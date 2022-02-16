Recruiting Report: Where are area athletes going?
Here are the Southeast Minnesota athletes who have signed or are being recruited to play collegiate sports.
ROCHESTER – Throughout the school year, offers flood in from universities and colleges looking to recruit high school athletes in our region to the next level.
The recruitment process isn’t known to be short as some universities spend years building a relationship with the athlete before a scholarship offer is even on the table. Even after an athlete accepts an offer, the recruiting process is never over until they sign on the dotted line.
With that in mind, here are the area athletes who’ve currently received collegiate offers and the current status of their recruitments.
Class of 2023
Eli King
School: Caledonia
Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard
Status: Signed to Iowa State University
Reese Tripp
School: Kasson-Mantorville High School
Sport/Position: Football/Offensive lineman
Status: Verbal commit to University of Minnesota
Class of 2022
Cayden Holcomb
School: Mayo High School
Sport/Position: Football/Wide receiver
Status: Signed with Winona State University
Luke Hanson
School: St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura
Sport/Position: Soccer/Midfielder/Forward
Status: Signed with Upper Iowa University
Noah Smith
School: Mayo High School
Sport/Position: Football/Running back
Status: Signed with Northern State University
Dominic Stencel
School: Mayo High School
Sport/Position: Football/Defensive back
Status: Signed with Concordia University - St. Paul
Olivia Gardner
School: Winona Cotter High School
Sport/Position: Soccer/Forward
Status: Signed with University of Mary
Ben Laack
School: John Marshall High School
Sport/Position: Football/Offensive lineman
Status: Signed with Upper Iowa University
James Durst
School: Byron High School
Sport/Position: Football/Tight end
Status: Signed with Winona State University
Addison Clarey
School: Century High School
Sport/Position: Soccer/Forward
Status: Signed with Minnesota State University, Mankato
Carson Thompson
School: Rushford - Peterson High School
Sport/Position: Football/Defensive lineman
Status: Signed with Winona State University
Matt Donovan
School: Kasson-Mantorville High School
Sport/Position: Football/Quarterback
Status: Signed with Bemidji State University
Blake Carlson
School: Goodhue High School
Sport/Position: Football/Defensive lineman
Status: Signed with Bemidji State University
Drew Kittelson
School: Blooming Prairie High School
Sport/Position: Football/Quarterback, will play wide receiver
Status: Signed with Minnesota State University, Mankato
Sera Speltz
School: Winona Cotter
Sport/Position: Soccer/Midfield
Status: Signed with Northern State University
Tanner Olson
School: Leroy-Ostrander High School
Sport/Position: Football/Defensive tackle
Status: Signed with Minnesota State University, Mankato
Gavin Sweeney
School: Leroy-Ostrander High School
Sport/Position: Football/Defensive end
Status: Signed with Upper Iowa University
Hope Dudycha
School: Austin High School
Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard
Status: Signed with University of Minnesota Crookston
Emma Dudycha
School: Austin High School
Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard
Status: Signed with University of Minnesota Crookston
Elle Hager
School: Kasson-Mantorville High School
Sport/Position: Soccer/Center Midfield
Status: Signed with NAIA – NSAA Viterbo University
Christian Connelly
School: Byron High School
Sport/Position: Football/Defensive lineman
Status: Signed with Augustana University
Brooks Buchanan
School: Kasson-Mantorville High School
Sport/Position: Football/Defensive back
Status: Signed with University of Jamestown
Kellen Wilke
School: Kasson-Mantorville High School
Sport/Position: Football/Linebacker
Status: Signed with Valley City State University
Max VandeKieft
School: Mayo High School
Sport/Position: Football/Wide receiver/defensive back
Status: Signed with Northern State University
Caden DeJong
School: Mayo High School
Sport/Position: Football/Offensive and defensive lineman
Status: Signed with Bethel University
Lilly Meister
School: Rochester John Marshall
Sport/Position: Basketball/Center and forward
Status: Signed with Indiana University
Katie Hurt
School: Rochester John Marshall
Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard
Status: Signed with Lehigh University
Natalie Bremer
School: Lake City
Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard
Status: Signed with Minnesota State, Mankato
Bobbie Bruns
School: Blooming Prairie
Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard
Status: Signed with Gustavus Adolphus College
Lindsey Birch
School: Lourdes
Sport/Position: Soccer/Defense
Status: Signed with University of Nebraska-Omaha
Bode Mayer
School: Stewartville
Sport/Position: Basketball/G/F
Status: Signed with University of Minnesota-Morris
Nick Grande
School: Pine Island
Sport/Position: Football/Quarterback
Status: Signed with Division III Hamline University
Adit Koth
School: Mayo High School
Sport/Position: Basketball/Forward
Status: Signed with Crown Univesity
Ian Funk
School: Mayo High School
Sport/Position: Lacrosse/Defense, Long Stick Midfielder
Status: Signed with Aurora University
Rylie Schnell
School: Byron High School
Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard
Status: Signed with Gustavus Adolphus College