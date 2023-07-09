Record breaking crowd sees photo finish as Bobby Pierce captures $50,000 prize at night three of Gopher 50

SPRING VALLEY — The overflow parking was used earlier than ever before with cars well stretched into the hay fields northbound on Highway 63.

The campground, meanwhile, was rigged to fit more campers and RVs.

Racing fans from near and far came out in groves to Deer Creek Speedway on Saturday to see the Lucas Oil Late Model Series race for $50,000 in the third and final night of the three-day Napa Auto Parts Gopher 50.

In the end, it ended up being record-setting night for the track just 15 miles south of Rochester.

Although, it's hard to pinpoint an exact attendance, Track President Cole Queensland confirmed it was the largest crowd in the 28-year history of the Speedway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, the record-setting attendance was treated to a show.

In their second consecutive year at the track, the LOLMS once again did not disappoint as Hudson O'Neal and Bobby Pierce provided a photo finish — one that was even too close to call by track officials. But in the end, it was ruled that Pierce crossed the finish line two thousandths of a second quicker to bring home home the $50,000 bag with a thrilling victory in the 75-lap, 28-car feature.

It's the first Gopher 50 title for Pierce, who becomes the 24th different winner in the 44th running of the event. He led just one lap — the last one — as he took advantage of a shaky O'Neal down the stretch to deliver what is a tie for the closest finish in the 18-year running of the Lucas Oil Late Model Series.

"I think everything had to play its part there," O'Neal said from victory lane. "I had to have everything go my way. It was just one of those deals where Hudson just pushed and had bad timing on the last lap. I've had it happen to me plenty of times. You get them last couple of laps jitters."

Despite just missing out on 50,000, O'Neal still takes home $20,000 by finishing second. Brandon Sheppard finished third for the prize of $10,000, while Chris Madden and Jonathan Davenport rounded out the top five. Overall, Saturday's feature had a $154,000 purse with each driver earning $2,000 for starting.

Yet, for O'Neal, losing out on $30,000 by less than a split of a second was a bitter pill to swallow.

"I just thought about it too much," O'Neal said. "I don't know. That's the biggest heartbreak of my life

O'Neal was in cruise control from lap 37 on. But those last lap jitters found the No. 1 car as O'Neal bumped into the wall on turn two and turn four. Pierce took full advantage on the last one, throwing the slider on the inside to get past O'Neal on the final straightaway. Pierce surged ahead but O'Neal had one last gasp in him, closing the gap before catching up with the 32 car and delivering a finish that was too close to call with the naked eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've never seen anything like it," Queensland said while watching the replay.

Track officials ruled it was too close to call, relying on the automatic timing which said Pierce won by the narrowest of margins.

"I thought I had him by more than two thousandths of a second," said Pierce, who also took home an extra $1,000 from for having Napa as a sponsor. "But man that has to be the closest finish ever. Just an awesome weekend for us."

Friday's preliminary feature winner Madden led the first 36 laps after starting on the pole. O'Neal — who started fourth — took the lead on lap 37 with a move inside on turn four before a caution spoiled a three car wide chase for first with Madden and Tim McCreadie. O'Neal surged ahead out of the restart, holding off a hard charging Pierce, while Madden fell back out of the top five.

O'Neal would lead the rest of the way, surviving restart after restart with a car that appeared to be step above the rest of the field on this night. He was pushed by Pierce, but managed to stay a few car lengths ahead and led Pierce by nearly two seconds at one point. He was so efficient that even a brush with the wall on turn No. 2 with 12 laps left couldn't even slow him down. But with three laps left, Pierce turned up the pressure.

It pressured O'Neal just enough and Pierce took advantage. It's the Oakwood, Ill. driver's third Lucas Oil Late Model Series feature victory and one of his most remarkable in recent memory.

"That's a lot of money and when you're racing for a lot of money, and it's coming down to the wire like that, I'm not going to lie, you are shaking in your car a little bit," Pierce said. "You try not to make a mistake. It just so happened, I was in that catbird seat where I could just wait for him to make a mistake. He was so perfect a lot of the race there, it was just one of them deals."

In addition to the record-setting attendance, the Speedway set a new mark in the 50/50 raffle, raising over $9,000 for Kids Dreams Come True — a volunteer driven organization seeking to bring happiness and joy to children with life-threatening illnesses and severe injuries in Southeastern Minnesota. They provide trips and activities to give children and their families a brief respite from the stresses that come with life-changing illnesses or injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The track also recognized inaugural Gopher 50 Leon Plank. The Eau Claire, Wis. native, who now resides in Florida was the race's grand marshall

"They did a great job then (in 1980)," Plank said. "Look at it now.

"These guys are fast and they put on a good show."

Jim Chisholm won the USRA Modified feature and the $5,000 prize after passing Rodney Sanders on the final lap.

Racing returns Saturday, July 15 with the five weekly classes competing at Tasseldega Nights. One can attend for free with the Area Corn Growers Association and local businesses providing grand stand tickets.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 5:30, and racing starting at 6:00.

Link to full results