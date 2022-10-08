We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC lacks offense punch in 14-10 loss to North Dakota State College of Science

The RCTC defense forced four turnovers and had three sacks but it wasn't enough as the Yellowjackets suffered a loss to NDSCS to drop to 3-4.

RCTC football
Rochester Community and Technical College defender Sylvester Ware IV chases after North Dakota State College of Science quarterback Graedyn Buell on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at RCTC Stadium. Ware finished with two sacks in RCTC's 14-10 loss.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
October 08, 2022 06:27 PM
This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — Defense might win championships, but the Rochester Community and Technical College football team has struggled to find enough consistency on offense to get the job done this season.

The Yellowjackets (3-4) had one of their best defensive outings of the season on Saturday, but still suffered their second straight loss with a 14-10 setback to North Dakota State College of Science (5-1). The loss cost RCTC a chance at earning a first-round bye in the upcoming MCAC playoffs. The Yellowjackets are now the likely No. 4 seed.

"We just can't get going and it's frustrating," RCTC coach Terrance Isaac Sr. said of the team's offense. "We keep getting great defensive performances, but it's frustrating. We just have to get back to work."

The Yellowjackets forced four turnovers in the contest and Sylvester Ware IV had two of the team's three sacks as the defense held NDSCS to 27 points under its season average.

"It was close, it just came down to we couldn't capitalize," Ware said. "I think we'll build off this."

RCTC trailed 6-0 at the half and then managed to get a field goal and an 11-yard touchdown run by LaQwan Sims in the third quarter, which was set up by a Deleon Gardner fumble recovery, to take a 10-6 lead.

The Yellowjackers added three interceptions, two by Joseph Tarnue and one by Devonta Roberts, who also blocked an extra point and had a sack.

NDSCS, ranked No. 3 among NJCAA Division III teams, entered the game averaging 40.4 points per game. The team's first TD came on a 5-yard drive after recovering a fumble in the first quarter. The Wildcats managed to put one strong offensive possession together in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. Quarterback Graedyn Buell capped a 77-yard drive with his second short TD run of the game to put NDSCS up 14-10 with 12:07 to play.

RCTC had two chances later in the fourth quarter, one after Tarnue's second interception, and the final chance in the closing 1:30 after the defense held on downs. Sylas Christie replaced injured QB Jaylen Garner and guided the Yellowackets to the NDSCS 26 with under a minute to play. But the Wildcats forced four straight incomplete passes to hold on for the win.

NDSCS finished with 203 yards of offense while the Yellowjackets had 210 yards.

RCTC is slated play in the regular-season finale this coming Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Vermilion Community College. But Vermilion might have to cancel the game due to a lack of players.

NDSCS 14, RCTC 10

NDSCS — 6-0-0-8 — 14
RCTC — 0-0-10-0 — 10

First quarter

NDSCS — Graedyn Buell 5 run (kick blocked), 2:56.

Third quarter

RCTC — Julius Boutrup Eriksen 32 field goal, 12:10.

RCTC — LaQwan Sims 11 run (Fernando Vera kick), 4:37.

Fourth quarter

NDSCS — Graedyn Buell 4 run (Buell run), 12:07.

TEAM STATISTICS

NDSCS — RCTC

First downs 11 — 12

Total net yards 203 — 210

Rushing yards 53-160 — 31-143

Passing yards 43 — 67

Pass att-comp.-int. 3-13-3 — 10-27-1

Fumbles lost 2-1 — 2-1

Penalties yards 12-120 — 8-74

Punts/ave. 9-37.0 — 7-41.0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

NDSCS — Chandler Ross Jr. 16-70, Aaron Grant 11-49,Graedyn Buell 21-40, Porter Howey 3-3, Team 2-(-3). RCTC — Moses Hancock 7-52, Jaylen Gardner 9-42, LaQwan Sims 9-21, Jaylon Jackson 2-16, Terence Campbell 1-9, Yaach Chuol 2-3, Keylan Jackson 1-0.

Passing

NDSCS — Graedyn Buell 3 completions, 13 attempts, 3 interceptions, 0 touchdown, 43 yards. RCTC — Jaylen Gardner 7-19-1-0, 46 yards; Sylas Christie 3-8-0-0, 21 yards.

Receiving

NDSCS — Marselio Mendez 2-26, Brady Brogen 1-17. RCTC — Ayden Pendleon 4-38, Jaylen Zullo 2-16, LaQwan Sims 2-9, Moses Hancock 1-2, Cole Hermesch 1-2.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
