Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

RCTC coach will return to Ely as game will go on at Vermilion

The RCTC football team nearly had its final game of the regular season called off, but Vermilion Community College will be able to field a team for just the fourth time this season on Saturday.

RCTC football
Rochester Community and Technical College defensive back De'vonta' Roberts sacks North Dakota State College of Science quarterback Graedyn Bell, forcing Bell to fumble during the first half Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Rochester Regional Stadium. RCTC nearly had its final regular-season game called off this Saturday, but the game will go on as Vermilion Community College will be able to field a team.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
October 12, 2022 05:30 AM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College football team will get a chance to play its last regular-season game. And first-year coach Terrance Isaac Sr. will get a chance to coach against his former team.

RCTC (3-4) will wrap up its regular season at Vermilion Community College at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Isaac Sr. is a former wide receiver at Vermilion and he was the team’s head coach for several years before taking the RCTC job this past offseason.

“It’s always special to go back to Ely,” Isaac Sr. said. “That place did so much for me when I was an athlete. It’s always good going back there, I had some great times there.”

When Isaac Sr. departed, Vermilion struggled to get a coaching staff in place. Due to a lack of players, Vermilion (0-3) has only played three games this season and it has been outscored 145-12. The Ironmen had to call off their opener against RCTC, then played three straight weeks before canceling games the past two weeks.

There was speculation that the Ironmen might have to cancel this week's game as well, but they will be able to proceed. If Vermilion had not played this week, it would not have been eligible for the Minnesota College Athletic Conference playoffs, which begin Oct. 23.

“We’re just looking forward to going and playing another week,” Isaac Sr. said.

The Yellowjackets are also trying to get back on the winning track. They have dropped two straight games and are now likely to be the No. 4 seed in the seven-team state playoffs. Both Minnesota State-Fergus Falls (7-0) and North Dakota State College of Science (5-1) are nationally ranked among NJCAA Division III teams. Fergus Falls is No. 1 and NDSCS is No. 3

“Hope we can just put a complete game together,” Isaac Sr. said. “We haven’t been able to click in all three phases of the game. For the most part it’s just been defense and special teams doing it for us. It would be nice to build off that and get the offense going a little better.”

The Yellowjackets have been inconsistent on offense this season. They have scored just 22 points in losing the past two games and had a game earlier this season when they scored seven points.

Isaac Sr. said the Yellowjackets have to stay focused during games, limit penalties and make routine plays. Last week receivers had about a half dozen dropped passes during a narrow 14-10 loss to North Dakota State College of Science.

“I think a lot of guys lost some confidence when it comes to catching the ball,” Isaac Sr. said. “So it starts with just having a great week of practice and getting some of that confidence back.”

A new starter at QB

RCTC will have another new starting quarterback this week. Ryan King, a freshman from Florida, will get the start. He has been farther down the depth chart and has only played a couple of snaps this season.

“He was our No. 3 guy, but we’re going to give him the keys to the car and see what he can do,” Isaac Sr. said. “We’ll do our best to get him ready this week.”

Jaylen Gardner, who began the season as the No. 2 QB to Sylas Christie, had played a lot as a backup and he started last week. But Gardner suffered an injury in the fourth quarter and will not be able to play this week. Christie will stay in the backup role to King against Vermilion.

Isaac Sr. said the RCTC offense is looking for a spark and will not be limited with King at quarterback.

“He’s capable of doing everything that we ask him to do,” the coach said. “He can throw the ball, he’s a smart guy, he just needs the opportunity. So hopefully he can come in and have a good showing this week.”

Isaac Sr. will not be the only one making a homecoming return to Vermilion on Saturday. Several current RCTC players played for the coach in Ely last season, including linebacker Sylvester Ware IV, who leads the Yellowjackets with 13 sacks.

“I don’t think we’re playing bad football at all,” Ware IV said. “We just have to get it together and capitalize on the little stuff.”

