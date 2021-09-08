Powerful Mayo tennis team likes its present and its future

Mayo has the No. 3 ranked girls tennis team in the state. It’s loaded with underclassmen, with just one senior and two juniors in the starting lineup.

It begs a question: In a couple of years, just what might the Spartans become?

“I think we will have a real chance to win a state championship then,” Mayo coach Jeff Demaray said.

RELATED:

• Century's Sargent guided on and off court by her father's memory

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Demaray doesn’t want to get too caught up in that. He knows things can change over time, both with his team and the ones he’s competing against.

Even more importantly, he knows that things look incredibly good for his team right now. He wants to make sure he and his players enjoy it and just keep building.

They did both on Tuesday in knocking off rival Century. It was a resounding 6-1 Mayo win, with all but one of those six triumphs coming in straight sets. It lifted Mayo to 4-0 overall and had its No. 1 singles player, freshman Claire Loftus, feeling great about the present and the future.

“I think we have a really strong team and a really young team,” said Loftus, who’s the state’s sixth-ranked Class AA singles player. “If all of our players stay on the team and improve, I think we could be really good. But I feel like we are already good and also well rounded.”

Century head coach Josh Heiden talks to No. 3 doubles players during a girls tennis match on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Mayo didn’t show any weak spots against Century. Its only loss came at No. 2 singles, where Century senior standout Julia Baber prevailed 6-4, 6-1. The three-setter came at No. 2 doubles, where Jorden Ruskell and Malea Diehn won 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, as good as Mayo appeared, Demaray knows there is room for improvement. He also knows his Spartans will have to have their best stuff all week. Century (5-3 overall) is tough, then on Thursday is a dual with Owatonna, followed by a dual on Saturday with easily the top team in the state, Minnetonka.

“It’s going to be a challenging week,” Demaray said. “As a team, I thought we played well today. But in doubles, we saw some things today that we’re going to have to work on, things that we hadn’t seen before from an opponent this year (Century dropping two players back, rather than having one at the net). But we’ll work on that. That starts tomorrow.”

Century coach Josh Heiden knew his team had its work cut out, with all of Mayo's talent and depth. He had one request for his Panthers, and that was that they compete. He went away satisfied that they’d done that.

“Playing Mayo is a fun match and a big match,” Heiden said. “But I just wanted our kids to compete — it was not whether they would win or lose. I wanted to see them compete, problem solve and maintain a positive attitude. I thought they did that. It was a good learning experience.”

Baber went away pleased with her team’s fight and also impressed with Mayo's ability to win matches.

She’s grown used to the latter over the years.

“Mayo is a team that is good at exposing your weaknesses,” Baber said. “They do the little things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo’s Claire Loftus returns a volley during a No.1 singles girls tennis match against Century on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Mayo 6, Century 1

Singles: Claire Loftus (M) def. Paige Sargent 6-2, 6-2; Julia Baber (C) def. Sutton Julsrud 6-4, 6-1; Aoife Loftus (M) def. Kaitlin Osburn 6-0, 6-0; Keely Ryder (M) def. Lydia Logelin 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney (M) def. Jenny Yan/Zoey Chen 6-2, 6-0; Jorden Ruskell/Malea Diehn (M) def. Sarah Nevenheim/Kathleen Thompson 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; Ella Dozoism/Charlotte Colby (M) def. Sarah Yilma/Reetu Gurung 6-2, 6-2.