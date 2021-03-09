Post Bulletin Sports Podcast: Section 1A, 1AA & 1AAA wrestling preview

Isaac Trotter breaks down the Section 1A, 1AA and 1AAA wrestling tournaments. In Section 1A, Chatfield, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Dover-Eyota and GMLOS are the favorites, but Goodhue could factor in as well. Section 1AA is going to be a high-level showdown between Kasson-Mantorville and Simley, but Lake City could be interesting too. Mayo is hoping to make a deep run in Section 1AAA. Marshall Peters, Calder Sheehan and the crew will have their hands full.