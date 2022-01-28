Quick-study Sortland zooming up the cross-country ski ladder

At least 10 times this winter, Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior Natasha Sortland rose from bed at 4 a.m., ate a little something, then got in the car, making an 80-minute solo trip in the dark and cold to the Twin Cities.

The destination was always the same, Hyland Hills Ski Area in Bloomington. That’s where she’d strap on her cross-country skis and boots and get moving, gliding in the dark.

Through much of December, there was no snow on the ground in Minnesota, save for places like Hyland Hills, where they make their own.

Sortland, a fourth-year member of the Rochester Nordic ski team and one of the top under-18 cross-country skiers in the Midwest, didn’t want to take no for an answer. So she kept setting her alarm for 4 a.m., then off she’d go on another dark adventure.

“My mom was a little bit nervous about me making that drive,” Sortland said. “But it was fun. I like driving in the dark and listening to music. I also like skiing in the dark, with nobody else out on the trail. It was super peaceful. By the time I’d finish, the sun was starting to rise.”

If there were a contest for the “Most Active Teenager in Minnesota,” Sortland might win. This is a three-sport athlete, all of them of the endurance variety. Sortland is a long-distance runner, a triathlete (running, swimming and bicycling) and a cross-country skier.

She also happens to be among the best around in each of those for her age group. Sortland finished fourth this past fall in the state cross-country meet and was fourth in the 3,200 meters and sixth in the 1,600 last spring in the state track-and-field meet.

Sortland also landed third in the triathlon among 16-year-olds in the USA Track Junior National Championships in July, and captured first place in the under-16 division of the CXC Super Central (Great Lakes and Midwest regions) Cross Country Cup Regional Finals in March. The 16-year-old has since moved up to the tougher under-18 division.

Don’t ask her to pick a favorite sport among those three. She is nowhere close to abandoning any of them.

Strength, endurance set her apart

But when it comes to determining which might offer her the brightest future, Rochester Nordic ski team head coach David Herbert doesn’t mind showing his bias.

He could see that Sortland had something special the first season she joined his team, as an eighth-grader. She showed up having never cross-country skied, though with just a bit of downhill background.

Natasha Sortland strides out during the Eastwood Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. Sortland is a Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior but is a member of the Rochester Nordic ski team. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Sortland’s athletic ability and incredible endurance revealed itself immediately. Herbert watched her zoom her way up the ladder of skiers.

“She picked things up really quickly,” he said. “She’s got an engine that’s incredible and she’s a fierce competitor. And now, she’s one of our best technique skiers of all of our kids.”

Herbert believes Sortland has a realistic chance to be chosen to the Midwest Junior National Team team this year in her age group. He cites her mix of endurance and power as setting her apart and credits Sortland’s devotion to three sports — cross country skiing, triathlons and distance running — for having fine-tuned her.

Still, as competitive as Sortland is, her thirst to win is trumped by her simple enjoyment of cross-country skiing, its outdoors element and the like-minded teammates who surround her.

This is a thinker, a lover of fresh air and one who bonds easily with people. There is time and opportunity for all of that as a member of the Rochester Nordic ski team.

“The best part about being a member of this team is spending time with people who share the same passions as I do,” said Sortland, who is joined on the team by twin sister Katrina. “Plus, I enjoy the outdoor air in winter. We all need some sunshine and time outdoors.”

ABOUT THE ROCHESTER NORDIC SKI TEAM

• The Rochester Nordic ski team has 150 members, boys and girls combined. That’s up from 127 two years ago. They range from seniors to seventh-graders.

• There are approximately 40 volunteer coaches directing this team, with David Herbert its head coach. The athletes are divided according to ability, with each group consisting of about 15 skiers, with two coaches per group.

• The Rochester Nordic ski team is not sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League, meaning it does not participate in Minnesota’s section or state meets. However, it has taken part in the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League state meet, sending about 20 athletes to that invitational the last few years.

• The Rochester Nordic ski team has a handful of exceptional skiers, particularly among its girls. Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Natasha Sortland stands out, as does Lourdes’ Anna Peikert, Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Katrina Sortland and Mayo’s Hadley Jensen.