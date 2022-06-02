Pressure is no problem for Mayo's Ahn, who qualifies for Class AAA state golf meet

LAKE CITY — Pressure? What pressure?

On Tuesday, Rochester Mayo's Isaac Ahn put himself in position to qualify for the Class AAA boys golf state meet as just a freshman.

On Wednesday, Ahn seized that opportunity. He shot his second consecutive round of 73 at The Jewel, finishing the 36-hole Section 1AAA meet at 146, a score that was good enough to earn the final individual qualifying spot for the Class AAA state meet.

Ahn will head to Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids on June 14 and 15, to compete in the state meet for the first time.

This will mark the second consecutive season the Spartans will send a boys golfer to the state meet, after then-junior Ethan Norman qualified a year ago.

Ahn's second consecutive 73 included two birdies and 10 pars. He didn't make anything worse than a bogey on any of the 36 holes he played in the section meet.

Ahn's strong play helped Mayo finish fifth in the team scoring — the Spartans shot a sizzling 297 on Wednesday — with a two-round total of 614. The top five teams were tightly bunched, as section champion Lakeville North finished at 600, followed by runner-up Albert Lea at 608, Farmington at 610 and Northfield at 613.

Northfield was paced by defending section and state champion Nate Stevens. The Notre Dame commit was the only golfer to break par in both rounds. He opened with a 1-under par 70 on Tuesday and followed that with a 2-under par 69 — the best round of the tournament — on Wednesday. Stevens edged Lakeville North's Chase Camili by two shots for medalist honors.

Other individuals to qualify for the state meet include Farmington's Kyler Schwamb (72-72—144, third place); Lakeville South's Hogan Ordal (73-72—145, fourth) and Albert Lea's Drew Teeter (75-71—146, fifth).

Mayo's Ethan Norman and Kole Forsthoffer also had outstanding section meets; they tied for 15th place at 155, along with Century junior Shawn Erickson.

Mason Decker was John Marshall's top finisher. The junior placed 40th (85-83—168).

SECTION 1AAA BOYS GOLF

At The Jewel, par 71

TEAM TOTALS

(* — state-meet qualifier)

*1. Lakeville North 305-295—600, 2. Albert Lea 305-303—608, 3. Farmington 308-302—610, 4. Northfield 306-307—613, 5. Mayo 317-297—614, 6. Faribault 317-309—626.

INDIVIDUALS

State qualifiers and area golfers

(* — state-meet individual qualifier)

*1. Nate Stevens (N) 70-69—139, 2. Chase Camili (LN) 69-72—141, *3. Kyler Schwamb (Farm) 72-72—144, *4. Hogan Ordal (LS) 73-72—145, *5t. Drew Teeter (AL) 75-71—146, *5t. Isaac Ahn (Mayo) 73-73—146,

15t. Ethan Norman (Mayo) 81-74—155, 15t. Kole Forsthoffer (Mayo) 82-73—155, 15t. Shawn Erickson (Cent) 77-78—155, 24t. Jacob Shamblin (Cent) 80-80—160, 24t. Will Smith (Mayo) 81-79—160, 27t. Brennan Weckwerth (Cent) 82-79—161, 30t. Bo Bondy (Cent) 78-85—163, 30t. Mikkel Norby (Mayo) 86-77—163, 30t. Tim Sexton (Mayo) 82-81—163, 40. Mason Decker (JM) 85-83—168, 42t. Ole Fevold (JM) 80-92—172, 47t. Elijah Krueger (Aust) 85-94—179.