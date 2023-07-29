Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Redhawks state tournament ride ends with narrow loss to St. Michael in quarterfinal round

The Rochester Redhawks closed play in the Division I State American Legion Tournament with a narrow 2-1 loss to St. Michael in the quarterfinals on Saturday to close the season 23-9.

072923-Redhawks v Mikes Legion Baseball Tournament
Rochester Redhawks pitcher Zach Condon delivers a pitch during a Division I American Legion Baseball Minnesota State Tournament quarterfinal game against the St. Michael Mikes on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester. The Redhawks were eliminated with a narrow 2-1 loss.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 5:04 PM

This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Redhawks finished their season on a disappointing note on Saturday, but the American Legion baseball team made a lifetime of memories along the way.

The Redhawks saw their hopes of a state championship end in the quarterfinals as they suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to St. Michael in the Division I State American Legion Baseball Tournament.

The Redhawks narrowly missed tying or taking the lead in the top of the seventh. With two outs and runners on second and third, Sam Hruska sent a sharp grounder in the hole at shortstop. But Matt Maulik backhanded the ball and made a strong throw to first to retire Hruska and end the Redhawks' dreams.

072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Prep
Division I State American Legion Baseball Tournament pairings and results
The tournament runs from July 27 to July 30 in Rochester.
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports

“I think we played as well as we could today,” Redhawks outfielder Mason Leimbek said. “The bounces just didn’t go our way and we put it all out there. It’s been a heck of a ride with the boys and I’m proud of every single one of them.”

The Redhawks had won 17 of their last 18 games before dropping their final two games at the state tournament. They finished 2-2 at state and 23-9 overall.

St. Michael was set to play Eden Prairie in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. at Mayo Field later on Saturday.

St. Michael 2, Redhawks 1
State quarterfinals
Redhawks#100#000#0#—#1#6#2
St. Michael#001#100#x#—#2#6#2
Rochester Redhawks: Kyle Prindle 2-for-3, 1 R; Sam Hruska 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Mason Leimbek 2-for-4, 1 2B; Lincoln Majerus 1-for-3, 1 2B. Pitchers: Zach Condon (LP) 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Kyle Prindle 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
St. Michael: Matt Maulik 1-for-3; Dillon Glass 1-for-3, 1 R; Evan Saunders 1-for-2; Kurt Lekatz 1-for-3; Kaleb Klinkhammer 1 RBI; Mason Varley 1-for-2, 1 R; Ashtyn Groves 1-for-3, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Zack Llinsky (WP) 5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 K; Miles Kay 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Evan Saunders (Sv) 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
