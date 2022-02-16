SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Recruiting Report: Where are area athletes going?

Here are the Southeast Minnesota athletes who have signed or are being recruited to play collegiate sports.

Recruiting Report
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
February 16, 2022 01:18 PM
ROCHESTER – Throughout the school year, offers flood in from universities and colleges looking to recruit high school athletes in our region to the next level.

The recruitment process isn’t known to be short as some universities spend years building a relationship with the athlete before a scholarship offer is even on the table. Even after an athlete accepts an offer, the recruiting process is never over until they sign on the dotted line.

With that in mind, here are the area athletes who’ve currently received collegiate offers and the current status of their recruitments.

Which athletes are we missing on our list? Email Erich Fisher at efisher@postbulletin.com to have them added.

Class of 2023

Caledonia, PEM boys basketball
Caledonia's Eli King finishes a slam dunk during the Warriors' 71-43 victory over Plainview-Elgin-Millville Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Caledonia High School.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Eli King

School: Caledonia

Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard

Status: Signed to Iowa State University

112621-k-m-football-2712.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Reese Tripp (76) celebrates a tackle on a short run during the Class AAAA state football championship game against Hutchinson on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Reese Tripp

School: Kasson-Mantorville High School

Sport/Position: Football/Offensive lineman

Status: Verbal commit to University of Minnesota

Class of 2022

102320.S.RPB.MAYO.JM.FOOTBALL.049.jpg
Mayo’s Cayden Holcomb (12) carries the ball during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Mayo High School in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Cayden Holcomb

School: Mayo High School

Sport/Position: Football/Wide receiver

Status: Signed with Winona State University

Luke Hanson

School: St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura

Sport/Position: Soccer/Midfielder/Forward

Status: Signed with Upper Iowa University

110621-MAYO-OWATONNA-FOOTBALL-8269.jpg
Mayo's Noah Smith (20) is tackled by Owatonna's Caleb Vereide (26) during the Section 1AAAAA football championship Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist

Noah Smith

School: Mayo High School

Sport/Position: Football/Running back

Status: Signed with Northern State University

Dominic Stencel

School: Mayo High School

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive back

Status: Signed with Concordia University - St. Paul

Gardner soccer
Winona Cotter senior forward Olivia Gardner is the Post Bulletin's Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Gardner had 44 goals and 16 assists this season and led her team to the Class A state tournament. Post Bulletin file photo / Andrew Link

Olivia Gardner

School: Winona Cotter High School

Sport/Position: Soccer/Forward

Status: Signed with University of Mary

Ben Laack.png
Ben Laack

Ben Laack

School: John Marshall High School

Sport/Position: Football/Offensive lineman

Status: Signed with Upper Iowa University

download.jpg
Durst

James Durst

School: Byron High School

Sport/Position: Football/Tight end

Status: Signed with Winona State University

Addison Clarey

School: Century High School

Sport/Position: Soccer/Forward

Status: Signed with Minnesota State University, Mankato

Carson Thompson

School: Rushford - Peterson High School

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive lineman

Status: Signed with Winona State University

111720KM QB Matt Donovan.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville quarterback Matt Donovan breaks through the Byron defense during last year's Section 1AAAA championship game in Kasson. The KoMets and Bears will meet again on Friday, at Rochester Mayo High School, in this year's section final. Post Bulletin file photo
Jerry Olson

Matt Donovan

School: Kasson-Mantorville High School

Sport/Position: Football/Quarterback

Status: Signed with Bemidji State University

Blake Carlson

School: Goodhue High School

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive lineman

Status: Signed with Bemidji State University

Kittelson a dual-threat QB DUP.jpg
Blooming Prairie quarterback Drew Kittelson rushes with the ball during the Section 1A championship football game against Randolph during the 2020 season. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

Drew Kittelson

School: Blooming Prairie High School

Sport/Position: Football/Quarterback, will play wide receiver

Status: Signed with Minnesota State University, Mankato

Sera Speltz

School: Winona Cotter

Sport/Position: Soccer/Midfield

Status: Signed with Northern State University

112721-LEROY-OSTRANDER-FERILE-BELTRAMI-STATE-CHAMPIONSHIP-0577.jpg
LeRoy-Ostrander's Tanner Olson (50) claps after a play during a Nine-Man state championship game against Fertile-Beltrami Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott

