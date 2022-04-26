Raiders score big in win over Minneapolis South
The Rochester Raiders hit and scored in droves in an easy adapted softball win over Minneapolis South.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Rochester Raiders knocked off Minneapolis South 13-4 on Monday in adapted softball as Joe Hansen went 3-for-3 with four runs scored.
Andrew Westerman and Stu Batterson were also 3-for-3 and Batterson had two home runs and five RBIs. Westerman had a single, a double and a triple.
The Raiders are 1-1.
“The Raiders played hard and didn’t give up,” Raiders coach Kayla Gannon said. “It was great to see the joy and excitement on our first win of the season.”
Top performances for area high school players.