SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Red Wing places two individuals and one relay in Class A state swimming consolation round

Area Class A girls state swimming and diving results

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 19, 2021 09:44 PM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Red Wing had two individuals and one relay reach the consolation finals of the Class A girls swimming and diving state meet after the preliminary round was held on Friday.

The top eight finishers of each of the 11 swimming events earn a berth in the championship finals. Swimmers 9-16 will swim in the consolation finals.

Red Wing senior Teegan Beyers was in a tie for 14th in the 50 freestyle in 25.09. Sophomore Emma Hoppman was in 15th place in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.52.

Beyers and Hoppman were also part of the 200 freestyle relay team that earned a berth in the consolation finals. They teamed with Kyrrah Mullaney and Sarah Kolby to place 15th in 1:42.54.

Red Wing's 400 freestyle relay team of Beyers, Hoppman, Kolby and Ari Holzer finished in 19th place in 3:50.57.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin junior Olivia Walsh placed 17th in the 50 freestyle (25.14) and 18th in the 100 freestyle (55.18).

Saturday's final round will begin at noon at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Related Topics: SWIMMING AND DIVINGAUSTIN
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports