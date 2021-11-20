SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Red Wing has three place in top 16 in finals at Class A state swim meet

Area Class A girls state swimming and diving results

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 20, 2021 04:44 PM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Red Wing wrapped the Class A girls swimming and diving state on Saturday with two swimmers and a relay competing in the consolation finals at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

The top eight finishers of each of the 11 swimming competed in the championship finals. Swimmers 9-16 swam in the consolation finals.

Red Wing sophomore Emma Hoppman finished 14th in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.30. Senior Teegan Beyers finished in 16th in the 50 freestyle in 25.20.

Beyers and Hoppman teamed with sophomores Kyrrah Mullaney and Sarah Kolby to place 14th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.42.

Visitation of Mendota Heights won the Class A state team championship with 385 points. Hutchinson was a distance second with 254 points. Red Wing finished 30th in the team standings with 10 points.

Related Topics: SWIMMING AND DIVINGAUSTIN
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports