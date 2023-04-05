RCTC softball stays hot, sweeps doubleheader

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College softball team kept the hot start to the season going, sweeping Minnesota West 13-2 and 15-3 in a doubleheader on Tuesday at the RCTC Dome.

RCTC now improves to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

In game No. 1, Kelsey Grunewald went 2-for-3 and homered as part of a seven-run third inning for the Yellowjackets. Bailey Johnson also went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a triple, while scoring three runs for RCTC, which recorded 13 runs on 10 hits.

Taylor Draeger picked up the win in the circle, allowing just two runs — one earned — on four hits with seven strikeouts in five innings.

In the nightcap, Grunewald once again homered as part of a 2-for-3 day, while Bella Mehrkens went 4-for-4 with four doubles to lead an RCTC offense that smashed 16 hits and capitalized off of five Minnesota errors. The RCTC No. 4-9 hitters all recorded a hit, an RBI and a run scored.

Mehrkens also earned the win in the circle, allowing three unearned runs on just two hits with nine punch outs in five innings.