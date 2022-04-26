Raiders score big in win over Minneapolis South

MINNEAPOLIS — The Rochester Raiders knocked off Minneapolis South 13-4 on Monday in adapted softball as Joe Hansen went 3-for-3 with four runs scored.

Andrew Westerman and Stu Batterson were also 3-for-3 and Batterson had two home runs and five RBIs. Westerman had a single, a double and a triple.

The Raiders are 1-1.

“The Raiders played hard and didn’t give up,” Raiders coach Kayla Gannon said. “It was great to see the joy and excitement on our first win of the season.”