Tanner Olson

School: Leroy-Ostrander High School

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive tackle

Status: Signed with Minnesota State University, Mankato

112721-LEROY-OSTRANDER-FERILE-BELTRAMI-STATE-CHAMPIONSHIP-1107.jpg
LeRoy-Ostrander's Gavin Sweeney (24) gestures towards the crowd during a Nine-Man state championship game against Fertile-Beltrami Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott

Gavin Sweeney

School: Leroy-Ostrander High School

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive end

Status: Signed with Upper Iowa University

Hope Dudycha

School: Austin High School

Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard

Status: Signed with University of Minnesota Crookston

Emma Dudycha

School: Austin High School

Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard

Status: Signed with University of Minnesota Crookston

091121-PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE-KASSON-MANTORVILLE-GIRLS-SOCCER-682.JPG
Kasson-Mantorville’s Elle Hager (5) kicks the ball during a girls soccer game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Eckstein Field in Plainview. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Elle Hager

School: Kasson-Mantorville High School

Sport/Position: Soccer/Center Midfield

Status: Signed with NAIA – NSAA Viterbo University

Christian Connelly

School: Byron High School

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive lineman

Status: Signed with Augustana University

Brooks Buchanan

School: Kasson-Mantorville High School

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive back

Status: Signed with University of Jamestown

Kellen Wilke

School: Kasson-Mantorville High School

Sport/Position: Football/Linebacker

Status: Signed with Valley City State University

Max VandeKieft

School: Mayo High School

Sport/Position: Football/Wide receiver/defensive back

Status: Signed with Northern State University

Caden DeJong

School: Mayo High School

Sport/Position: Football/Offensive and defensive lineman

Status: Signed with Bethel University

Meister.preview.photo.jpg
Rochester John Marshall's Lilly Meister (52) is likely the top player this year in southeastern Minnesota. The junior forward/center has verbally committed to Indiana. (File photo by Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Lilly Meister

School: Rochester John Marshall

Sport/Position: Basketball/Center and forward

Status: Signed with Indiana University

013021.S.RPB.JM.MW.GBB.07410.jpg
John Marshall's Katie Hurt (2) dribbles past Mankato West's Briana Stoltzman (11) during a girls basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Katie Hurt

School: Rochester John Marshall

Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard

Status: Signed with Lehigh University

20211202-LAKE-CITY-BYRON-GIRLS-BASKETBALL-328.jpg
Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) finds an opening during a girls basketball game against Byron on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Byron High School in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

Natalie Bremer

School: Lake City

Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard

Status: Signed with Minnesota State, Mankato

Bobbie Bruns

School: Blooming Prairie

Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard

Status: Signed with Gustavus Adolphus College

102121-LOURDES-FAIRMONT-GIRLS-SOCCER-3111.jpg
Lourdes’ Lindsey Birch (20) kicks the ball during a Section 2A girls soccer championship match against Fairmont on Oct. 21 at Wescott Field in Austin. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott

Lindsey Birch

School: Lourdes

Sport/Position: Soccer/Defense

Status: Signed with University of Nebraska-Omaha

011921.N.RPB.STEWIE.GOODHUE.BBB.04916.jpg
Stewartville's Bode Mayer (10) takes a shot over Goodhue's Dayne Wojcik (31) during a boys basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Stewartville. Stewartville beat Goodhue 53-38.(Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Bode Mayer

School: Stewartville

Sport/Position: Basketball/G/F

Status: Signed with University of Minnesota-Morris

Nick Grande

School: Pine Island

Sport/Position: Football/Quarterback

Status: Signed with Division III Hamline University

Adit Koth

School: Mayo High School

Sport/Position: Basketball/Forward

Status: Signed with Crown Univesity

Ian Funk

School: Mayo High School

Sport/Position: Lacrosse/Defense, Long Stick Midfielder

Status: Signed with Aurora University

Rylie Schnell

School: Byron High School

Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard

Status: Signed with Gustavus Adolphus College

