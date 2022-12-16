Record-breaking Backer is 2022 Post Bulletin All-Area Football Player of the Year

CHATFIELD — The Chatfield High School football team is no stranger to greatness.

Over the years, the perennial Section 1 power has certainly seen its fair share of elite performers. All-Section 1 honorees. All-state guys, in some cases. Players who’ve even gone on to compete at the collegiate level. Game changers, all.

And then there’s Sam Backer, the 2022 Post Bulletin All-Area Football Player of the Year, in a class all his own.

“He really put himself in a separate category when it came to his abilities on the field,” Chatfield coach Jeff Johnson said. “He kind of had everything that you’d want a running back to have. He had the vision. He had the balance. He had the moves. He had the strength to be able to run through tackles. And then of course he had the breakaway speed.”

Over the past four years, capped by a historic senior campaign this past season, all of those attributes coalesced into making Backer one of the best high-school football players that the state of Minnesota has ever seen.

He has the numbers to prove it.

His 2,782 rushing yards this fall were the third-most ever recorded in a single campaign, which helped bring Chatfield back to the Class AA state championship game for a second consecutive year.

Chatfield’s Sam Backer (21) runs the ball during a Class AA state quarterfinal football game against Blue Earth on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

As for the entirety of his four-year career, he compiled 7,377 rushing yards for the Gophers, just 127 yards behind McLeod West’s Tyler Evans for the state’s all-time rushing record. Worth noting, Evans averaged 6.9 yards per carry during his career (1,092 attempts). Backer averaged 9.47 on 779 carries.

The list goes on, frankly. Backer’s name is littered throughout the history books now.

“Kids like him don’t come by very often in a smaller community, so when you have them, you have to take advantage. And we did with Sam,” Johnson said. “He elevated our program from being ‘right there,’ where we were still competing at a high level, but he pushed us over the top, and that’s what special players are able to do. No matter what year it is that you make the state tournament, you have to have a kid or two that are just real special and over the top, and that’s what he did for us the last few years.”

Just short

For Backer to finish so painfully close to setting the state’s all-time rushing record, it’s almost impossible not to look back and assess where an extra 127 yards might have been found.

There’s no shortage of possibilities, in hindsight.

A win by forfeit in a Section 1AA quarterfinal contest this fall certainly comes to mind. The top-seeded Gophers were set to host Winona Cotter in the first round of the section playoffs, but Cotter bowed out due to an abundance of injuries. That game would have likely produced big yardage for Backer.

Then there was the “problem” of lopsided victories. Not that lopsided victories are problematic from a team standpoint, of course. But those results did hinder Backer in terms of second-half playing time.

Throughout the course of the Gophers’ 25-game winning streak, which stretched from the beginning of last season to the end of this one, they racked up 12 wins of 30 points or more. Five of those were by 40-plus. Backer didn’t play much in the second halves of those big wins, because he didn’t have to. But in hindsight, there’s probably an extra 127 yards still hiding in those unrealized fourth-quarter minutes.

Through it all, Backer’s health was Priority 1.

“Knowing that he was somewhat in reach of that record this year, I wanted to talk to the staff, and to him, about how long we wanted to keep him in ballgames in the second half. So yeah, that was a part of it. But still, I explained to him and his parents that in the second halves of these ballgames, his health and the team is still going to come first. If that hadn’t been the case, and had we let him play late into some of those ballgames, he probably would have broke it.”

Still, even as Backer entered the 2022 postseason with the record still very much in reach, he had no idea where he stood in terms of the numbers. His primary focus was the team, always.

“I had no idea I would even come close to that record when I first started playing,” said Backer, a four-time Section 1 rushing champion. “Even last year, when I had my really good junior year, I didn’t even think about that. To finish the way that I did, I’m pretty proud of myself. I was just glad I could make my teammates and my family happy.”

Accept it or fight it

Over the course of his four years at Chatfield, Backer was called for two unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties. Two too many, perhaps, but still, just two.

Both of those flags flew on Nov. 18, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Following the second of those infractions, Backer was ejected in the third quarter of the Gophers’ state semifinal game against Barnesville, subsequently triggering his suspension from the title game eight days later, with no possibility of appealing the suspension with the Minnesota State High School League.

The Backer family had two choices at that point: accept it, or fight it. They chose the latter.

