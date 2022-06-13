Playing 18: 9 boys, 9 girls golfers from southeastern Minnesota to watch at state meets

The Class A, AA and AAA boys and girls golf state meets all are set to tee off early Tuesday morning.

The Class A meet will be played at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, the Class AA meet is set for The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, and the Class AAA meet is once again to be held at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.

Here is a look at 18 golfers — nine boys, nine girls, in alphabetical order — from southeastern Minnesota, to keep an eye on at this week's state meets:

Isaac Ahn, Fr., Mayo

Pressure is no problem for this young standout, who competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee last summer. The word he missed in the national bee is perhaps fitting. It was "sudoriferous," which refers to the production of sweat, something Ahn doesn't seem to do. He was right on the state-meet bubble for two days at the Section 1AAA meet at The Jewel in Lake City, where he fired back-to-back rounds of 73 to earn the final trip to state out of the section. His 146 total was just two shots back of third-place finisher Kyler Schwamb from Farmington, and just seven shots back of section medalist Nate Stevens of Northfield.

Emma Berge, Jr., Lake City

No stranger to the state meet, Berge was among the best in the state a year ago, when she tied for 20th to help the Tigers win their first-ever team state championship. The junior standout is a key player again this season for Lake City, which is the heavy favorite to repeat as state champion. Berge was the Section 1AA runner-up two weeks ago, behind only teammate Jordana Windhorst Knudsen. Berge shot rounds of 86-83—169 at the section meet, producing 15 pars and two birdies over the 36-hole tournament.

Keegan Bronson, Sr., Hayfield

The Hayfield senior will be one of the last boys to tee off in this year's state meet, going off in the penultimate group of the Class A meet, at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday. Bronson finished as the Section 1A runner-up, finishing three shots back of Fillmore Central's Jake Fishbaugher at the section meet. Bronson shot rounds of 78-81—159 in the section meet, and will take some confidence into state, knowing he can improve upon his 29th-place finish from a year ago. Bronson followed an opening-round 86 at state last spring — at the same course where this year's state meet will be played — with a final-round 79 to shoot up the leaderboard.

Calie Dockter, So., Byron

The pure-swinging sophomore from Byron narrowly missed qualifying for state a year ago, finishing just three spots out of a state-meet appearance. This season, she thought her shot at qualifying for state might have been taken away, when she suffered a back injury with a month to go in the regular season. But through rehab and perseverance, Dockter played in the Section 1AA meet — and played quite well, though she said she felt only about 50 percent. She said she now feels closer to 80 percent or better, physically, as she prepares for the state meet, after placing sixth in the section meet (88-90—178).

Jake Fishbaugher, Jr., Fillmore Central

The Falcons' veteran is headed to the Class A state meet for the third time in his career — and what likely would be the fourth time had the 2020 season not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fishbaugher broke through and won medalist honors at the Section 1A meet two weeks ago, shooting rounds of 77-79—156, good for a narrow three-shot win over runner-up Keegan Bronson of Hayfield. It was a nice breakthrough for Fishbaugher, who finished as the section runner-up last season as a sophomore and in 2019 as an eighth-grader. Now he hopes to take another step forward at the state meet, where he placed ninth a year ago.

Courtney Hershberger, Jr., Fillmore Central

Like Fishbaugher, Hershberger is another veteran golfer for the Falcons who has plenty of state-meet experience. The junior is headed to her third Class A state meet after winning her second consecutive Section 1A individual championship. Hershberger has been a leader on a Falcons team that is going to state for a third straight season (minus the 2020 season, which was canceled due to COVID) and placed fifth there a year ago. Hershberger tied for 22nd at state last season.

Andrew Hoiness, Sr., Rushford-Peterson

Hoiness is the No. 1 player on a Trojans team that rallied from a 15-shot deficit after the first round to surpass Hayfield and win the Section 1A team title two weeks ago. Hoiness placed third individually in the section meet (83-77—160), just one shot back of runner-up Keegan Bronson of Hayfield and just four shots back of medalist Jake Fishbaugher of Fillmore Central. Hoiness made 14 pars and five birdies in the section meet. His final-round 77 was the best score of that round.

Caleb Jannsen, So., Stewartville

The Tigers' standout sophomore is headed to state for a second consecutive season after nearly helping his team qualify. Stewartville finished as the Section 1AA runner-up to Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa by just seven shots (628-635). Jannsen was excellent at the section meet, shooting 79-74—153 to place fourth overall. He'll now get a chance to improve upon his finish at state last season, when he shot 84-85—169 to finish in a tie for 67th.

