Prindle, Gasner team up for pitching gem as Mayo nips Century 2-0

Good pitching is great, but both Mayo baseball coach Tom Senne and Century coach Todd Stellmaker would both like to see their team generate a little more offense.

The two city rivals clashed for the second time this season on Tuesday and visiting Mayo came away with a 2-0 win over Century.

“They beat us the first time so it was kind of like revenge,” Mayo’s Chase Gasner said. “We know that we’re better than them and can beat them any day.”

Kyle Prindle and Gasner combined to pitch a one-hit shutout. Prindle went the first four innings for the win and he allowed one hit and walked two.

“It felt good, it was a competitive ballgame and they’re a good club,” Prindle said. “It’s a good feeling getting that cross-town (win) always.”

Prindle said he didn’t feel super sharp on the day, but he said his fastball was effective.

“I think one big thing the coaches have been preaching lately is to just let the defense play,” Prindle said. “So when we pitched ourselves into a few small jams there we just put the ball down in the zone and let our defense play us.”

Gasner followed with three perfect innings to collect the save. He was constantly ahead of the hitters.

“Just throwing first strikes,” he said of his strong outing. “We didn’t want to get behind their hitters because they’re good hitters. Just get ahead and throw pitches they couldn’t hit.”

Gasner said he thought his fastball was popping the best as it has been all season. He retired all nine hitters he faced, five by strikeout. Three of his strikeouts were called strike three.

“I was trying to work the corners today and obviously it worked,” he said.

Matt Haun had Century’s lone hit, a single in the second inning.

Century had a recent three-game stretch when it collected just six total hits. But the Panthers had collected 12 hits in a loss to Blaine on Monday.

“It’s been a struggle all year,” Stellmaker said. “We’ve had times this year where we’ve put together good at-bats … we just have to find it and put together the right approach.”

Stellmaker said Mayo’s solid catching makes it tough to generate much of a running game. Century had just four total baserunners and Gasner threw out one trying to steal second in the second inning with runners on first and third and two outs.

Mayo was limited to four hits in the contest. Century lefty Peyton Milene allowed three hits in five innings, but a bout of wildness cost him in the fifth. He walked three in the inning and threw three wild pitches, including one to plate the first run of the game. Ian Regal also hit a sacrifice fly for Mayo’s second run of the inning.

“It was a good game all around on both sides,” Senne said. “It was a clean game and I think you attribute that to the pitchers. There was not a lot of solid contact by either team.”

Each team also had a stellar play turned in by an outfielder. Mayo center fielder Mason Leimbek robbed Jerry Fletcher of an extra base hit with a catch on the warning track in left center in the fourth inning, saving a run. Century left fielder Jack Eustice made a diving catch down the line in the sixth to save at least one run.

“I’m happy with the win all the time,” Senne said. “I think both of us would be happier if we can get it going at the plate a little better, even against good pitching.”

Stellmaker said that Farmington is again the team to beat in Section 1AAAA play, but he feels both Mayo and Century can be the teams that challenge the Tigers.

“We’re just waiting to get over the last step to just roll and really make some noise in the second half of the season,” Stellmaker said. “But, it’s going to have to come at the plate.”

Mayo also finished strong last year and made it all the way to the section title game as the No. 7 seed before falling to Farmington. The Spartans are currently 10-4, 7-2 in the Big NIne.

Senne said Mayo has strong pitching, but needs to pick up the pace offensively to have a strong run in section play.

“The key to the postseason is who’s playing the best baseball, who’s hitting the ball, who’s pitching,” he said. “If we can put all three of those together, I’d be very confident in our chances of making a run.”

Both teams play doubleheaders on Thursday, Mayo against Mankato West and Century against John Marshall.

“I think this game definitely showed that we’re competing and that we’re ready for Mankato West on Thursday,” Prindle said. “We have to clean up the bats a little bit, but other than that I think we have solid pitching on the mound.”

