Post Bulletin Sports Podcast: Section 1 girls basketball preview

Pat Ruff and Isaac Trotter go around Section 1A, 1AA, 1AAA and 1AAAA to break down who has the inside edge in each girls' basketball tournament.

020921.S.RPB.KM_STEWIE_GBB.299.jpg
Stewartville’s Keeley Steele (25) drives the ball towards the basket during a girls basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Steele scored 17 points in Stewartville's 77-71 victory. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 16, 2021 07:45 AM
Pat Ruff and Isaac Trotter go around Section 1A, 1AA, 1AAA and 1AAAA to break down who has the inside edge in each section. The Section 1AA tournament could be extra delicious thanks to the standout teams like Cotter, Stewartville, Lake City, Goodhue and Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Can Mayo pull off a huge upset in Section 1AAAA and is Kasson-Mantorville going to cruise in Section 1AAA?