Stewartville's Cole Jannsen lines up a putt during the Section 1AA boys golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Cole Jannsen, Sr., Stewartville

The older half of the Tigers' 1-2 Jannsen punch, Cole will also be heading to the Class AA state meet for a second consecutive season. He tied for 45th last year (82-80—162). Jannsen shot back-to-back rounds of 78 at the Section 1AA meet two weeks ago to place sixth overall. He'll tee off at 8:42 a.m. Tuesday, going off of tee No. 10, one group ahead of his younger brother, Caleb.

Alexis Knott, Sr., PIZM

The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior may have improved as much as any golfer in Section 1AA, score-wise, from last season to this spring. Knott finished 21st in the section a year ago, shooting rounds of 101-102—203. She cut 19 shots off that total this spring, going 93-91—184 at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester two weeks ago, to place 10th in the Section 1AA meet and earn the final spot from the section into the Class AA state meet. Knott will tee off at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday at The Ridges at Sand Creek, in Jordan, in her first state-meet round.

Anders Larson, Sr., PIZM

No stranger to the state meet, Larson makes a return trip to the Class AA meet, as does his PIZM team, which placed fifth a year ago. Larson finished ninth last season and hopes to make a jump into the top five — with an eye on state medalist honors — this week. He finished second by one stroke to Lourdes' Colton Rich at the Section 1AA meet two weeks ago at Northern Hills in Rochester, when Larson shot rounds of 78-68—146. His final-round 68 — when he made seven birdies and just two bogeys — was the best round of the meet. This will be Larson's final high school meet; he'll play Division I college golf next school year at Tennessee Tech.

Rochester Lourdes' Ellie Leise hits a shot during the Section 1AA girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Ellie Leise, So., Lourdes

Leise had an outstanding Section 1AA meet two weeks ago, shooting rounds of 95-84—179 to place seventh in the section and comfortably qualify for the Class AA state meet. She narrowly missed a trip to state a year ago as a freshman, when she tied for 11th in the section meet. Her final-round 84 at the Section 1AA meet was the fourth-best round of the day (behind only three Lake City golfers); she made three birdies and six pars in the round, as she shaved 11 shots off her opening-round score.

Ella Matzke, So., Lake City

Another of Lake City's top three, Matzke has plenty of big-meet experience under her belt. She is one of four Tigers who placed in the top 20 at the Class AA state meet last year, and one of two who finished in the top 10. Matzke tied for 10th a year ago (88-80—168) as the Tigers won their first-ever team state championship (Jordana Windhorst Knudsen was the other top-10 finisher from Lake City; she placed second). Matzke finished third at the Section 1AA meet this spring (88-82—170) as the Tigers swept the top four spots to breeze to the team title.

Chloe Morem, Jr., Fillmore Central

Morem is a veteran in a Falcons lineup that features just one senior (Marissa Topness) and two juniors (Morem, Courtney Hershberger). She pushed Hershberger for Section 1A medalist honors two weeks ago; Morem shooting 94-89—183, to finish as the section runner-up, two shots back of her teammate. It's the second consecutive year that Morem has nearly won the section; she finished third a year ago, behind Hershberger and Blooming Prairie's Jessica Resler. Morem was a key golfer on last year's Falcons team that placed fifth at state; she finished tied for 48th. This will be Morem's third state-meet appearance.

Colton Rich, Fr., Lourdes

Rich made a nice jump this year; after placing 13th in the Section 1AA meet last spring as just an eighth-grader, Rich showed his poise and level-headed play at this year's section meet. He fired rounds of 73-72—145 to edge PIZM veteran Anders Larson by one stroke. Rich showed the ability to score when he has to, making eight birdies in the 36-hole section meet. He is one of two Lourdes players headed to the Class AA state meet, as Alex Olson qualified in a playoff. He'll be one of the last golfers to tee off, going out in the 9 a.m. group, with fellow Section 1AA competitor Ryan Nutter of La Crescent-Hokah.

Joseph Scripture, Jr., PIZM

Scripture may not have been at his best in the Section 1AA meet — going 86-83—169 to place 25th overall — he has shown a consistent ability to elevate his game to match the significance of the meet. He showed that last season at the Class AA state meet, placing sixth as a sophomore. His 73-77—150 was Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's best score, as the team placed fifth overall. It was also the best score by a Section 1AA golfer at state in 2021. Scripture also placed sixth in last year's Section 1AA meet (75-82—157).

