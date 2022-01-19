SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Raiders lose despite Hansen's big night

The Rochester Raiders lost 9-5 to Minneapolis South in adapted floor hockey.

Rochester Raiders
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 18, 2022 08:53 PM
The Rochester Raiders fell 9-5 to Minneapolis South on Tuesday, losing the adapted floor hockey game despite a three-goal night from Joe Hansen.

Andrew Westerman had two goals for the Raiders and William Adamson had two assists.

Nate Barber was credited with the first point of his Raiders career, it coming on an assist.

