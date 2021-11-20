Red Wing has three place in top 16 in finals at Class A state swim meet

MINNEAPOLIS — Red Wing wrapped the Class A girls swimming and diving state on Saturday with two swimmers and a relay competing in the consolation finals at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

The top eight finishers of each of the 11 swimming competed in the championship finals. Swimmers 9-16 swam in the consolation finals.

Red Wing sophomore Emma Hoppman finished 14th in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.30. Senior Teegan Beyers finished in 16th in the 50 freestyle in 25.20.

Beyers and Hoppman teamed with sophomores Kyrrah Mullaney and Sarah Kolby to place 14th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.42.

Visitation of Mendota Heights won the Class A state team championship with 385 points. Hutchinson was a distance second with 254 points. Red Wing finished 30th in the team standings with 10 points.