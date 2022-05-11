SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Prep

Raiders sweep doubleheader in St. Paul

The Rochester Raiders earned two hard fought adapted softball win over Minneapolis South.

Rochester Raiders logo
Rochester Raiders
By Staff reports
May 10, 2022 11:00 PM
ST. PAUL — The Rochester Raiders headed home with a well-earned doubleheader sweep, defeating St. Paul Humboldt 13-9 and 9-8 on Tuesday.

In game one, Joe Hansen went 3-for-3 with a home run, one scored and two RBIs. Elizebeth Heckmann and Samantha Morrissey each went 2-for-2 as well for the Raiders.

In game two, Noah Thomann and Bradley Tischer each finished 2-for-2, while combining for five RBIs.

“It is nice to go on the road and win two games, we are just so proud of the team for never giving up and playing hard," coach Kayla Gannon said.

Raiders play next Tuesday at home against Minneapolis where they will celebrate their seniors, Stu Batterson and Noah Thomann.

