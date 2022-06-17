SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
Randolph nips Hayfield in Class A state baseball title game

No. 2 Randolph posted a 2-1 win over No. 1 Hayfield in the Class A baseball state championship game at Target Field.

State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield pitcher Nolan Klocke delivers a pitch in the Class A baseball championship against Randolph at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Klocke struck out 15, allowed just three hits and one earned run, but Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
June 17, 2022 01:35 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — Hayfield came up just short in its bid to repeat as the Class A baseball state champions.

The Vikings reached the title game for the second straight season, but had to settle for second place as they suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Gopher Conference rival Randolph in the championship game Friday at Target Field.

It was a classic pitcher's duel as seniors Nolan Klocke of Hayfield and Jacob Weckop of Randolph allowed just three hits each and combined to strike out 28.

“We knew it was going to be a great game and it was,” Hayfield coach Kasey Krekling said.

State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield shortstop Easton Fritcher records a force out at second during the Class A state baseball championship against Randolph at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Klocke struck out 15, did not issue a walk and he did not allow a hit after the third inning. Randolph scored what proved to be the winning run in the fifth to snap a 1-1 tie without a hit. An infield and outfield error on the same play allowed Collin Otto to reach third base and he then scored on a passed ball.

“I’m proud of myself for doing that,” Klocke said of his strong outing. “Playing at Target Field twice is a dream come true. The only other thing I could ask for is a win.”

Klocke had earned the save in the championship game last spring.

Weckop wasn't expected to start on the mound for the Rockets. He is the starting catcher and only made about three starts prior to Friday. But his twin brother and expected starter, Nathan, was ejected during the Rockets’ 4-3 semifinal win over New York Mills and ineligible for the title game. Randolph's top pitcher, Will Baldus had maxed out his pitch count in the semifinals.

"You have to deal with adversity, that's what my coaches taught me to do," Jacob Weckop said. "With our starting pitcher not being able to pitch, that gave me more motivation that I've got to play for him."

Weckop struck out 13 and the only run he allowed was in the second inning. Hayfield took a 1-0 lead when sophomore Zander Jacobson hit an RBI single with two outs.

“We’ve all dreamed of playing here and I just came out on fire and wanted to win it,” Weckop said.

Randolph wins Class A state basebal title.jpg
Senior Jacob Weckop displays the championship trophy after he pitched Randolph past Hayfield 2-1 in the Class A state baseball title game on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin

“He got the better of us,” Hayfield senior standout Easton Fritcher said. “That’s a great team, that’s a great pitcher. All the respect to them, they deserved it. They played better than us today.”

Hayfield had some chances over the final three innings. The Vikings left two runners on in both the fifth and sixth inning. With two outs in the seventh, Fritcher walked on a 3-2 pitch. That put Weckop at 114 pitches and he was allowed to pitch to one more batter. Fritcher stole second but Klocke then lined out to shortstop to end the game.

“Us seniors, we’ve put in those clutch hits and they just didn’t come together this game,” Klocke said.

The win gave second-seeded Randolph (25-1) its first baseball state championship.

Hayfield stranded seven runners and was also hurt by committing four errors.

“You can’t have four errors and expect to win the game and we didn’t,” Krekling said.

State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield coach Kasey Krekling, left, talks strategy with Zander Jacobson and Eric Bermea (14) during the Class A state baseball championship against Randolph at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Fritcher, who will play college ball at the University of Minnesota and has six home runs this season, was pitched very carefully. He was walked in three of his four plate appearances, once intentionally.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating, but it’s something I’m going to have to deal with,” Fritcher said. “(I'm) kind of building that reputation; I’ve been known to hit the ball very well.”

Hayfield, the No. 1 tournament seed, finishes the season 24-3. Two of its three losses came against Randolph. The Vikings had five seniors on the roster (Fritcher, Klocke, Karver Heydt, Isaac Watson and Kobe Foster) and all five were starters.

“I’m glad the boys were able to fulfill their dream of playing here again,” Krekling said. “After being here as juniors, they wanted to be the senior class that got back here again. I know next year’s seniors want to do the same thing.”

Hayfield/Randolph boxscore: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2022-06/2022%20BaB%20A%20Championship%20Ran%20Hay.PDF

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
