Red Wing's Boldt put up solid numbers while playing AAA baseball

Red Wing's Ryan Boldt, a member of the Tampa Bay Rays minor-league system, played in 85 games in AAA baseball during the 2021 season.

Boldt played for the Durham Bulls. Due to injuries and the 2020 minor-league season being called off due to the pandemic, Boldt was playing in games for the first time since the 2018 season.

The second-round draft pick out of Nebraska had a solid season despite the layoff. Boldt, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound left-handed hitting outfielder, batted .260 with 11 home runs, 21 doubles, two triples, 42 RBIs and 38 runs scored. He had a .337 on-base percentage and a .453 slugging percentage for a solid OPS of .791. He also stole 12 bases in 13 attempts.

Durham had a stellar 2021 season. The Bulls were the Triple-A National Champions and won 17 of their final 19 contests to finish with an overall record of 86-44.

The 26-year-old Boldt was in the big league camp with the Rays during spring training in 2021. Even with one of the lowest payrolls in baseball, the Rays won the American League East Division title with a 100-62 record. They then lost to the Boston Red Sox in the American League Divisional Series.

Despite his solid season, Boldt is not listed among the top 30 prospects in the Tampa Bay organization.

Thomas Carr, formerly of Rochester, is an ultra marathon runner and he recently won a 100-mile race held in northern Minnesota.

The 29-year-old Carr was the winner of the Fall Superior Trail Race, which was held in and around Lutsen.

Carr completed the 100-mile race over rugged terrain in 21 hours, nine minutes and 31 seconds, which is a 12:23 pace per mile. He won the race by more than an hour. Carr currently resides in Maplewood.

Two runners from Rochester also competed in the event. Robert Micthell placed 42nd and Mike Schmitt finished 54th. A total of 124 runners completed the race.

Rochester's Allyssa Ihde and Kasson-Mantorville grad Caroline Braun are members of the Wisconsin-Stout volleyball team.

Braun is a 5-8 junior and a part-time starter as an outside hitter/defensive specialist for Stout. She has played in 15 of the team's 20 matches and made 11 starts. She has 99 digs, 40 kills, 20 set assists

Ihde, a John Marshall grad, is a 5-11 reserve sophomore outside hitter. She has played in five matches and has 13 kills, six digs and four blocks.

Stout is currently 11-9.

The Stout women's soccer team features a number of area players including three from Rochester in Century grads Andi Romenesko and Addy Spaeth, and Lourdes grad Lizzie Leitzen.

Also on the squad are Red Wing's Sydney Rahn, a midfielder/defenseman, and Kasson-Mantorville grad Addie Evans, a midfielder.

All five players are freshman and are seeing varsity action this season.

Rahn has started in all 15 of Stout's games while Leitzen, a midfielder, has appeared in every game as a reserve.

Romenesko, a defensman, has played in five games while Spaeth, a midfielder, and Evans have both seen action in two games as backups.

None of the players have scored a point so far. Stout is currently 9-5-1.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .