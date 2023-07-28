Redhawks save their pitching, fall to Eden Prairie, but earn spot in final eight of state tournament

This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Redhawks already had a spot in the final eight secured when took the field in the final round of pool play in the Division I State American Legion Baseball Tournament on Friday. With that in mind, the Redhawks took a cautious approach to using their pitchers.

As a result, the Redhawks suffered a 9-5 setback to Eden Prairie at Massey Field and finished 2-1 in pool play. Eden Prairie was 3-0 in Pool 2 as both teams advanced to the final eight. The top two teams in each of the four pools begin single-elimination play in the tournament on Saturday with the championship game on Sunday.

"It feels good to make it to Saturday so we're just looking to play our best baseball," Redhawks outfielder Sam Hruska said. "It's not great to lose, but we had good pitching today with who we had. We're trying to save our pitching for (Saturday)."

Jackson Brandt, who played mostly second base for the Redhawks' Junior Legion team this summer, started and pitched the first 3 1/3 innings, and he allowed six runs, five earned. Hayden Mather, another young pitcher, went the final 2 2/3 innings.

Eden Prairie finished with 14 hits and overcame a 5-3 deficit with three runs in the fourth to take the lead for good.

"I thought Jackson did fine and Hayden did fine," Redhawks coach Tom Senne said. "We just kind of ran into them putting the ball in play where we couldn't field it. ... I thought everything we got from our pitching was fine, those guys went out and battled for their team."

The Redhawks had won 17 of their last 18 games before Friday's loss. They will face Pool 4 winner St. Michael in the state quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Massey Field. The winner advances to the semifinals at 7 p.m. at Mayo Field.

The teams that make it all the way to the state championship or third-place game will need to play six games, and need up to six starting pitchers.

“You need a lot of pitching,” Redhawks pitcher/infielder Kasey Carlson said. “I think the depth in pitching is the biggest thing. I think the team that has the most depth is going to win the tournament.”

