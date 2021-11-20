Red Wing places two individuals and one relay in Class A state swimming consolation round

MINNEAPOLIS — Red Wing had two individuals and one relay reach the consolation finals of the Class A girls swimming and diving state meet after the preliminary round was held on Friday.

The top eight finishers of each of the 11 swimming events earn a berth in the championship finals. Swimmers 9-16 will swim in the consolation finals.

Red Wing senior Teegan Beyers was in a tie for 14th in the 50 freestyle in 25.09. Sophomore Emma Hoppman was in 15th place in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.52.

Beyers and Hoppman were also part of the 200 freestyle relay team that earned a berth in the consolation finals. They teamed with Kyrrah Mullaney and Sarah Kolby to place 15th in 1:42.54.

Red Wing's 400 freestyle relay team of Beyers, Hoppman, Kolby and Ari Holzer finished in 19th place in 3:50.57.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin junior Olivia Walsh placed 17th in the 50 freestyle (25.14) and 18th in the 100 freestyle (55.18).

Saturday's final round will begin at noon at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.