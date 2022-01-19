Raiders lose despite Hansen's big night
The Rochester Raiders lost 9-5 to Minneapolis South in adapted floor hockey.
The Rochester Raiders fell 9-5 to Minneapolis South on Tuesday, losing the adapted floor hockey game despite a three-goal night from Joe Hansen.
Andrew Westerman had two goals for the Raiders and William Adamson had two assists.
Nate Barber was credited with the first point of his Raiders career, it coming on an assist.
