Radke delivers for Lourdes, Eagles advance to section semifinals

Rochester Lourdes’ big scorers showed up when the Eagles needed them most.

Senior defenseman Charlie Kielty, the team’s second-leading scorer, scored twice. Peyton Loeslie, a sophomore with 36 points, scored for the fourth time in five games. Leading goal-scorer Matt Mahoney added an empty-netter.

But the game-winning goal on Thursday, as No. 2 seed Lourdes beat No. 7 Winona 5-1 in a Section One, Class A boys hockey quarterfinal game? That belonged to senior defenseman Henry Radke.

Lourdes head coach Jeff True calls Radke a “heart and soul” type of player. The goal was just the third of the season for Radke, but his coach couldn’t have been happier than to see the hard-working blue-liner net the game winner in a playoff game.

“He works so hard,” True said of Radke. “He lightens the mood in the room; he’s very talkative and keeps the bench light when we get down a bit. He’s always patting guys on the back.

“He’ll tell you he might not be the most skilled defenseman on the team, but he does a lot of things very, very well. He talked before the game about putting a lot of pucks on net, just throwing pucks to the net. (His goal) was a great shot, top corner, blocker side, coming across his body as a lefty. That really gave us the momentum we needed.”

Radke’s other goals this season came on Jan. 8 in a 9-1 win against Austin, and on Feb. 8 in a 7-2 win at Waseca.

“He’s so positionally smart and sound,” True said of Radke. “What he might lack in speed, he more than makes up for in intelligence and positioning, understanding the game and knowing his limits.

“He’s one of our best penalty killers. That’s the No. 1 thing you’re supposed to do, is know your position in your zone and when you have somebody back there as a third and fourth defenseman. He’s steady and stable and consistent and when he’s out there, our other guys can be a little more offensive-minded.”

Radke’s goal capped a hot start for the Eagles, who scored twice in the first 6:01 of the game. Kielty started the scoring 2:42 in, when he grabbed the puck in the neutral zone, skated it into the Winhawks’ end and across the top of the crease before sliding it past Winona goalie Justin Brickner.

Lourdes’ Jackson Heim (6) controls the puck during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys hockey game against Winona Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Just more than three minutes later, Radke found himself with the puck on the opposite side of the ice, and he skated it across the blue line with space. He glided into the right circle and snapped a hard wrist shot past Brickner’s blocker to make it 2-0. That held up as the game winner.

Winona cut its deficit in half in the second period — a period in which it controlled the play and outshot Lourdes 14-6. The Winhawks won a draw in their own end and created a 3-on-2 rush, which Mason Wadewitz finished, scoring his fourth goal of the season 7:45 into the period.

That was the only goal of the period, and the only time the Winhawks were able to get one past Eagles’ sophomore Xander Carter-Kleven, who looked sharp in making 22 stops.

“If you can get up and get a lead in a section game, it’s hard to come back against that sometimes,” True said. “You get down, you start gripping the stick tight, pressing a bit and the nerves kick in.

“Winona’s a really well-coached team; Fran (McDevitt) is a great coach and we knew they were going to come out in the second and play hard. Our boys weathered the storm the best they could.”

The victory lifts Lourdes (19-7-0) into Saturday’s 8 p.m. Section 1A semifinal game against either Albert Lea or La Crescent-Hokah at the Rochester Recreation Center. It’s a far cry from just two years ago, when the Eagles went winless.

The program — led by a talented and hard-working group of seniors — has come a long way in a short time.

“We don’t talk about that a lot because I know what they went through that season and it was really hard,” True said. “You go through a season without winning a game and it’s … where do you find the motivation to keep working hard when things just aren’t going your way. For them to continue to press and work in the offseason and do the training and be a part of our summer program … and just believe in themselves. That’s what we’ve talked about the last two years with this group, just continue to believe.”

LOURDES 5, WINONA 1

Winona 0-1-0 — 1

Lourdes 2-0-3 — 5

First period — 1. LRDS, Charlie Kielty 23 (unassisted) 2:42. 2. LRDS, Henry Radke 3 (Peyton Loeslie 21) 6:01. Second period — 3. WIN, Mason Wadewitz 4 (Travis Timm 3, Easton Kronebusch 5) 7:45. Third period — 4. LRDS, Kielty 24 (unassisted) 4:09. 5. LRDS, Loeslie 15 (AJ Ritter 6) 7:08. 6. LRDS, Matt Mahoney 27 (unassisted) 14:11 (en).

Shots on goal — WIN 7-14-2—23; LRDS 10-6-13—29. Goalies — WIN, Justin Brickner (L; 24 saves-28 shots); LRDS, Xander Carter-Kleven (W; 22 saves-23 shots). Power-play opportunities — WIN, 0-for-1; LRDS, none. Penalties — WIN, none; LRDS, 1-2 minutes.

PB'S 3 STARS

3. Henry Radke, Lourdes: The senior defenseman and captain scored his third goal of the season, which held up as the game winner.

2. Xander Carter-Kleven, Lourdes: The sophomore goalie stopped 22 of 23 shots, including 13 in the second period.

1. Charlie Kielty, Lourdes: The senior defenseman scored twice, including the first goal of the game.