Chatfield’s Sam Backer (21) looks for a pass in the first half during a Class AA State Football Semifinal game against Barnesville Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

“These are kids. We want to support them in their hopes and dreams,” said Jennifer Backer-Johnson, Sam’s mother. “So we started doing some research, making some phone calls; and of course it had to be immediate since time was of the essence. … A lot of phone calls, a lot of late nights, and again, the emotions definitely were part of it. But then again, you tend to put on your parent hat, and you keep wearing that throughout the whole process.”

Those initial phone calls helped Sam’s parents formulate a tentative plan, which they then shared with their son.

To challenge the suspension, their only option was pursuing action in the court system. They were told that doing so would be a “heavy lift,” as in it would be a case they’d most likely lose. They knew that going in.

It wasn’t about winning for them. It was about something else.

“We wanted him to know that, win or lose, when all is said and done in your life, your parents are going to be there for you backing you up. That was it, period,” said Scott Backer, Sam’s father. “We did not really expect him to play in the (championship) game. We were told that we would almost certainly lose. But he could be satisfied that his parents were behind him, and that was important for us to make sure he knew that.”

And so the suit was filed.

Johnson and his staff were notified of the plan, while also understanding that the chances of a victory in the case were slim. They were preparing for then-sophomore Parker Delaney to start at quarterback against West Central Area/Ashby.

Delaney got about 90 percent of the reps in practice that week, Johnson said, though Backer was still in attendance.

“I told Sam that he needs to continue to have positivity around the team,” Johnson said. “Kids were still going to continue to gravitate toward him, whether that was in a positive way or a negative way. And he did a great job of staying positive throughout that week and helping the younger guys out.

“They did reach out to me right away to tell me what they planned on doing, and their question was, is this going to be a distraction to the team? And I flat out told them that they’re not going to distract me, and they’re not going to distract the team.”

As the Backers expected, Sam’s suspension was upheld by a court ruling Friday morning, just hours before the team’s title-game kickoff. The Gophers prevailed that day, of course, with Sam celebrating in street clothes on the sideline.

He never forgot that feeling. The very definition of bittersweet.

Chatfield Activities Director Dan Schindler, left, and junior Sam Backer watch the Gophers warm up before the Class AA state football championship game against West Central Area/Ashby on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Moving forward

With the turmoil of the end of his junior season behind him, Backer had one major goal entering his final season.

He needed to get back to the Prep Bowl.

His return to the gridiron this season came with Chatfield hosting a formidable Class AAA opponent, Rochester Lourdes, on Sept. 2. Backer broke loose against the Eagles that night, racking up 226 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 19 carries.

“I noticed that he had some extra motivation, even in the offseason,” Johnson said. “As soon as winter hit, with his workouts in the weight room, his speed training in the spring for track, and then continuing to get back to the weight room again and working all the way through, motivating his team to continue to lift and things like that.

“And then of course, when he touched the ball for the first game against Lourdes, he was extremely fast. He was shot out of a cannon. You could just tell that it all kind of built up for a long time, and he just wanted to get back out on the field and show truly why he’s out there.”

Backer continued to lay waste to Section 1AA defenses all year, finishing the season with a per-game rushing average of 214 yards.

As for his primary ambition for 2022, Backer and his teammates accomplished that, too, punching yet another ticket to the state championship game. The Gophers eventually lost that game, but the pride of what they accomplished together is what rang out stronger than any other emotion.

“Obviously we were disappointed. Throughout the whole journey we were expecting to win it all,” Backer said, “but then at the end, like I said it was disappointing when it happened, but we were all just kind of happy with the whole journey; 25 wins in a row. Not many teams can say they did that. We’re pretty proud of that.”

All that considered, Backer’s football career is far from over.

He’s now headed to perennial Division II powerhouse Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he’ll join his older brother, Chance (Winona State), in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference ranks.

From Class AA football in southeastern Minnesota to high-end Division II college ball. Not many small-town players, even the elite ones, are able to make that kind of jump successfully.

But if anyone can, it’s No. 21 in maroon and white.

“I’m gonna go in there with the same mindset I’ve had already; be a grinder, do whatever the coaches tell you. At that level, you can’t just walk onto the field and be great,” Backer said. “I’m going to be in that weight room. I’m just ready for another chapter, and I’m going to work three times harder than I ever have. And I’m ready for that, because it’s what I love to do.”