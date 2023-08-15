Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Kevin Lamb steps away from coaching

PLAINVIEW — Kevin Lamb is usually scrambling at this time of year, preparing his team for another season of high school football. But not this year.

Lamb spent the last quarter century coaching football, but he stepped down as the head coach at Plainview-Elgin-Millville following the 2022 fall campaign.

“I’ve had the most relaxed summer that I’ve had in 25 years,” he said. “I’ve been fishing and it’s just been really low stress. I didn’t realize how busy and stressful it was until you have that time back.”

After spending a couple of years coaching at La Crescent, Lamb was at P-E-M the past 24 years. That included the last nine seasons as the head football coach. In that span he posted a 50-42 record and guided the Bulldogs to a Class AA state runner-up finish in 2021. They were Section 1AAA runners-up last fall, falling to Cannon Falls in the section final.

Lamb is still going to have plenty of football to pay attention to during the 2023 season. A big reason he stepped down at P-E-M was because of his sons. He has three sons playing college football this year, including two at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

His oldest son, Kaden, is in his final season at Bethel University. He is a backup quarterback, and like his father is looking to go into coaching.

Kael and Kyler Lamb both play at Stout. Kael is a junior linebacker and Kyler is a freshman defensive back.

“With my boys all in college, I figured it was a good time to get away,” Lamb said.

“I’m going to miss it for sure,” he added. “And I’ll be around to help out however they need me to, but I’m definitely going to enjoy having the flexibility to spend time with my boys too on Saturdays.”

Kevin Lamb. Contributed

— — —

Wabasha-Kellogg grad Zach Sanders has been promoted to assistant wrestling coach at the University of Minnesota.

Sanders has spent the past six seasons as the team's volunteer assistant coach, working primarily with the team's lightweights. Including his four years as an administrative assistant, he's been a member of the wrestling staff for more than 10 seasons.

"I have given a lot of time and energy to the program because of the relationships I treasure from within the program," Sanders said in a release. "I have turned down a lot of opportunities over the years because this is where I want to be. Minnesota wrestling is what I'm passionate about."

During his tenure, Sanders has helped nine wrestlers earn All-America honors.

Sanders was also an elite wrestler at Minnesota. In 2012, he became the seventh four-time All-American in Gophers history with a third-place finish in the 125-pound division at the NCAA Championships.

He finished his career ranked sixth on the Gophers' all-time wins list with a record of 134-27. Sanders was ranked No. 1 nationally during his senior season and he was named team MVP for the second year in a row after going 32-4.

— — —

The Rochester Redhawks American Legion baseball team finished eighth in the final Division I Senior Legion state rankings.

The Redhawks, coached by Tom Senne, were the host of the Division I state tournament earlier in August, and also earned an automatic state berth by winning the District I SubState championship.

The Redhawks advanced out of their pool to the final eight of the state tournament before dropping a narrow 2-1 game to St. Michael.

St. Michael went on to win the American Legion state title and finished as the No.1-ranked team in the state. State runner-up Eden Prairie finished second in the state rankings and Mankato was third.

St. Michael narrowly missed going to the American Legion World Series. The Mikes lost to a team from Lincoln, Neb., 8-7 in extra innings in the championship game of the regional tournament in Rapid City, S.D.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .