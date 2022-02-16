Recruiting Report: Where are area athletes going?

ROCHESTER – Throughout the school year, offers flood in from universities and colleges looking to recruit high school athletes in our region to the next level.

The recruitment process isn’t known to be short as some universities spend years building a relationship with the athlete before a scholarship offer is even on the table. Even after an athlete accepts an offer, the recruiting process is never over until they sign on the dotted line.

With that in mind, here are the area athletes who’ve currently received collegiate offers and the current status of their recruitments.

Which athletes are we missing on our list? Email Erich Fisher at efisher@postbulletin.com to have them added.

Class of 2023

Caledonia's Eli King finishes a slam dunk during the Warriors' 71-43 victory over Plainview-Elgin-Millville Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Caledonia High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

Eli King

School: Caledonia

Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard

Status: Signed to Iowa State University

Kasson-Mantorville's Reese Tripp (76) celebrates a tackle on a short run during the Class AAAA state football championship game against Hutchinson on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Reese Tripp

School: Kasson-Mantorville High School

Sport/Position: Football/Offensive lineman

Status: Verbal commit to University of Minnesota

ADVERTISEMENT

Class of 2022

Mayo’s Cayden Holcomb (12) carries the ball during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Mayo High School in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Cayden Holcomb

School: Mayo High School

Sport/Position: Football/Wide receiver

Status: Signed with Winona State University

Luke Hanson

School: St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura

Sport/Position: Soccer/Midfielder/Forward

ADVERTISEMENT

Status: Signed with Upper Iowa University

Mayo's Noah Smith (20) is tackled by Owatonna's Caleb Vereide (26) during the Section 1AAAAA football championship Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin Joe Ahlquist

Noah Smith

School: Mayo High School

Sport/Position: Football/Running back

Status: Signed with Northern State University

From Minnesota we welcome Dominic Stencel DB, from Rochester Mayo High School #BuildingOnTheRock pic.twitter.com/EjvVzXuKlh — CSP Golden Bears Football (@CSPBearsFB) February 2, 2022

Dominic Stencel

School: Mayo High School

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive back

Status: Signed with Concordia University - St. Paul

Winona Cotter senior forward Olivia Gardner is the Post Bulletin's Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Gardner had 44 goals and 16 assists this season and led her team to the Class A state tournament. Post Bulletin file photo / Andrew Link

Olivia Gardner

School: Winona Cotter High School

Sport/Position: Soccer/Forward

Status: Signed with University of Mary

Ben Laack

Ben Laack

School: John Marshall High School

Sport/Position: Football/Offensive lineman

Status: Signed with Upper Iowa University

Durst

James Durst

School: Byron High School

Sport/Position: Football/Tight end

Status: Signed with Winona State University

Excited to announce my verbal commitment to play soccer and run track and continue my academic career at the Minnesota State University! Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, friends, and everyone who has played a part in this process.#hornsup @MavTrack @MSU_Mavs_Soccer pic.twitter.com/kBFqsFLHpF — Addison Clarey (@addison_clarey) August 26, 2021

Addison Clarey

School: Century High School

Sport/Position: Soccer/Forward

Status: Signed with Minnesota State University, Mankato

Carson Thompson

School: Rushford - Peterson High School

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive lineman

Status: Signed with Winona State University

Kasson-Mantorville quarterback Matt Donovan breaks through the Byron defense during last year's Section 1AAAA championship game in Kasson. The KoMets and Bears will meet again on Friday, at Rochester Mayo High School, in this year's section final. Post Bulletin file photo Jerry Olson

Matt Donovan

School: Kasson-Mantorville High School

Sport/Position: Football/Quarterback

Status: Signed with Bemidji State University

Blake Carlson

School: Goodhue High School

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive lineman

Status: Signed with Bemidji State University

Blooming Prairie quarterback Drew Kittelson rushes with the ball during the Section 1A championship football game against Randolph during the 2020 season. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

Drew Kittelson

School: Blooming Prairie High School

Sport/Position: Football/Quarterback, will play wide receiver

Status: Signed with Minnesota State University, Mankato

It’s official!! So grateful for all the amazing people that got me here:) #GoWolves @nsuwolves_sc 🐺 pic.twitter.com/iUYVCCnhy0 — Sera Speltz (@SeraTwo3) November 11, 2021

Sera Speltz

School: Winona Cotter

Sport/Position: Soccer/Midfield

Status: Signed with Northern State University

LeRoy-Ostrander's Tanner Olson (50) claps after a play during a Nine-Man state championship game against Fertile-Beltrami Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott Traci Westcott

Tanner Olson

School: Leroy-Ostrander High School

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive tackle

Status: Signed with Minnesota State University, Mankato

LeRoy-Ostrander's Gavin Sweeney (24) gestures towards the crowd during a Nine-Man state championship game against Fertile-Beltrami Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott Traci Westcott

Gavin Sweeney

School: Leroy-Ostrander High School

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive end

Status: Signed with Upper Iowa University

Hope Dudycha

School: Austin High School

Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard

Status: Signed with University of Minnesota Crookston

Emma Dudycha

School: Austin High School

Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard

Status: Signed with University of Minnesota Crookston

Kasson-Mantorville’s Elle Hager (5) kicks the ball during a girls soccer game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Eckstein Field in Plainview. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Elle Hager

School: Kasson-Mantorville High School

Sport/Position: Soccer/Center Midfield

Status: Signed with NAIA – NSAA Viterbo University

I’m very excited to announce my commitment to Augustana University!!!Thank you to everyone who has helped me along this journey, whether it be my family, friends or coaches. I want to thank @CoachOJ_ ,@coachscholten, @CoachChaseKing for giving me this opportunity. #FightOn ⚔️🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/YdDnyAoxxh — Christian Connelly (@Connelly2828) December 18, 2021

Christian Connelly

School: Byron High School

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive lineman

Status: Signed with Augustana University

Brooks Buchanan

School: Kasson-Mantorville High School

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive back

Status: Signed with University of Jamestown

Kellen Wilke

School: Kasson-Mantorville High School

Sport/Position: Football/Linebacker

Status: Signed with Valley City State University

Congrats Spartans on your college athletic signings today! Go Mayo! All of these athletes sign to play football!!

Dominic Stencel, Concordia Univ.; Noah Smith, Northern State Univ. ; Max VandeKieft , Northern State Univ.; Cayden Holcomb, Winona State; Caden DeJong, Bethel Univ. pic.twitter.com/25mqpNNKcW — Jeff Whitney (@mayospartans) February 2, 2022

Max VandeKieft

School: Mayo High School

Sport/Position: Football/Wide receiver/defensive back

Status: Signed with Northern State University

Caden DeJong

School: Mayo High School

Sport/Position: Football/Offensive and defensive lineman

Status: Signed with Bethel University

Rochester John Marshall's Lilly Meister (52) is likely the top player this year in southeastern Minnesota. The junior forward/center has verbally committed to Indiana. (File photo by Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Lilly Meister

School: Rochester John Marshall

Sport/Position: Basketball/Center and forward

Status: Signed with Indiana University

John Marshall's Katie Hurt (2) dribbles past Mankato West's Briana Stoltzman (11) during a girls basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Katie Hurt

School: Rochester John Marshall

Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard

Status: Signed with Lehigh University

Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) finds an opening during a girls basketball game against Byron on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Byron High School in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

Natalie Bremer

School: Lake City

Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard

Status: Signed with Minnesota State, Mankato

Bobbie Bruns

School: Blooming Prairie

Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard

Status: Signed with Gustavus Adolphus College

Lourdes’ Lindsey Birch (20) kicks the ball during a Section 2A girls soccer championship match against Fairmont on Oct. 21 at Wescott Field in Austin. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott Traci Westcott

Lindsey Birch

School: Lourdes

Sport/Position: Soccer/Defense

Status: Signed with University of Nebraska-Omaha

Stewartville's Bode Mayer (10) takes a shot over Goodhue's Dayne Wojcik (31) during a boys basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Stewartville. Stewartville beat Goodhue 53-38.(Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Bode Mayer

School: Stewartville

Sport/Position: Basketball/G/F

Status: Signed with University of Minnesota-Morris

Congratulations to Nick Grande for signing to Hamline University for football! #PantherPride pic.twitter.com/pHRWrj4rUJ — PI Activities (@ActivitiesPi) February 14, 2022

Nick Grande

School: Pine Island

Sport/Position: Football/Quarterback

Status: Signed with Division III Hamline University

Adit Koth

School: Mayo High School

Sport/Position: Basketball/Forward

Status: Signed with Crown Univesity

Congrats to Spartan Lacrosse player Ian Funk on his college athletic signing today. Ian has committed to Aurora University. pic.twitter.com/5GCLrhzQl2 — Jeff Whitney (@mayospartans) February 2, 2022

Ian Funk

School: Mayo High School

Sport/Position: Lacrosse/Defense, Long Stick Midfielder

Status: Signed with Aurora University

Rylie Schnell

School: Byron High School

Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard

Status: Signed with Gustavus Adolphus College