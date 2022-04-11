Playing 18: A look at 9 boys, 9 girls golfers to watch in southeastern Minnesota in '22

(Editor’s note: Previews of Rochester’s high school golf teams will be available at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Thursday, and in Saturday’s Post Bulletin print edition)

Southeastern Minnesota has become a hotbed for talented golfers.

This spring is no exception; so let’s play a round — here are 18 golfers (nine boys, nine girls) to watch in 2022:

BOYS

• John Becker, Jr., Stewartville: Becker was a leader on a talented Tigers team that finished just five shots back of PIZM for the Section 1AA championship last spring. He shot 80-79–159 to place eighth in the section and qualify for state, where he went 77-80–157 to tie for 31st.

• Keegan Bronson, Sr., Hayfield: Tied for Section 1A runner-up honors, then followed an opening round 86 at state with a 79 in the final round to place a solid 29th overall.

Fillmore Central’s Jake Fishbaugher takes a shot on the 10th hole during the Section 1A boys golf championship Thursday at Willow Creek Golf Course in Rochester.

• Jake Fishbaugher, Jr., Fillmore Central: Tied with Bronson for runner-up honors in Section 1A (81-76–157), then was Section 1’s top finisher at state. He shot 77-75–152 at Pebble Creek in Becker to tie for ninth in the state.

• Anders Larson, Sr., PIZM: The top player on PIZM’s team a year ago, the Tennessee Tech commit led the team to its first ever Section 1AA championship and state meet appearance. Larson was the section runner-up and placed ninth at state (75-76–151), leading PIZM to a fifth-place team finish.

• Hayden Lawstuen, Jr., Lanesboro: Placed seventh at the Section 1A meet to help the Burros earn their second-ever trip to state as a team. Placed 56th at state, going 90-87–157, as the Burros finished seventh as a team.

• Ethan Norman, Sr., Rochester Mayo: The lone Rochester qualifier for the Class AAA state meet, Norman shot 79-81–160 at the challenging Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids to place 58th in the state.

• Ryan Nutter, Fr., La Crescent-Hokah: Showed poise as an eighth-grader, firing a second-round 75 in the Section 1AA meet to finish at 158, place seventh and reach the state meet. He broke 80 both days at state, finishing in a tie for 31st at 157.

• Joseph Scripture, Jr., PIZM: As a sophomore was PIZM’s leading player at state, shooting 73-77–150 to tie for sixth in the Class AA state meet. He also placed sixth in the section meet (75-82—157).

• Michael Scripture, Jr., PIZM: The other half of PIZM’s talented junior twins, Michael Scripture was the team’s second-best scorer, and fifth overall, at 79-76–155. He tied for 14th at state, going 77-77–154.

GIRLS

• Natalie Appel, So., Byron: Appel showed her poise under pressure in the Section 1AA meet, when she tied Red Wing’s Ava Bremseth for eighth place, then won a playoff to earn a trip to state. At state, she finished strong, shooting a second-round 92 to place 61st.

• Emma Berge, Jr., Lake City: A standout multi-sport athlete for the Tigers, Berge placed 13th in the section and finished 20th at state, one of four Lake City golfers to crack the top 20. That remarkable depth is why the Tigers won state by a whopping 44 strokes.

Stewartville's Rachel Boe hits her ball on Oak Summit Golf Course's third hole during a girls golf meet against Byron, Triton, Kasson-Mantorville and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday, April 23, 2021, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

• Rachel Boe, Jr., Stewartville: Boe will be a contender for a state meet trip this season; she narrowly missed a year ago. She placed 10th in a Section 1AA field that was loaded with seniors — four of the five individual spots in the state meet from Section 1 were filled by then-seniors.

• Carly Bronson, 8th, Hayfield: As just a seventh-grader, Bronson was cool under fire, finishing 10th in Section 1A then winning a playoff for the final spot in the state meet. She’ll look to make it back-to-back trips to state this spring.

• Courtney Hershberger, Jr., Fillmore Central: Another golfer who showed a ton of poise under pressure, as just a sophomore last year, Hershberger beat Blooming Prairie senior Jessica Ressler in a playoff to win Section 1A medalist honors. She also helped the Falcons win the section title and get to state as a team, where she placed 22nd and her team finished fifth.

• Ella Matzke, So., Lake City: Matzke saved some of her best for last as a freshman, shooting a final round 80 at state to finish in 10th place as the Tigers’ second-best scorer. That came on the heels of a seventh-place finish at the Section 1AA meet.

• Chloe Morem, Jr., Fillmore Central: Morem placed third in the section, behind only teammate Hershberger and Blooming Prairie’s Jessica Ressler, who tied for first. Morem was the Falcons’ third scorer at state, finishing 48th (102-105–207).

• Marissa Topness, Sr., Fillmore Central: After shooting a two-round total of 207 to place sixth in the section meet, and help the Falcons to state, Topness was her team’s second-leading scorer at state, firing 94-102–196 to finish 38th.

• Jordana Windhorst Knudsen, So., Lake City: The top player on the state’s top team is back and better than ever, after adding some mental exercises to her game that help with focus on the course. She won Section 1AA medalist honors by six shots then was the runner-up at the Class AA state meet.