

His goal is to play college football and that is something that should be very obtainable. Pries is projected as a linebacker at the next level and has a roster spot offer from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He has heard from a number of other Division III colleges in Wisconsin and Minnesota and also from some D-II schools, including those in Duluth and Mankato.

“I personally think he can play at a high level at inside linebacker,” Wingert said. “Just with how his brain works and how he reads things and how quick he is to the football.”