Avery Towey, Jr., Hayfield

The Vikings' junior is another golfer who made a big leap in just one season. She placed 16th in the Section 1A meet in 2021, shooting a two-round total of 241. This time, Towey broke 100 in both rounds at the section meet, going 97-97—194 to place fourth overall and shoot the top score that didn't belong to a Fillmore Central golfer. Towey will have to wait a bit to get on the course; she has one of the last tee times Tuesday, going off the first tee at Pebble Creek in Becker at 1:12 p.m.

Jordana Windhorst Knudsen, So., Lake City

The Tigers' definitive No. 1, Windhorst Knudsen has worked diligently at the mental side of her game this year. It has paid off in her winning Section 1AA medalist honors two weeks ago at Northern Hills in Rochester. She shot 78-77—155 to top runner-up and teammate Emma Berge by 14 strokes. Windhorst Knudsen had seven total birdies in the 36-hole section meet. She'll now chase a second straight team championship, as well as her first individual state title. She placed second a year ago (75-82—157) to then-junior Mallory Belka (73-75—148) of Perham.

• • • • •

Area golfers at state

CLASS AAA BOYS

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

Where: Bunker Hills Golf Course (Coon Rapids)

Golfer, school (tee time, hole): Isaac Ahn, Rochester Mayo (8:51 a.m., No. 10).

• • •

CLASS AA BOYS

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

Where: The Ridges at Sand Creek (Jordan)

Golfer, school (tee time, hole): Cameron Bruns, PIZM (7:30 a.m., No. 1); Jag Foster, PIZM (7:39 a.m., No. 1); Collin Fogarty, PIZM (7:48 a.m., No. 1); Michael Scripture, PIZM (7:57 a.m., No. 1); Joseph Scripture (8:06 a.m., No. 1); Anders Larson, PIZM (8:15 a.m., No. 1);

Alex Olson, Lourdes (8:24 a.m., No. 1); Colton Rich, Lourdes (9 a.m., No. 1); Ryan Nutter, La Crescent-Hokah (9 a.m., No. 1); Cole Jannsen, Stewartville (8:42 a.m., No. 10); Caleb Jannsen, Stewartville (8:51 a.m., No. 10).

• • •

CLASS AA GIRLS

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

Where: The Ridges at Sand Creek (Jordan)

Golfer, school (tee time, hole): Kaitlin Schmidt, Lake City (noon, No. 1); Mattie Mears, Lake City (12:09 p.m., No. 1); Brooke Bee, Lake City (12:18 p.m., No. 1); Ella Matzke, Lake City (12:27 p.m., No. 1); Emma Berge, Lake City (12:36 p.m., No. 1); Jordana Windhorst Knudsen, Lake City (12:45 p.m., No. 1);

Bailie Roschen, Red Wing (12:54 p.m., No. 1); Alexis Knott, PIZM (12:54 p.m., No. 10); Ellie Leise, Rochester Lourdes (1:03 p.m., No. 10); Brianna Novak, Red Wing (1:12 p.m., No. 1); Calie Dockter, Byron (1:12 p.m., No. 10).

• • •

CLASS A BOYS

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

Where: Pebble Creek Golf Club (Becker)

Golfer, school (tee time, hole): Jackson Dvorak, Rushford-Peterson (7:30 a.m., No. 10); Owen Fenske, R-P (7:39 a.m., No. 10); Ethan Bedard, R-P (7:48 a.m., No. 10); Carson Thompson (7:57 a.m., No. 10); Grady Hengel, R-P (8:06 a.m., No. 10); Andrew Hoiness, R-P (8:15 a.m., No. 10);

Sam Tucker, Hayfield (8:24 a.m., No. 1); Nicholas Edland, Southland (8:24 a.m., No. 10); Clay Schwichtenberg, Lanesboro (8:33 a.m., No. 1); Keegan Bronson, Hayfield (8:51 a.m., No. 1); Jake Fishbaugher, Fillmore Central (9 a.m., No. 1);

• • •

CLASS A GIRLS

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

Where: Pebble Creek Golf Course (Becker)

Golfer, school (tee time, hole): Annika Mensink, Fillmore Central (noon, No. 1); Aubrey Larson, F.C. (12:09 p.m., No. 1); Myleigh Scheevel, F.C. (12:18 p.m., No. 1); Marissa Topness, F.C. (12:27 p.m., No. 1); Chloe Morem, F.C. (12:36 p.m., No. 1); Courtney Hershberger (12:45 p.m., No. 1);

Carly Bronson, Hayfield (12:54 p.m., No. 1); Rachel Smith, Wabasha-Kellogg (12:54 p.m., No. 1); Chloe Schnebly, Lanesboro (12:54 p.m., No. 10); Kristen Watson, Hayfield (1:03 p.m., No. 1); Avery Towey, Hayfield (1:12 p.m., No. 1).