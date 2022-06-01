SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
Powerhouse Lake City puts on show in opening round of Section 1AA girls golf meet

Defending section and state champion Lake City is in control after one round of the Section 1AA girls golf meet at Northern Hills. The Tigers lead by 48 strokes going into the final round and have five of the top six individual scores in the meet.

Lake City's Jordana Windhorst Knudsen leads the Section 1AA girls golf meet by eight shots with one round remaining. Her Tigers team also is in control, with a 48-stroke lead after the first round.
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2022 09:54 PM
ROCHESTER — The Lake City girls golf team is once again making a difficult task look easy.

The Tigers are the defending Section 1AA and Class AA state champions, and they looked every bit of that dominant once again, in the first round of this year's section meet, held Tuesday at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.

Lake City had five of the top six scores in the 74-golfer meet on Tuesday and will take a 48-stroke advantage over second-place Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa into Wednesday's final round. Lake City finished the opening round with a team score of 338.

The Tigers were led, as usual, by standout Jordana Windhorst Knudsen, who made three birdies and eight pars in her round of 6-over par 78. She'll carry an eight-stroke lead into the final round. Teammates Emma Berge and Mattie Mears both shot 86 on Tuesday to sit in a tie for second place.

Byron's Calie Dockter is the lone non-Tiger in the top five; Dockter fired an 88 and is tied with Lake City's Ella Matzke for fourth. Lake City's Brooke Bee sits in sixth after shooting an 89. The Tigers' sixth golfer, Kaitlin Schmidt, would be a sure-fire top-four scorer for any other team in the meet; Schmidt shot a 97 and is in 15th place after the opening round.

In addition to Dockter, Red Wing's Brianna Novak (90, 7th place); St. Charles' Lily Sullivan (91, 8th place) and PIZM's Alexis Knott (93, 9th place) are currently in position to qualify for state.

The top five finishers in the section meet, who are not on the winning team, qualify for state as individuals.

PIZM's Anna Cylkowski, Red Wing's Bailie Roschen and Lourdes' Ellie Leise are all tied for the final state-meet qualifying spot. They all shot rounds of 95 on Tuesday.

Chatfield's Mya Henry and Stewartville's Rachel Boe are just a shot back, at 96. In all, 11 golfers are within five shots of the group at 95.

In the team standings, PIZM is second (386), Byron is third (388) and Red Wing fourth (396).

SECTION 1AA GIRLS GOLF

FIRST ROUND

(At Northern Hills Golf Course, par 72)

Team Totals

1. Lake City 338, 2. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 386, 3. Byron 388, 4. Red Wing 396, 5. Caledonia 400, 6. Stewartville 443, 7. La Crescent-Hokah 450, 8. Kasson-Mantorville 495, 9. Cannon Falls 466, 10. St. Charles 469, 11. Lourdes 470, 12. Triton 516.

Individuals

(Top 25)

1. Jordana Windhorst Knudsen (LC) 78, 2t. Emma Berge (LC) 86, 2t. Mattie Mears (LC) 86, 4t. Calie Dockter (Byron) 88, 4t. Ella Matzke (LC) 88, 6. Brooke Bee (LC) 89, 7. Brianna Novak (RW) 90, 8. Lily Sullivan (SC) 91, 9. Alexis Knott (PIZM) 93, 10t. Anna Cylkowski (PIZM) 95, 10t. Bailie Roschen (RW) 95, 10t. Ellie Leise (Lrds) 95,
13t. Mya Henry (Chat) 96, 13t. Rachel Boe (Stew) 96, 15. Kaitlin Schmidt (LC) 97, 16t. Elenore Milde (Cal) 98, 16t. Kalli Swanson (Byron) 98, 16t. Kayla Kujath (PEM) 98, 19t. Hallie Johnson (RW) 99, 19t. Olivia Cordes (PIZM) 99, 19t. Sheridan Wilson (PIZM) 99, 22t. Miranda Schroeder (Cal) 100, 22t. Natalie Appel (Byron) 100, 24t. Lauren Howe (Stew) 101, 24t. Lexie Hoscheit (Cal) 101, 24t. Libby Jilek (Cal) 101.

Related Topics: GIRLS GOLFLAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSPINE ISLANDZUMBROTA-MAZEPPABYRONRED WING-WELCHST CHARLES-ELBALOURDES HIGH SCHOOL2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
