Regal already a hit, now he aims to pitch

Last year as a sophomore, Ian Regal made a big splash in the Big Nine Conference as a hitter.

The left-hander hopes to make a similar impact on the mound this year as a junior.

Regal excelled at Mayo at the plate and as a first baseman a year ago. He batted .367 and led the Big Nine in doubles (11), home runs (four), RBIs (25), slugging percentage (.634) and OPS (1.134).

“I didn’t expect to do as well as I did last year,” Regal said. “I just started out well and rode it throughout the rest of the year.”

Regal and the Spartans are set to begin the 2022 campaign and both are looking forward to a big season.

Mayo is coming off a strong late-season run in 2021. The Spartans finished a modest 11-14, but they advanced all the way to the Section 1AAAA title game before falling to Farmington, which went on to claim the Class AAAA state championship.

Coincidentally, Mayo opens its season Tuesday at Farmington.

“I think we have a lot of really solid arms on the mound,” Regal said. “I think we have a lot of options to go to so I don’t think pitching will be an issue. I think we just need our bats to step up and that will be the key for us.”

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Regal will be a veteran presence this season and should supply a lot of power in the middle of the Mayo lineup.

“He has a lot of tools in terms of speed, contact, power, smooth swing,” Mayo coach Tom Senne said. “All of that benefits him offensively.”

Senne said Regal is a dangerous hitter who is very good when pitchers make a mistake.

Regal said the mental aspect is the key to a solid approach at the plate. He put in a lot of extra work with some of his friends at Rochester Batting Cages in the offseason — doing extra hitting and throwing — in preparation for the spring season.

“You just have to stay tough throughout (a game),” Regal said. “You can’t let one bad at-bat ruin your whole day at the plate. You just have to stay tough, put that AB (at-bat) in the past and focus on the next one.”

Mayo's Ian Regal, a junior who plays first base and pitches, plays catch during a practice Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Regal excelled as a hitter while for the Spartans a year ago. This spring he also hopes to be one of Mayo's top pitchers. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Regal also anticipates being one of Mayo’s featured starting pitchers this spring. He throws four pitches: fastball, slider, curveball and changeup. His fastball has been timed at 91 miles per hour and he consistently throws in the upper 80s.

“He’s got a good strong arm,” Senne said. “If he can nail down the command piece to pitching, he can be a very successful pitcher, too.”

Regal has the goal of being named All-State this season, but winning a section title is first on his agenda. That could be difficult with Farmington again looking like the team to beat in Section 1AAAA.

After the spring season, Regal will play both American Legion baseball and club ball for Blizzard out of the Twin Cities. He might also play with a team out of Nashville, Tenn.

Regal also plays soccer at Mayo. He was the junior varsity goalie as a junior during the fall of 2021. He also enjoys fishing and playing golf.

Regal said he is excited about the prospect of being recruited to play college baseball. He is already being contacted by colleges, including some Division I schools.

“I’m hoping to be a two-way (player) in college,” Regal said, “but most colleges are actually interested in me on the mound.”

“He’s a kid who wants to play college baseball and definitely will,” Senne said. “Whatever level, that plays out by itself. He’s got the tools, he has to continue to hone those in.”