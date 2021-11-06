Powerful FBA lives up to top seed, sweeps Knights

Kenyon-Wanamingo got two first-hand looks at the Faribault Bethlehem Academy volleyball team this season.

Neither went well for the Knights, and the second meeting ended their season.

FBA, with a dominant performance at the net and with its overall defense, swept K-W in the Section 1A championship match on Saturday and will now take its high-powered attack to next week's state tournament.

The Cardinals prevailed 25-16, 26-24, 25-21. K-W closed its season at 19-5 overall, but with plenty of positive feelings.

The latter was easy, based on what K-W believed outside expectations were for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To be honest, I don't think people even knew who we were to start the season," K-W coach Tracy Erlandson said. "I don't think a lot of people thought we'd be this far. Making it to the section final is a big deal. We surprised a lot of people this season and have a lot more surprises to come."

The Knights could have tacked on one more surprise by actually beating the Cardinals, who were the No. 1 seed in the section event, while K-W was seeded third.

But odds of that didn't seem great judging by what happened between the teams on Sept. 14, when FBA ran off with a 3-1 win.

And the odds didn't grow any after what the Cardinals did to Spring Grove in the section semifinals, blasting their way to an easy 3-0 win.

Though it wasn't an incredibly one-sided affair against K-W, there was plenty of blasting done by FBA, getting that done at the net.

It was there that the biggest disparity between the teams showed up. The Cardinals, with their strong cast of high-leaping hitters, closed out points with far more kills than the Knights.

ADVERTISEMENT

And when they weren't killing it, they were aiming toward and hitting vacated spots on K-W's side of the floor.

"They are very smart hitters," K-W senior middle hitter Stella Rechtzigel said. "They knew where we weren't (on the floor)."

Erlandson came away impressed with the Cardinals' attack. She didn't recall them looking quite as dominant in their first meeting with K-W, or in the semifinals against Spring Grove.

But led by Ellie Cohen's 12 kills and Kate Trump's 11, there were plenty of balls struck by FBA that went slamming over the net and landed for winners.

"They are an explosive team," Erlandson said. "They were more explosive today than they were on Thursday. They're just a good team. We couldn't get our defense where it needed to be, and our girls got a little bit frustrated."

For Rechtzigel, the biggest frustration was that her season and K-W volleyball career was over.

She'd relished every bit of being a part of this program.

"I love this team so much," Rechtzigel said. "We've all been playing together for so long. I'm going to miss everything about the sport, the team and the program."

ADVERTISEMENT

Faribault BA 3, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0

Kenyon-Wanamingo#16#24#21

Faribault BA#25#26#25

Kenyon-Wanamingo: Rachel Ryan 15 digs; Tessa Erlandson 6 kills, 12 digs; Stella Rechtzigel 6 kills, 5 digs; Julia Dahl 4 kills, 12 digs; Josi Quam 2 kills, 17 assists, 13 digs; Leah Berg 7 kills; Carmen Nerison 11 assists, 6 digs.

Faribault BA: Mya Potter 19 digs, 2 aces; Anna Cohen 6 digs; Lindsay Hanson 6 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces; Reagan Kangas 32 assists, 12 digs; Kate Trump 11 kills, 25 digs; Josie Rose 6 digs; Ellie Cohen 12 kills.