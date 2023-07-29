Redhawks state tournament ride ends with narrow loss to St. Michael in quarterfinal round

This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Redhawks finished their season on a disappointing note on Saturday, but the American Legion baseball team made a lifetime of memories along the way.

The Redhawks saw their hopes of a state championship end in the quarterfinals as they suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to St. Michael in the Division I State American Legion Baseball Tournament.

The Redhawks narrowly missed tying or taking the lead in the top of the seventh. With two outs and runners on second and third, Sam Hruska sent a sharp grounder in the hole at shortstop. But Matt Maulik backhanded the ball and made a strong throw to first to retire Hruska and end the Redhawks' dreams.

“I think we played as well as we could today,” Redhawks outfielder Mason Leimbek said. “The bounces just didn’t go our way and we put it all out there. It’s been a heck of a ride with the boys and I’m proud of every single one of them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Redhawks had won 17 of their last 18 games before dropping their final two games at the state tournament. They finished 2-2 at state and 23-9 overall.

St. Michael was set to play Eden Prairie in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. at Mayo Field later on Saturday.

St. Michael 2, Redhawks 1

State quarterfinals

Redhawks#100#000#0#—#1#6#2

St. Michael#001#100#x#—#2#6#2

Rochester Redhawks: Kyle Prindle 2-for-3, 1 R; Sam Hruska 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Mason Leimbek 2-for-4, 1 2B; Lincoln Majerus 1-for-3, 1 2B. Pitchers: Zach Condon (LP) 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Kyle Prindle 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

St. Michael: Matt Maulik 1-for-3; Dillon Glass 1-for-3, 1 R; Evan Saunders 1-for-2; Kurt Lekatz 1-for-3; Kaleb Klinkhammer 1 RBI; Mason Varley 1-for-2, 1 R; Ashtyn Groves 1-for-3, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Zack Llinsky (WP) 5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 K; Miles Kay 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Evan Saunders (Sv) 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Shortstop Matt Maulik makes really nice play to end game as Redhawks strand runners on 2nd and 3rd in 7th. St. Michael beats Rochester 2-1 in American Legion baseball state quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/pQS8PWn29W — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) July 29, 2023