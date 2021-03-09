SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Post Bulletin Sports Podcast: Section 1A, 1AA & 1AAA wrestling preview

Isaac Trotter breaks down the Section 1A, 1AA and 1AAA wrestling tournaments. Section 1A will be so loaded. Kasson-Mantorville and Lake City are hoping to make noise in Section 1AA. Mayo has the talent to take off on a deep run in Section 1AAA.

Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge celebrates winning the 170-pound Class AA championship match against Simley's Gavin Nelson on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 09, 2021 02:49 PM
Isaac Trotter breaks down the Section 1A, 1AA and 1AAA wrestling tournaments. In Section 1A, Chatfield, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Dover-Eyota and GMLOS are the favorites, but Goodhue could factor in as well. Section 1AA is going to be a high-level showdown between Kasson-Mantorville and Simley, but Lake City could be interesting too. Mayo is hoping to make a deep run in Section 1AAA. Marshall Peters, Calder Sheehan and the crew will have their hands full.

